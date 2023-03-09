Last updated on .From the section Wales

Chris Gunter made a memorable chin-up gesture to Wales fans after defeat to England at Euro 2016

Wales defender Chris Gunter has retired from international football at the age of 33.

AFC Wimbledon right-back Gunter was a central figure in the Wales men's squad during the most successful spell in the team's history.

Having become the first male Wales player to reach a century of appearances, he won 109 caps in all.

Gunter follows fellow Wales greats Gareth Bale and Joe Allen in retiring in the wake of last year's World Cup.

"I've had the privilege of representing our great country for 15 years, and it's given me some of the best times of my career and my life," Gunter said in a statement issued by the Football Association of Wales.

"To all of the managers I've played under, and all of the staff who have helped me in many different ways, I have so much appreciation for you and need to say a huge thank you.

"I've always said when you can share moments with not just team-mates but friends it's even more special, and I've been so lucky to share the dressing room with people who are real mates for life."

Newport-born Gunter came through the ranks at Cardiff City before moving to Tottenham Hotspur in 2008.

He then played for Nottingham Forest before spending eight years at Reading. He moved to Charlton Athletic in 2020 and joined Wimbledon last summer.

Having won a first Wales cap as a teenager in 2007, he became a huge favourite with supporters as he helped the national team qualify for Euro 2016 - where they famously reached the semi-finals - Euro 2020 and last year's World Cup.

"From a young kid growing up in Wales the dream was to always play and wear that red shirt," Gunter added.

"What not even I dreamed of was the memories and experiences it has given me and my family, which has been made possible by you lot, the fans.

"I've tried to tell you many times how much you've helped, although it's hard to find the words to articulate.

"So I'll just say the biggest thank you, and see you soon.

"We're in a great place with this staff and squad, with loads to look forward to."