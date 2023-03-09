Match ends, Sporting Lisbon 2, Arsenal 2.
Arsenal secured a hard-earned draw against Sporting Lisbon in an entertaining Europa League last-16 first leg.
France defender William Saliba put the Premier League leaders ahead with a towering header from a corner by Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira.
But Arsenal's lead lasted just 12 minutes, Goncalo Inacio nodding home the equaliser after hesitancy from keeper Matt Turner following a corner by English winger Marcus Edwards.
In an absorbing game in the Portuguese capital, Paulinho fired Sporting ahead only for Arsenal to equalise through an own goal by Japan midfielder Hidemasa Morita.
Both teams created numerous chances in a free-flowing encounter.
Former Tottenham player Edwards was denied by Turner when the score was 1-1 and Paulinho wasted a great chance to make it 3-1 to the hosts before a wicked deflection off Morita made it 2-2.
Arsenal had a chance to take a lead back to Emirates Stadium for the return leg next Thursday (20:00 GMT) but Vieira's header was kept out by Antonio Adan.
Arteta faces balancing act in Arsenal's trophy hunt
Arsenal are chasing a first Premier League title since 2003-04 but Mikel Arteta clearly sees the Europa League as something worth winning rather than a distraction to the main prize.
Despite making six changes, he fielded several key players in Portugal including Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal's leading scorer in the Premier League - and Bukayo Saka before Sunday's London derby at Fulham (14:00).
It is all to play for in seven days' time in the return leg against Sporting, but Arteta knows his side will have to improve defensively if they are to advance to the quarter-finals against opponents who started the season in the Champions League.
Poland defender Jakub Kiwior made his first Arsenal appearance since arriving in January from Serie A side Spezia for £17.6m while Turner produced a mixed performance after replacing first-choice keeper Aaron Ramsdale.
The Gunners were sloppy at times and the two goals they conceded were poor by their recent standards.
They have conceded four goals in two games but, just as they did against Bournemouth at the weekend, they showed character after falling behind and continue to look a serious threat going forward.
Martinelli was denied after trying to clip the ball over the keeper at the start of the second half before the Brazil forward looked certain to score after a superb solo run only to be denied by a well-timed challenge by Jeremiah St Juste.
The games are starting to come thick and fast for the Gunners and Arteta knows he faces a fine balancing act as his side chase domestic and European honours.
Player of the match
XhakaGranit Xhaka
Line-ups
Sporting
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Adán
- 3St. Juste
- 4CoatesBooked at 23mins
- 25Inácio
- 47de Sousa EsgaioSubstituted forDiomandeat 76'minutes
- 5MoritaBooked at 58mins
- 28Pereira Gonçalves
- 2Reis de Lima
- 10EdwardsSubstituted forFatawuat 89'minutes
- 17Machado TrincãoSubstituted forGomes dos Santosat 71'minutes
- 20Dias FernandesSubstituted forRamalho Chermitiat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Gomes dos Santos
- 12Israel
- 13Novo Neto
- 16Costa Rocha
- 18Fatawu
- 26Diomande
- 32Tanlongo
- 33Gomes Lourenço
- 77Borges Cabral
- 79Ramalho Chermiti
- 82Espanha Fernandes
- 84Essugo
Arsenal
Formation 4-3-3
- 30Turner
- 4White
- 12Saliba
- 15KiwiorSubstituted forGabrielat 71'minutes
- 35ZinchenkoBooked at 23minsSubstituted forTomiyasuat 63'minutes
- 21Fábio Vieira
- 20JorginhoSubstituted forParteyat 71'minutes
- 34Xhaka
- 7Saka
- 11MartinelliBooked at 43mins
- 24NelsonSubstituted forSmith Roweat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ramsdale
- 5Partey
- 6Gabriel
- 10Smith Rowe
- 16Holding
- 18Tomiyasu
- 41Bandeira
- 56Hillson
- 71Sagoe Junior
- 72Smith
- 97Walters
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
- Attendance:
- 36,006
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sporting Lisbon 2, Arsenal 2.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Sebastián Coates.
Post update
Attempt saved. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by William Saliba.
Post update
Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Issahaku Fatawu (Sporting Lisbon).
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Issahaku Fatawu replaces Marcus Edwards.
Post update
Attempt saved. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben White.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ousmane Diomande (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jeremiah St. Juste.
Post update
Foul by Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal).
Post update
Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ben White (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Pote (Sporting Lisbon).
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Youssef Chermiti replaces Paulinho.

Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Ousmane Diomande replaces Ricardo Esgaio.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Gabriel Martinelli is caught offside.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Jeremiah St. Juste (Sporting Lisbon).

Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe replaces Reiss Nelson.

Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Gabriel Magalhães replaces Jakub Kiwior.
