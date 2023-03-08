Close menu

Paris St-Germain out of Champions League: Time to rip up project?

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lionel Messi
PSG are no closer to winning the Champions League with Lionel Messi than they were without him

Paris St-Germain's 11th consecutive attempt at winning the Champions League ended in more misery - so is it time for them to "rip it all up" and start again?

Bayern Munich dumped them out in the first knockout round 3-0 on aggregate, with Wednesday's 2-0 win in Germany sealing the victory.

A team with the two most expensive players of all time - Neymar, who was injured for the second leg, and Kylian Mbappe - as well as arguably the greatest player in the history of football, Lionel Messi, failed to score over 180 minutes.

"The Paris St-Germain project was built to win the Champions League and they've been miles off it. It ultimately looks like it's going to be a failure," said former Chelsea playmaker Joe Cole on BT Sport.

Ex-England midfielder Owen Hargreaves said: "They have so many brilliant individuals. It's not a team. It's a shame. They've put so many fabulous players together but if anything, they're going backwards."

PSG manager Christophe Galtier said: "It's a big disappointment. We have to deal with it and accept it.

"I don't know if it's a lesson to be learned, but there's a lot of frustration. If we'd scored first, it would have been different, but we didn't."

Time to shop local?

PSG have spent over £1bn since a Qatari takeover in 2012 and have won eight of the 10 Ligue 1 titles and 12 domestic cups under the new ownership.

But the Champions League was the owners' dream and looks no closer to fruition. After reaching the quarter-final in each of the first four seasons, they have gone out in the last 16 in five of the last seven seasons.

The outlier was the 2020 final they lost to Bayern.

Their squads have frequently been top heavy with superstar attacking talent - but not enough solidity or balance.

Cole said: "They lack an identity. What are they? It's all off the cuff. There doesn't seem to be a plan. They're a scarred team. Over the last four years they've gone out in good positions and it's left a mark on their psyche as a club.

"They've bought some of the best players of the last 20 years. The young French players scattered around Europe could be doing what these lads are doing for a quarter of the cost with an identity the fans connect with."

Kingsley Coman, who scored Bayern's winner in the 2020 final and also in the first leg of this tie, is a Parisian who left PSG on a free transfer in 2014.

Another player to leave PSG for free was Cameroon striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - and he scored Bayern's first goal on Tuesday.

Former Bayern midfielder Hargreaves said: "PSG should rip the whole project up and start from scratch. They have the best young talent pool in all the world from Paris.

"Why are they going to Salzburg or Dortmund or Leicester? They should all be playing for PSG.

"They could win Ligue 1 with those players then sprinkle in one or two superstars."

What now for Messi, Mbappe and Neymar?

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe (centre) is PSG's all-time top goalscorer

Mbappe has been one of the most successful PSG signings, moving from Monaco for £165m in 2017, and becoming the top scorer in their history last weekend with 201 goals in 248 games.

The 2018 World Cup winner is one of the few Parisians in their team but may feel he has to leave to establish himself as one of the game's greats.

"Mbappe has another year on his contract and even if he wants to leave they will not let it happen so he will still be there," said French journalist Julien Laurens.

"He hasn't won the Champions League but he is only 24 so this is not an obsession for him. He said it would be extra special to be the first one to win it for PSG."

One player who is out of contract this summer is Messi. The 35-year-old Argentina captain is thought to be interested in staying but has not signed a new deal yet.

He has won a record seven Ballons d'Or and scored 29 goals in 64 games for PSG since leaving Barcelona two summers ago - but he has failed to be the catalyst for the elusive Champions League crown.

"They are still talking about Messi's contract with the club but tonight he wasn't good enough," said Laurens.

"It isn't his talent that is in question but at his age he is on the counter-attack and Leon Goretzka catches him up from five yards behind. I don't think he is good enough for this level anymore."

Brazil forward Neymar, 31, left Barcelona - where he was in Messi's shadow - for PSG in 2017 for a world-record £200m.

His time with the club has been plagued by injuries, and his season was prematurely ended last week with the news he needed knee surgery.

"They tried to sell him last year so they will try to do that again," said Laurens.

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman said on BT Sport: "PSG aren't going to get any better next year.

"Lionel Messi will be a year older, Sergio Ramos likewise. Neymar can't keep fit at the latter end of seasons. Marquinhos is getting on. The big players are going to have to move on."

Time for a managerial change?

Christophe Gaultier
Will Christophe Gaultier lose his job even if PSG win the Ligue 1 title?

Galtier is the sixth appointment of the Qatari regime and, like the other five, has failed to deliver the Champions League.

Two of the previous five - Carlo Ancelotti and Thomas Tuchel - have gone on to win Europe's top trophy after leaving.

Galtier, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the summer, is one of only two managers to stop PSG winning the French title in the last decade, when he led Lille to 2021 glory.

They are eight points clear of Marseille at the top, so are likely to add another Ligue 1 trophy to the cabinet.

"The next few days are going to be crucial. I think Galtier will see out the season and hopefully they win the league," said Laurens. "I wouldn't expect him to be here at the start of the next season."

Ex-Everton defender Joleon Lescott said: "Some of the best coaches in world football have gone there and not been able to find a solution.

"Tuchel was the closest but came up short. I don't think there's one issue. There's so many issues, it's not going to be a case of going in and sorting that out and then it's going to be rosy."

Comments

Join the conversation

44 comments

  • Comment posted by jean, today at 01:20

    Yes PSG have spent 1 billion over the last decade but they have reached a CL final and a few semi finals and dominated domestically but Man city have spent a lot more over the last decade and not reached a CL final and yet every season Pep fails to win it i dont here Cole or Hargreaves saying its time to sack him and start "The project" all over again.

  • Comment posted by Mylong Dong, today at 01:18

    As small teams like psg and manchester city have found, its harder to buy the champions league than domestic trophies

  • Comment posted by BVB, today at 01:15

    The supergroup of football. Lacking cohesion, chemistry. A good team (or rock band) are more than the sum of its parts.

  • Comment posted by jr7564, today at 01:10

    The closest comparison would possibly be Man City

  • Comment posted by Lorribot, today at 01:08

    Like Bayern they dominate their home league, must make it difficult to turn up for the big games when you are just cruise most of the time, Bayern manage it but PSG would be better team if they had to fight harder for domestic honours

  • Comment posted by kloppite1957, today at 01:07

    Money never bought passion

  • Comment posted by UnitedFan4Life, today at 01:06

    PSG , Man City are the same , trying to buy success

    • Reply posted by Northerner, today at 01:09

      Northerner replied:
      There's no other way to get it

  • Comment posted by DAVID , today at 01:03

    Hopefully that other awful club Man cheaty will follow.

  • Comment posted by GG, today at 01:01

    Hard to feel sorry for PSG as having Messi is a liability gamewise as he is past his best and is undroppable. Bayern are a quality side though and will take some stopping.

  • Comment posted by Philip Seabouff, today at 00:59

    Man City aint won it either...is pep's time up too!

    • Reply posted by Northerner, today at 01:11

      Northerner replied:
      He wins the league almost every season and quite a few cups though to keep them happy

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:59

    How come Bayern Munich can win the Champions League playing in a farmers league. But PSG who also play in a farmers league struggle in this competition

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 00:58

    Can't see why Messi wants to play there apart from the cash

    • Reply posted by Loony BoB, today at 01:03

      Loony BoB replied:
      So you can see why he wants to play there, then ;)

  • Comment posted by Nelly, today at 00:58

    PSG have become like a few clubs, too obsessed with 'big name' forwards, not enough emphasis on the areas that matter if you're going to win the biggest prizes. A solid defence/defensive midfield, is key to any side wanting to win the CL. Bayern and Real both have that, and thus are always in at the sharp end of the competition.

  • Comment posted by Thegreatmboo, today at 00:58

    Who cares.. it’s a corrupt competition for the corrupt elite corrupt people

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:57

    I heard that Neymar every year he misses this part of the season so he can celebrate his sisters birthday. If that is true then PSG should get rid of him as how are you going to win these tough games if your best players are not avaliable

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 00:56

    Always so dramatic and over the top, 10 years a go PSG where a nothing club and who would have thought signing Messi would be a bad idea? can't blame them for doing it, they'd do it again so would you.

  • Comment posted by Driving_to_test_my_eyesight_since_1953, today at 00:55

    Beating minnows, week in, week out, is no preparation for actual competition. Neymar and his associates, can never really be the best, until they beat the best. Mercenaries have no passion.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:54

    Get Zinedine Zidane in as the next PSG manager and then get Cristiano Ronaldo to score you the goals and have Sergio Ramos as the captain

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 00:49

    It looks like failure….. no, it is failure of the highest order🤣

  • Comment posted by Shillings575, today at 00:48

    It's a vanity project.

