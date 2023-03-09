Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Zak Jules joined MK Dons from Walsall two years ago

MK Dons defender Zak Jules has been suspended for three matches for violent conduct.

The ban follows an incident in the 19th minute of their 1-0 League One defeat at Port Vale on Saturday.

Jules, 26, was not punished by the match officials but it was caught on camera and he subsequently admitted a Football Association charge.

He will miss Saturday's game against Cambridge United and fixtures against Accrington and Morecambe.

All three are crucial games involving the teams currently 20th to 23rd in the table.

The Dons are 22nd, four points from safety, and have 11 games left to save themselves from relegation.

Meanwhile, Dons skipper Dean Lewington has resumed light training following hamstring surgery in December.