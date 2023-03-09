Last updated on .From the section Scottish

King played for Rangers in the Champions League earlier this season

Josh Doig, Leon King and Cieran Slicker return to Scotland's Under-21 squad for March friendlies with Sweden and Wales.

The trio missed November's friendly with Iceland while Lewis Fiorini is also in the squad after injury issues.

Manager Scot Gemmill has called up eight players for the first time, including Matthew Anderson, Ryan Duncan, Murray Johnson and Dire Mebude.

Azeem Abdulai, Jeremiah Mullen, Jack Newman and Ben Summers are also part of the Under-21 set-up for the first time.

Doig has impressed this season in Serie A with Hellas Verona and was added to the full Scotland squad for the Nations League matches at home to the Republic of Ireland and away to Ukraine last year.

King has had Champions League experience with Rangers this season while Liverpool winger Ben Doak is part of the 23-man group having made a significant impact in the first team in the first half of the season.

Manchester City's Fiorini, on loan at Blackpool, was part of the last qualifying campaign and returns to the squad after a number of injury issues along with team-mate Slicker.

The Under-21s will face Sweden on March 23 and Wales three days later, with both games at the Pinatar Arena in Spain.

The friendlies will continue Gemmill's preparation for the European Under-21 Championship qualifiers that get underway in September.

Scotland Under-21 squad

Azeem Abdulai (Swansea City), Matthew Anderson (Celtic), Connor Barron (Aberdeen), Adam Devine (Rangers), Thomas Dickson-Peters (Norwich City, on loan at Grimsby Town), Ben Doak (Liverpool), Josh Doig (Hellas Verona), Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen), Lewis Fiorini (Manchester City, on loan at Blackpool), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Murray Johnson (Hibernian), Max Johnston (Motherwell), Leon King (Rangers), Connor McAvoy (Partick Thistle), Cole McKinnon (Rangers, on loan at Partick Thistle), Dire Mebude (Manchester City), Liam Morrison (Bayern Munich), Jeremiah Mullen (Leeds United), Josh Mulligan (Dundee), Jack Newman (Dundee United), Cieran Slicker (Manchester City), Connor Smith (Hearts, on loan at Hamilton), Ben Summers (Celtic).