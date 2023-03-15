Last time out we asked our Premier League fan community to pick the best goal they've seen their team score - but what about those unsung heroes at the other end of the pitch?

This week they've chosen the best save they've ever seen by a goalkeeper playing for their side:

Arsenal

C﻿harlene Smith, AFTV external-link

The most important save our legendary goalkeeper David Seaman made was in the 2003 FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United which denied Paul Peschisolido's header. Seaman literally made a fingertip save on the line to deny the goal, an absolutely unbelievable stop in a crucial game.

Aston Villa

Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast external-link

During Villa's play-off semi-final against West Bromwich Albion in 2019, Jed Steer made three saves across two games which were to prove pivotal in their promotion. First a fantastic save from a Jay Rodriguez shot destined for the top corner, then two fantastic penalty saves in the second leg sent Villa on their way to Wembley.

Bournemouth

Tom Jordan, Back of the Net external-link

Artur Boruc made a vital save away at Reading in April 2015, a moment which was pivotal in our promotion to the Premier League. After taking an early lead, Boruc made an incredible reaction save to deny Jamie Mackie, one which proved match defining as we held on for a 1-0 win.

Brentford

Ian Westbrook, Beesotted external-link

The best save I've seen a Brentford goalkeeper make was a stunning stop by on-loan Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in 2010. Near the end of an unremarkable goalless draw at Bristol Rovers, he somehow stuck out a hand while diving the other way to deny Chris Lines a winner. We couldn't believe what we'd seen.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls external-link

Difficult to choose one! I've gone for two - one from in the Championship and one from the FA Cup. Firstly, David Stockdale's double penalty save against Sheffield Wednesday in our run up to promotion to the Premier League. Secondly, Jason Steele's four - yes four - penalty saves against Newport County in the FA Cup. Brilliance.

Chelsea

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast external-link

Petr Cech made some special saves during his time at Chelsea, none better than his goal-line stop from Liverpool's Andy Carroll to help win the 2012 FA Cup final. 'Big Pete' astonishingly managed to keep Carroll's bullet header from crossing the line with a flying right hand and the aid of the underside of the crossbar.

Crystal Palace

Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak external-link

There are not many bigger stages than Wembley and the Championship play-off final. The whole stadium stopped as Watford's Troy Deeney was about to send the ball into the back of the net before the hand of Julian Speroni somehow thwarted him to keep the game goalless. The rest, as they say, is history.

Everton

Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl external-link

Jordan Pickford's best save came when Everton were 18th in the league in May 2022 and helped take us to within two points of safety in a 1-0 win against Chelsea. A shot from Mason Mount hit the post and he was a man possessed sprinting across the line for a stunning save from Cesar Azpilicueta.

Fulham

Dan Crawford, Hammy End external-link

Twenty years ago, Edwin van der Sar kept out Arsenal's Invincibles during a goalless draw at Highbury. Arsene Wenger called him "unbeatable" - and, while there wasn't a single standout save, I remember the Dutchman repelling a fierce drive from his compatriot Dennis Bergkamp before fielding Freddie Ljungberg's follow-up.

Leeds United

Jess Furness, Her Game Too external-link

A save that immediately comes to mind is Illan Meslier's in September 2020 from our Yorkshire derby game against Sheffield United. It was a world-class save from a man who was only 20 years old at the time. John Lundstram's goal-bound effort looked like it was 100% going in and I still don't understand how Meslier pulled that off! We kept a clean sheet in that game and went back home with all three points.

Leicester City

Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV external-link

Our biggest save came from Kasper Schmeichel in the FA Cup final against Chelsea. When two former Foxes, N'Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell, created a chance that led to Schmeichel at full stretch, pushing Chilwell's header onto the post, it felt that the odds were in our favour to go on and win our first FA Cup.

Liverpool

Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap external-link

Time stood still as Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik went through on goal in the 91st minute. An equaliser would've sent Liverpool out, but then Alisson came out from goal and spread himself to clear the ball. Altering the course of football history, Liverpool went on to win their sixth European Cup.

Manchester City

Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble external-link

Cast your mind back to the third-tier play-off final of 1999 for the most important save I have ever seen a City keeper make. A penalty shootout against Gillingham at Wembley to literally save the club from falling into oblivion. Step up Nicky Weaver. The Manchester City we all know today potentially wouldn't even be in existence if it wasn't for Weaver's two penalty saves from 12 yards.

Manchester United

Dale O'Donnell,Stretty News external-link

On a rain-soaked night in Moscow, with Manchester United on the verge of European success, Edwin van der Sar produced a save that gave Sir Alex Ferguson his second Champions League and underlined his reputation as the world's greatest manager. It denied Nicolas Anelka and left John Terry in tears.

Newcastle United

Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC external-link

February 2002, Stadium of Light, the Derby! Newcastle United were close to securing Champions League football. Kevin Phillips cuts in from the left and unleashes a hammer from 25 yards out and it's heading straight into the top corner until Shay Given's cat-like reflexes plucks it over the bar - a stunning save and as big a moment as the 64th-minute winner by Nikos Dabizas.

Nottingham Forest

Ben Dore, Dore On Tour external-link

The best save I've witnessed was Jordan Smith against Ipswich Town in May 2017, the last game of the season. The Ipswich forward had the chance to make it 1-1 but Smith saved the shot onto the bar, also saving Forest from relegation to League One.

Southampton

Ray Hunt, In That Number external-link

Fond memories of a fine day at Elland Road thanks to a string of excellent saves from Kelvin Davis to get the win, clean sheet and extend Saints' lead at the summit of the Championship. The best was the goal-line recovery from Luciano Becchio from five yards out and then denying the rebound. Davis was vital in our eventual promotion back to the Premier League but that game was the very best of Kelvin.

Tottenham Hotspur

Anna Howells, Spurs XY external-link

When considering Spurs reached the Champions League final in 2019, my mind goes back to Hugo Lloris' penalty save from Sergio Aguero in the quarter-final. How different it could have been had the captain not expertly got down to his right to deny the Argentine. Spurs advanced to the semi-final on the away goals rule.

West Ham United

Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers external-link

It's the 26th minute of the Europa League quarter-final and Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri fires a ball goalwards. Alphonse Areola acrobatically reacts, keeping the score 0-0. We won that game in the end, and I truly believe that if we conceded at the moment West Ham would have struggled to turn the game around.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV external-link

Wolves were winning 1-0 against promotion rivals Cardiff when Mike Dean awarded not one but two penalties in stoppage time. The first was taken by Gary Madine, but John Ruddy dived low to his left brilliantly pushing the ball behind for a corner. Junior Hoilett took the second only to strike this one against the crossbar, resulting in pandemonium as the whistle blew. Wolves were promoted to the Premier League eight days later without kicking another ball!