Norwich City are hoping to win promotion back to the Premier League after last year's relegation

Norwich City have banned three fans from home and away games following an incident during their win at Millwall.

The trio - one of whom was identified as throwing a pyrotechnic onto the pitch following Norwich's second goal - were arrested by police.

The Football Association has begun an investigation into the behaviour of Canaries supporters.

A club statement said it could result in a "substantial fine" or restrictions on fans attending future fixtures.

The statement continued: "The club would like to remind its supporters of the zero-tolerance policy on the use of flares, smoke bombs, fireworks or any other form of pyrotechnic inside stadiums.

"Any supporter caught attempting to enter stadiums with pyrotechnics will be reported to the police, with a potential prosecution resulting in a criminal record, as well as a stadium ban, as per the club's sanction tariff."

The club have not confirmed how long the bans on the three supporters will be in force - but last summer published a sanction tariff external-link which outlines penalties available to deal with misbehaviour, including three seasons to a lifetime ban for the most serious offences.

Norwich won 3-2 at The Den, a match attended by Gianni Infantino, president of football's world governing body Fifa.

The Canaries are sixth in the Championship ahead of Saturday's home match against Sunderland.