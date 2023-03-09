Last updated on .From the section European Football

Watch: Fans shared videos showing pepper spray being deployed and children crying in Paris

Real Madrid say Uefa's proposal to reimburse some fans who attended last year's Champions League final is "insufficient" and have demanded all supporters should be compensated.

An independent report found Uefa bears "primary responsibility" for chaotic scenes that "almost led to disaster" outside Paris' Stade de France.

Real Madrid say they will not work with with Uefa's "limited" repayment scheme.

The club want Uefa to "rectify and assume full responsibility".

On Tuesday, the European governing body announced it would refund fans who had tickets for the final, which was played between Real Madrid and Liverpool on 28 May, in specific areas of the stadium.

Uefa said the refund scheme "covers all of the Liverpool FC ticket allocation for the final, ie 19,618 tickets".

Fans were penned in and teargassed outside as kick-off was delayed by 36 minutes.

The report, commissioned by Uefa and released last month, said it was "remarkable no one lost their life".

In a response released on Wednesday, Real Madrid said: "The fact is that all the fans experienced an unacceptable delay in the start of the match.

"In addition, there was unacceptable insecurity both in accessing and leaving the stadium, as well as additional harm such as theft, assaults and threats."

