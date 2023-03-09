Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Spaniard Ricardo Rodriguez, who left Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds in January, is one of four contenders for the Aberdeen manager's job. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen could face a summer test to hold onto striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes, with English clubs looking at the Cape Verde forward. (Fabrizio Romano via Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Michael Beale says Fashion Sakala was unplayable in the 4-1 hammering of Hibs - and has warned Alfredo Morelos he faces a fight to get back into the Rangers side after Antonio Colak's two goals. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson says his players "need to step up" as "outstanding" Ryan Kent ran the game in Rangers' comfortable victory. (The Scotsman) external-link

Former Celtic striker John Hartson says Daizen Maeda is an "absolute freak" and a "machine" because of the Japan forward's physical capabilities. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Rangers striker Ryan Hardie is dreaming of a first senior Scotland call-up after lighting up the scoring charts with Plymouth Argyle in England's League One. (The Scotsman) external-link

Dundee United striker Steven Fletcher says he felt doomed when at relegation-haunted previous teams Sunderland and Wolves but that is not the case this season at Tannadice. (The Courier - subscription required) external-link

Ex-Ibrox forward Kenny Miller says it is crucial Rangers keep hold of the Scottish Cup to quell fan unrest. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Falkirk suit Max Kucheriavyi "down to the ground', says St Johnstone Callum Davidson as the Ukrainian midfielder seeks to become a Saints first-team regular. (The Courier - subscription required) external-link

Celtic winger Jota ranks in the top 10 of a worldwide stats table - just two places below the legendary Lionel Messi. (Scottish Sun) external-link

