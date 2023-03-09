Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Richarlison has played just 661 minutes in the Premier League this season and has yet to score

Tottenham forward Richarlison has criticised manager Antonio Conte over his lack of playing time this season.

The Brazil international, 25, joined Spurs from Everton in a £60m deal last summer but has since started just seven games in the Premier League.

Richarlison, who has spent time sidelined through injuries, came on as a 70th-minute substitute as Spurs were knocked out of the Champions League by AC Milan on Wednesday.

"I should have played," he said.

Speaking to Brazilian TV station TNT Sports after Wednesday's match, he added: "I was playing well, we won against Chelsea and West Ham and suddenly I was on the bench.

"I played five minutes against Wolves, asked the reason and no-one told me why. Yesterday, they asked me to take a fitness test in the gym and told me I was going to start today if I passed it.

"And today I was on the bench. There are things I can't understand. There was no explanation again, let's see what he [Conte] will tell us tomorrow - but I'm not silly, I'm a professional who works hard every day and I want to play."

Spurs exited the Champions League in the last 16 after Wednesday's 0-0 draw saw Milan progress on aggregate.

'When I'm on the pitch I give my life'

Richarlison's playing time in the Premier League this season totals 661 minutes, with his only goals for the club coming against Marseille in the Champions League in September.

"There hasn't been enough minutes given to me. I don't have enough minutes, was injured for a bit, but when I'm on the pitch I give my life," he said.

"I played well in two games, especially against Chelsea, so I think I should have played tonight, but I can't go on crying about it now."

Spurs, who sit fourth in the Premier League, face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

"We have 12 games to play now and the focus is that," Richarlison said.

"I'll try to score as many goals as I can because the club has paid a lot of money for me and I haven't given enough back on the pitch yet.

"Fair to say my injuries didn't help and I haven't had enough minutes. But now I'll go home, rest, train tomorrow and see if he'll put me in the first XI next game."