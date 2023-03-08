Last updated on .From the section West Ham

West Ham have lost 14 of their 25 Premier League games this season, winning six

West Ham are backing manager David Moyes but it is hoped results "will keep on improving", says vice-chair Karren Brady.

The club qualified for Europe in the past two seasons under Moyes, reaching the Europa league semi-finals in 2022.

But the Hammers have struggled this campaign and are one point above the relegation places after 25 games.

"I can't put any pressure on David Moyes because he puts enough on himself," Brady told BBC Radio London.

"The really important thing is for everyone to stick together to be really focused, understand what the issues are.

"It's been a disappointing season. After two great seasons and the success we had in Europe, things haven't gone the way we wanted.

"We spent an extraordinarily large amount of money in the summer. Undoubtedly, it takes people time to settle in and create a new way of playing with such a lot of new players."

Moyes' side suffered a 4-0 defeat at Brighton last weekend, but had lost just one of their previous five Premier League games.

The travelling West Ham fans voiced their discontent during and after the Brighton match.

"As owners, if you look at our track record in the past 30 years, we're not hire-and-fire types, we like to give people our support.

"We believe David Moyes is as enthusiastic, as driven and as passionate for the football club as we are and the supporters are.

"Hopefully things will turn. Hopefully things will keep on improving."