Match ends, AEK Larnaka 0, West Ham United 2.
West Ham took a big step towards the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League with a comfortable first-leg victory at AEK Larnaca.
Michail Antonio scored two first-half goals for David Moyes' side, who have now won all nine of their matches in the competition this term.
It was no more than the Hammers deserved with Antonio almost adding a third after the break when he drove a low effort against the right-hand post.
The Cypriot hosts caused the visitors some early problems but West Ham grew in confidence and took the lead when unmarked Antonio headed Said Benrahma's left-wing delivery into the right corner.
With the Premier League side searching for a second, Pablo Fornals drove wide of the left post moments before Antonio doubled the lead when he collected a pass on the edge of the area and superbly curled an effort around his marker into the top-right corner.
Having made wholesale changes to his starting line-up, Moyes also made several substitutions after the break to keep players fresh - the Hammers' top priority clearly being to retain their Premier League status.
The changes impacted on their overall control of the game, but they were still organised enough to hold off their spirited opponents and create openings, with Lucas Paqueta missing a late opportunity to add to the scoring.
Nevertheless, having gone close to Europa League glory last term by reaching the semi-finals, Moyes will have been pleased with his side's overall performance.
The Scot has made no secret of his ambition to win this competition - which would also provide a route back into Europe next term - and on the evidence of this season it would be difficult to back against them becoming the first English side to lift the trophy.
Player of the match
AntonioMichail Antonio
AEK Larnaca
Avg
- Squad number99Player nameNikolicAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number12Player nameRafael LopesAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number66Player nameMamasAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number6Player nameSanjurjoAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number10Player nameTrickovskiAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number15Player nameMilicevicAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number7Player nameGus LedesAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number44Player nameJakolisAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number16Player nameRosalesAverage rating
5.24
- Squad number4Player nameTomovicAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number11Player nameFarajAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number51Player nameAltmanAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number21Player nameEnglezouAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number5Player nameCasasAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number24Player nameChristoforouAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number1Player namePiricAverage rating
4.79
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number27Player nameAguerdAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number13Player nameAréolaAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number12Player nameDownesAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number14Player nameCornetAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number24Player nameKehrerAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number7Player nameScamaccaAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number11Player nameLucas PaquetáAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
5.88
Line-ups
AEK Larnaca
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Piric
- 5CasasSubstituted forFarajat 59'minutes
- 15Milicevic
- 4Tomovic
- 21Englezou
- 66MamasSubstituted forAltmanat 59'minutes
- 7Ledes Evangelista dos Santos
- 16RosalesSubstituted forChristoforouat 88'minutes
- 6Sanjurjo
- 44JakolisSubstituted forTrickovskiat 77'minutes
- 12Guimarães LopesSubstituted forNikolicat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 3González
- 10Trickovski
- 11Faraj
- 24Christoforou
- 29Naoum
- 30Andreou
- 38Toumpas
- 40Stylianidis
- 51Altman
- 99Nikolic
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Aréola
- 24KehrerBooked at 87mins
- 4Zouma
- 27Aguerd
- 3Cresswell
- 12DownesBooked at 68mins
- 41RiceSubstituted forSoucekat 60'minutes
- 8FornalsSubstituted forCornetat 83'minutes
- 10LanziniSubstituted forLucas Paquetáat 77'minutes
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forBowenat 60'minutes
- 9AntonioSubstituted forScamaccaat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Johnson
- 7Scamacca
- 11Lucas Paquetá
- 14Cornet
- 18Ings
- 20Bowen
- 21Ogbonna
- 28Soucek
- 33Emerson
- 47Hegyi
- 49Anang
- Referee:
- Espen Eskås
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home14
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, AEK Larnaka 0, West Ham United 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gus Ledes (AEK Larnaka) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ivan Trickovski (AEK Larnaka) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oier Sanjurjo.
Post update
Offside, AEK Larnaka. Imad Faraj tries a through ball, but Nemanja Nikolic is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, West Ham United. Lucas Paquetá tries a through ball, but Jarrod Bowen is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United).
Post update
Hrvoje Milicevic (AEK Larnaka) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ivan Trickovski (AEK Larnaka) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nemanja Nikolic (AEK Larnaka) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Trickovski.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Imad Faraj (AEK Larnaka) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, AEK Larnaka. Conceded by Flynn Downes.
Substitution
Substitution, AEK Larnaka. Kypros Christoforou replaces Roberto Rosales.
Booking
Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United).
Post update
Omri Altman (AEK Larnaka) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, AEK Larnaka. Conceded by Tomás Soucek.
Post update
Corner, AEK Larnaka. Conceded by Nayef Aguerd.
Post update
Corner, AEK Larnaka. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
Cornet a big plus - looked hungry.
Hopefully they can use this competition to build some confidence for the PL and push up the table.
COYI ⚒⚒⚒
COYI ⚒
Well played.
Fancy the Hammers to dish out a good 7-0 MAULING in the return leg.
Well done West Ham a good win which could boost your confidence in the PL
I always support all British teams in all sports in international competitions and feel sorry for those who have to do put downs as their lives must be quite sad