Will Evans, now with Newport County, scored twice as Wales beat England in Caernarfon last year.

Wales C manager Mark Jones has included four players from Cymru Premier champions The New Saints in his squad to face England C.

Connor Roberts, Danny Davies, Leo Smith and Gwion Dafydd have been called up for the match in Altrincham on Tuesday, 21 March.

Four players from Cardiff Met and three representatives from Penybont are included as is Kayne McLaggon from Cymru South leaders Barry Town.

Wales beat England 4-0 last year.

Paul Fairclough's England squad includes Wrexham striker Sam Dalby.

Wales C squad: Alex Ramsay (Bala Town), Connor Roberts (The New Saints), Danny Savies (The New Saints), Mael Davies (Penybont), Lee Jenkins (Haverfordwest County), Emlyn Lewis (Cardiff Met), Kyle McCarthy (Cardiff Met), Kane Owen (Penybont), Ryan Sears (Newtown), Sion Bradley (Caernarfon Town), Aeron Edwards (Connah's Quay Nomads), Clayton Green (Pontypridd United), Tom Price (Cardiff Met), Josh Williams (Connah's Quay Nomads), Leo Smith (The New Saints), Ben Ahmun (Pontypridd United), Gwion Dafydd (The New Saints), Kayne McLaggon (Barry Town United), Sam Jones (Cardiff Met), Nathan Wood (Penybont)