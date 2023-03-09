Last updated on .From the section Championship

Swansea assistant coach Matt Gill (second left) tangles with Luton boss Rob Edwards during the melee which saw Russell Martin (left) and Luton assistant Richie Kyle (right) shown red cards

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin and Luton Town assistant boss Richie Kyle have been charged with improper behaviour.

Both clubs have also been charged by the Football Association (FA) following their bad-tempered Championship game last Saturday.

The FA alleges that both clubs "failed to ensure their benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".

The charges relate to a melee which saw both Martin and Kyle sent off.

Martin, Kyle and their respective clubs have until Monday, 13 March to respond to the charges, meaning there will be no sanctions before they are next in action, with Luton at Sheffield United on Saturday and Swansea at home to Middlesbrough.

The flashpoint came in the closing minutes of Luton's 1-0 win, when Hatters boss Rob Edwards stepped onto the field of play to protest what he felt was "a hand to the face" of one of his players.

Martin reacted, as did Kyle, during a coming together by the dugouts involving staff and players from both clubs.

"Something goes on, their manager jumps on the pitch, I didn't like it," Martin said after the game.

Former Wales international Edwards said: "I have appealed something and gone on to the pitch so I have probably started the whole thing off, so I hold my hands up."