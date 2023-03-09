Close menu
Europa Conference League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
AEK LarnacaAEK Larnaca0West HamWest Ham United2

AEK Larnaca 0-2 West Ham: Visitors close in on Europa Conference League quarter-finals

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Michail Antonio
Michail Antonio scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season for West Ham in Cyprus

West Ham took a big step towards the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League with a comfortable first-leg victory at AEK Larnaca.

Michail Antonio scored two first-half goals for David Moyes' side, who have now won all nine of their matches in the competition this term.

It was no more than the Hammers deserved with Antonio almost adding a third after the break when he drove a low effort against the right-hand post.

The Cypriot hosts caused the visitors some early problems but West Ham grew in confidence and took the lead when unmarked Antonio headed Said Benrahma's left-wing delivery into the right corner.

With the Premier League side searching for a second, Pablo Fornals drove wide of the left post moments before Antonio doubled the lead when he collected a pass on the edge of the area and superbly curled an effort around his marker into the top-right corner.

Having made wholesale changes to his starting line-up, Moyes also made several substitutions after the break to keep players fresh - the Hammers' top priority clearly being to retain their Premier League status.

The changes impacted on their overall control of the game, but they were still organised enough to hold off their spirited opponents and create openings, with Lucas Paqueta missing a late opportunity to add to the scoring.

Nevertheless, having gone close to Europa League glory last term by reaching the semi-finals, Moyes will have been pleased with his side's overall performance.

The Scot has made no secret of his ambition to win this competition - which would also provide a route back into Europe next term - and on the evidence of this season it would be difficult to back against them becoming the first English side to lift the trophy.

Player of the match

AntonioMichail Antonio

with an average of 7.98

AEK Larnaca

  1. Squad number99Player nameNikolic
    Average rating

    5.47

  2. Squad number12Player nameRafael Lopes
    Average rating

    5.37

  3. Squad number66Player nameMamas
    Average rating

    5.36

  4. Squad number6Player nameSanjurjo
    Average rating

    5.33

  5. Squad number10Player nameTrickovski
    Average rating

    5.33

  6. Squad number15Player nameMilicevic
    Average rating

    5.32

  7. Squad number7Player nameGus Ledes
    Average rating

    5.30

  8. Squad number44Player nameJakolis
    Average rating

    5.28

  9. Squad number16Player nameRosales
    Average rating

    5.24

  10. Squad number4Player nameTomovic
    Average rating

    5.22

  11. Squad number11Player nameFaraj
    Average rating

    5.18

  12. Squad number51Player nameAltman
    Average rating

    5.15

  13. Squad number21Player nameEnglezou
    Average rating

    5.10

  14. Squad number5Player nameCasas
    Average rating

    5.08

  15. Squad number24Player nameChristoforou
    Average rating

    4.97

  16. Squad number1Player namePiric
    Average rating

    4.79

West Ham United

  1. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    7.98

  2. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    7.63

  3. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    7.45

  4. Squad number27Player nameAguerd
    Average rating

    7.34

  5. Squad number13Player nameAréola
    Average rating

    7.30

  6. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    7.23

  7. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    7.22

  8. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    7.20

  9. Squad number10Player nameLanzini
    Average rating

    7.20

  10. Squad number12Player nameDownes
    Average rating

    7.17

  11. Squad number14Player nameCornet
    Average rating

    7.16

  12. Squad number24Player nameKehrer
    Average rating

    6.85

  13. Squad number7Player nameScamacca
    Average rating

    6.84

  14. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    6.77

  15. Squad number11Player nameLucas Paquetá
    Average rating

    6.37

  16. Squad number4Player nameZouma
    Average rating

    5.88

Line-ups

AEK Larnaca

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Piric
  • 5CasasSubstituted forFarajat 59'minutes
  • 15Milicevic
  • 4Tomovic
  • 21Englezou
  • 66MamasSubstituted forAltmanat 59'minutes
  • 7Ledes Evangelista dos Santos
  • 16RosalesSubstituted forChristoforouat 88'minutes
  • 6Sanjurjo
  • 44JakolisSubstituted forTrickovskiat 77'minutes
  • 12Guimarães LopesSubstituted forNikolicat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3González
  • 10Trickovski
  • 11Faraj
  • 24Christoforou
  • 29Naoum
  • 30Andreou
  • 38Toumpas
  • 40Stylianidis
  • 51Altman
  • 99Nikolic

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Aréola
  • 24KehrerBooked at 87mins
  • 4Zouma
  • 27Aguerd
  • 3Cresswell
  • 12DownesBooked at 68mins
  • 41RiceSubstituted forSoucekat 60'minutes
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forCornetat 83'minutes
  • 10LanziniSubstituted forLucas Paquetáat 77'minutes
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forBowenat 60'minutes
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forScamaccaat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Johnson
  • 7Scamacca
  • 11Lucas Paquetá
  • 14Cornet
  • 18Ings
  • 20Bowen
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 28Soucek
  • 33Emerson
  • 47Hegyi
  • 49Anang
Referee:
Espen Eskås

Match Stats

Home TeamAEK LarnacaAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home14
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AEK Larnaka 0, West Ham United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AEK Larnaka 0, West Ham United 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gus Ledes (AEK Larnaka) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Trickovski (AEK Larnaka) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oier Sanjurjo.

  5. Post update

    Offside, AEK Larnaka. Imad Faraj tries a through ball, but Nemanja Nikolic is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United. Lucas Paquetá tries a through ball, but Jarrod Bowen is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United).

  8. Post update

    Hrvoje Milicevic (AEK Larnaka) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ivan Trickovski (AEK Larnaka) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nemanja Nikolic (AEK Larnaka) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Trickovski.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Imad Faraj (AEK Larnaka) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, AEK Larnaka. Conceded by Flynn Downes.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, AEK Larnaka. Kypros Christoforou replaces Roberto Rosales.

  15. Booking

    Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United).

  17. Post update

    Omri Altman (AEK Larnaka) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Corner, AEK Larnaka. Conceded by Tomás Soucek.

  19. Post update

    Corner, AEK Larnaka. Conceded by Nayef Aguerd.

  20. Post update

    Corner, AEK Larnaka. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.

Comments

Join the conversation

161 comments

  • Comment posted by vasey, today at 19:52

    BBC you have realised that west ham played then? Looking through the thread on your updates I almost didn't notice! Shocking coverage. Well played hammers

    • Reply posted by Eloy, today at 19:57

      Eloy replied:
      BBC threads are not structured at all. It sometimes takes time to find a thread on its website.

  • Comment posted by Raymondo, today at 19:57

    Nine consecutive wins in a European competition. OK, it ain't the Champions League, but that's an impressive record nonetheless.

    • Reply posted by thelantern1212, today at 20:42

      thelantern1212 replied:
      Absolutely!!!

  • Comment posted by Hedley Lamarr , today at 19:58

    Away win in europe. Did enough. Shame it wasn’t 3-0. Didn’t really get out of first gear. Scamacca and paqueta need to pull their finger out and show they are worth the money. Cornet who cost half of their price tags showed more than them in his 10 min cameo.

    • Reply posted by SAW, today at 20:04

      SAW replied:
      Yep,spot on....scam & paqthetic

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 19:54

    Come on you Irons. Now sort the league from please.

    • Reply posted by StVitus, today at 20:00

      StVitus replied:
      It's going to be patchy to the end. Should be enough to stay up and hope WH can win this to stay in Europe.... next year will be better, perhaps!

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 19:48

    Job done. Bit of a shame we couldn’t have dominated a bit more in the second half to build confidence but all the subs killed the momentum.

    Cornet a big plus - looked hungry.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 20:05

      AJ replied:
      Well done the WHU - Excellent result!

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 19:53

    Well done Hammers, I'm rooting for you to win this tournament.

    • Reply posted by Eloy, today at 19:55

      Eloy replied:
      Would be great.

  • Comment posted by IOrderedTheCodeRed, today at 19:58

    A good performance from West Ham this evening. You can only beat what’s in front of you, so a good lead to take to take into the second leg at the London Stadium.
    Hopefully they can use this competition to build some confidence for the PL and push up the table.

    COYI ⚒⚒⚒

    • Reply posted by 919er, today at 20:01

      919er replied:
      Poor performance. 14 corners to NONE!

  • Comment posted by Pete, today at 20:02

    Great... I’d rather it be 9 consecutive PL games won tho

    • Reply posted by Hedley Lamarr , today at 20:31

      Hedley Lamarr replied:
      What and be mid table and not in europe?

  • Comment posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 19:50

    Well done The Hammers. From a neutral.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:13

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Che1ski, today at 19:50

    Well done West ham

  • Comment posted by richard dziedzic, today at 19:54

    its a win ,a clean sheet and european football no matter who the opposition are,and which all football clubs want.Now to beat Villa.

  • Comment posted by clartypats, today at 19:52

    Good result - and great finish by Antonio. COYI

  • Comment posted by Gollom, today at 19:50

    Brilliant result, now go ahead and replicate it in the league.
    COYI ⚒

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 20:06

    So pleased for Antonio. Hoping this will help him push on in the PL.

    • Reply posted by Mike, today at 20:14

      Mike replied:
      He can no longer do it in the PL. It is why he was in the team tonight.

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 20:51

    It would be some achievement if west ham stay up and win this cup and get to enter the Europa League. They will have had a better season than spurs

  • Comment posted by EmergencyExit, today at 19:58

    West Ham bossed that match.
    Well played.

    Fancy the Hammers to dish out a good 7-0 MAULING in the return leg.

  • Comment posted by U17526287, today at 19:48

    Solid overall and great job Antonio. Now get the points to survive in the PL.

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 19:52

      blues1959 replied:
      How on earth did we win that 2-0 after that 2nd half

  • Comment posted by nostateowners, today at 19:52

    Always with the PL playing in Europe. Bravo Hammers!

  • Comment posted by bedford bootbear, today at 20:37

    MU supporter
    Well done West Ham a good win which could boost your confidence in the PL
    I always support all British teams in all sports in international competitions and feel sorry for those who have to do put downs as their lives must be quite sad

    • Reply posted by YouReds, today at 20:53

      YouReds replied:
      No, not at all. My life’s great, but watching Man Utd concede an equaliser to Betis and West Ham scrape past a Cypriot ‘giant’ like Larnica, that’s some funny s**t right there

  • Comment posted by neal hill, today at 19:56

    Not a good performance but got a result 🛠

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 9th March 2023

  • AEK LarnacaAEK Larnaca0West HamWest Ham United2
  • AnderlechtRSC Anderlecht1VillarrealVillarreal1
  • Sheriff TiraspolSheriff Tiraspol0NiceNice1
  • FC BaselFC Basel2Slovan BratislavaSlovan Bratislava1
  • FiorentinaFiorentina0SivassporSivasspor0
  • KAA GentKAA Gent1Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul Basaksehir1
  • Lech PoznanLech Poznan1Djurgårdens IFDjurgårdens IF0

Top Stories

