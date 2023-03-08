Last updated on .From the section European Football

West Ham lost 4-0 to Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday

David Moyes believes it would be "a great achievement" if West Ham could reach a European quarter-final for the second successive year.

The Hammers face AEK Larnaca in the first leg of their Europa Conference League last-16 tie on Thursday.

Last season they were knocked out in the semi-finals of the Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt.

"We've got a job to do to try to reach the quarter-finals at the moment," said Moyes.

"It would be a great achievement if West Ham could talk about being in the quarter-finals of two European competitions back-to-back."

West Ham finished the group stages with a perfect record but have struggled in the Premier League this season and are currently just one point above the relegation zone.

Moyes believes the Europa Conference League is an important competition however, citing Roma's success under manager Jose Mourinho last year.

"To try to win any trophy as a football manager, or a player - very few get that big opportunity to do so," he added.

"Jose Mourinho showed you how much it mattered to him and he is a serial winner. We wanted desperately to win the Europa League but we couldn't quite get past the semi-finals."