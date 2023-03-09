Last updated on .From the section European Football

William Saliba became the eighth different Arsenal player to score for the club in the Europa League this season

Arsenal secured a hard-earned draw against Sporting Lisbon in an entertaining Europa League last-16 first leg.

France defender William Saliba put the Premier League leaders ahead with a towering header from a corner by Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira.

But Arsenal's lead lasted just 12 minutes, Goncalo Inacio nodding home the equaliser after hesitancy from keeper Matt Turner following a corner by English winger Marcus Edwards.

In an absorbing game in the Portuguese capital, Paulinho fired Sporting ahead only for Arsenal to equalise through an own goal by Japan midfielder Hidemasa Morita.

Both teams created numerous chances in a free-flowing encounter.

Former Tottenham player Edwards was denied by Turner when the score was 1-1 and Paulinho wasted a great chance to make it 3-1 to the hosts before a wicked deflection off Morita made it 2-2.

Arsenal had a chance to take a lead back to Emirates Stadium for the return leg next Thursday (20:00 GMT) but Vieira's header was kept out by Antonio Adan.

Arteta faces balancing act in Arsenal's trophy hunt

Arsenal are chasing a first Premier League title since 2003-04 but Mikel Arteta clearly sees the Europa League as something worth winning rather than a distraction to the main prize.

Despite making six changes, he fielded several key players in Portugal including Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal's leading scorer in the Premier League - and Bukayo Saka before Sunday's London derby at Fulham (14:00).

It is all to play for in seven days' time in the return leg against Sporting, but Arteta knows his side will have to improve defensively if they are to advance to the quarter-finals against opponents who started the season in the Champions League.

Poland defender Jakub Kiwior made his first Arsenal appearance since arriving in January from Serie A side Spezia for £17.6m while Turner produced a mixed performance after replacing first-choice keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The Gunners were sloppy at times and the two goals they conceded were poor by their recent standards.

They have conceded four goals in two games but, just as they did against Bournemouth at the weekend, they showed character after falling behind and continue to look a serious threat going forward.

Martinelli was denied after trying to clip the ball over the keeper at the start of the second half before the Brazil forward looked certain to score after a superb solo run only to be denied by a well-timed challenge by Jeremiah St Juste.

The games are starting to come thick and fast for the Gunners and Arteta knows he faces a fine balancing act as his side chase domestic and European honours.

Arsenal reached the last 16 by topping their group with five wins from six matches

Player of the match Xhaka Granit Xhaka with an average of 7.17 Sporting Sporting Lisbon Sporting Lisbon

Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal Sporting Lisbon Avg Squad number 79 Player name Youssef Chermiti Average rating 5.77 Squad number 18 Player name Fatawu Average rating 5.72 Squad number 26 Player name Diomande Average rating 5.71 Squad number 10 Player name Edwards Average rating 5.68 Squad number 25 Player name Gonçalo Inácio Average rating 5.63 Squad number 3 Player name St. Juste Average rating 5.61 Squad number 11 Player name Nuno Santos Average rating 5.47 Squad number 1 Player name Adán Average rating 5.46 Squad number 4 Player name Coates Average rating 5.44 Squad number 5 Player name Morita Average rating 5.42 Squad number 2 Player name Matheus Reis Average rating 5.40 Squad number 20 Player name Paulinho Average rating 5.37 Squad number 47 Player name Ricardo Esgaio Average rating 5.34 Squad number 28 Player name Pote Average rating 5.27 Squad number 17 Player name Trincão Average rating 5.26 Arsenal Avg Squad number 34 Player name Xhaka Average rating 7.17 Squad number 11 Player name Gabriel Martinelli Average rating 7.10 Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 7.08 Squad number 12 Player name Saliba Average rating 7.07 Squad number 4 Player name White Average rating 6.97 Squad number 24 Player name Nelson Average rating 6.63 Squad number 21 Player name Fábio Vieira Average rating 6.63 Squad number 35 Player name Zinchenko Average rating 6.57 Squad number 20 Player name Jorginho Average rating 6.46 Squad number 18 Player name Tomiyasu Average rating 6.31 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 6.28 Squad number 5 Player name Partey Average rating 6.24 Squad number 15 Player name Kiwior Average rating 6.13 Squad number 30 Player name Turner Average rating 6.06 Squad number 10 Player name Smith Rowe Average rating 6.05