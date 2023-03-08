Close menu
Europa Conference League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
AEK LarnacaAEK Larnaca17:45West HamWest Ham United
Venue: AEK Arena

European success can be 'great achievement' for West Ham

David Moyes
West Ham lost 4-0 to Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday

David Moyes believes it would be "a great achievement" if West Ham could reach a European quarter-final for the second successive year.

The Hammers face AEK Larnaca in the first leg of their Europa Conference League last-16 tie on Thursday.

Last season they were knocked out in the semi-finals of the Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt.

"We've got a job to do to try to reach the quarter-finals at the moment," said Moyes.

"It would be a great achievement if West Ham could talk about being in the quarter-finals of two European competitions back-to-back."

West Ham finished the group stages with a perfect record but have struggled in the Premier League this season and are currently just one point above the relegation zone.

Moyes believes the Europa Conference League is an important competition however, citing Roma's success under manager Jose Mourinho last year.

"To try to win any trophy as a football manager, or a player - very few get that big opportunity to do so," he added.

"Jose Mourinho showed you how much it mattered to him and he is a serial winner. We wanted desperately to win the Europa League but we couldn't quite get past the semi-finals."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 9th March 2023

  • AEK LarnacaAEK Larnaca17:45West HamWest Ham United
  • AnderlechtRSC Anderlecht17:45VillarrealVillarreal
  • Sheriff TiraspolSheriff Tiraspol17:45NiceNice
  • FC BaselFC Basel20:00Slovan BratislavaSlovan Bratislava
  • FiorentinaFiorentina20:00SivassporSivasspor
  • KAA GentKAA Gent20:00Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul Basaksehir
  • Lech PoznanLech Poznan20:00Djurgårdens IFDjurgårdens IF

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir64111431113
2Fiorentina6411146813
3Hearts6204616-106
4Rigas Futbola Skola6024211-92

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham6600134918
2Anderlecht62226518
3Silkeborg IF620412756
4FCSB6024318-152

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6411149513
2Lech Poznan623112759
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva61418537
4Austria Vienna6024215-132

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nice62318719
2Partizan Belgrade62319729
3Köln62228808
4Slovácko6123811-35

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar6501126615
2Dnipro-1631297210
3Apollon Limassol621357-27
4FC Vaduz6024511-62

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Djurgårdens IF6510126616
2KAA Gent622210648
3Molde6213910-17
4Shamrock Rovers6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sivasspor6321117411
2CFR Cluj631255010
3Slavia Prague622267-18
4Ballkani6114811-34

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovan Bratislava632197211
2FC Basel6321119211
3Pyunik620489-16
4Zalgiris612358-35
View full Europa Conference League tables

