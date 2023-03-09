Last updated on .From the section European Football

By Simon Stone BBC Sport at Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford has scored five goals in the Europa League this term

Manchester United responded to their Anfield humiliation in the best manner possible as they overwhelmed Real Betis at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst were all on the scoresheet as United put themselves in a strong position to reach the last eight when the tie is decided in Seville next week.

No-one will claim one win alone will banish the memory of Sunday's record 7-0 annihilation by rivals Liverpool in the Premier League.

However, the backing manager Erik ten Hag and his players received from the home supporters suggested recrimination from the stands will not be long lasting.

And Fernandes, condemned by many critics for his display at the weekend, had the satisfaction of not only keeping the captain's armband but heading home Luke Shaw's corner from close range after 58 minutes.

The Portuguese ran away to celebrate with his hands to his ears as the United fans chanted 'Bruno, Bruno' in his honour.

Ten Hag's delight after 'unacceptable' Anfield debacle

In his programme notes, Ten Hag described the Anfield debacle as 'unacceptable' and said he had left his players in no doubt such performances would not be tolerated.

And, in a move that smacked of the Dutchman applying collective responsibility for the loss rather than singling out individuals for blame, he named an unchanged line-up.

For half an hour, all went well.

The hosts dominated as Rashford drove home his 26th goal of a magnificent season in the sixth minute after Fernandes' cross had been diverted into his path.

Further chances were created - the issue was none of them went in.

Former Manchester City keeper Claudio Bravo twice denied Rashford, Fernandes had a shot blocked and Weghorst's near-post effort was deflected wide even though he didn't get a corner.

Betis' form in La Liga, where they are fifth, suggested they were not as poor as it appeared and Ayoze Perez proved it when he drilled home a low shot from the angle of the penalty area.

Had the on-loan Leicester City forward got a second after he was set up by Juanmi - gifted possession by David de Gea, who rolled a pass straight to him from inside his six-yard box - anxiety might have spread through home ranks.

As it was, Perez's deflected shot bounced back off a post and United survived - although question marks remain over keeper De Gea, whose contract expires in the summer.

Pellistri shows potential in late show

Even Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini, who barely said anything noteworthy to the media during his three years as Manchester City boss, couldn't resist a pre-match dig at United after their seven-goal defeat at Liverpool.

As the weeks pass, it will be interesting to see if any individual does pay a price for what unfolded in what many view as the Premier League's greatest rivalry.

For now though, it can be claimed normal service has resumed.

Antony's superb curling shot restored the home side's advantage seven minutes after the restart and Weghorst found the net with a first-time strike eight minutes from time.

The key element of that late effort though was the contribution of Facundo Pellistri.

Good enough to play all three games for Uruguay in Qatar at the World Cup, the 21-year-old was only making his fifth United appearance, all off the bench.

But Pellistri's role in Weghorst's second United goal suggests he will be called upon more often as the campaign reaches its crucial phase.

Ignoring the safety-first option of a pass back to halfway, he took off on a run past the Betis defence to the byeline where he sent a cross back to Scott McTominay, whose effort was blocked and bounced kindly for Weghorst to finish.

Player of the match Rashford Marcus Rashford with an average of 7.70 Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United

Real Betis Real Betis Real Betis Manchester United Avg Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 7.70 Squad number 28 Player name Pellistri Average rating 7.60 Squad number 18 Player name Casemiro Average rating 7.58 Squad number 27 Player name Weghorst Average rating 7.50 Squad number 29 Player name Wan-Bissaka Average rating 7.49 Squad number 6 Player name Li Martínez Average rating 7.48 Squad number 8 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 7.42 Squad number 19 Player name Varane Average rating 7.31 Squad number 23 Player name Shaw Average rating 7.15 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 7.03 Squad number 21 Player name Antony Average rating 6.99 Squad number 12 Player name Malacia Average rating 6.79 Squad number 25 Player name Sancho Average rating 6.64 Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 6.41 Squad number 39 Player name McTominay Average rating 6.40 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 6.35 Real Betis Avg Squad number 21 Player name Ayoze Pérez Average rating 6.01 Squad number 1 Player name Bravo Average rating 5.62 Squad number 14 Player name William Carvalho Average rating 5.40 Squad number 17 Player name Joaquín Average rating 5.40 Squad number 5 Player name Rodríguez Average rating 5.34 Squad number 23 Player name Sabaly Average rating 5.33 Squad number 16 Player name Pezzella Average rating 5.31 Squad number 7 Player name Juanmi Average rating 5.29 Squad number 19 Player name Luiz Felipe Average rating 5.23 Squad number 20 Player name Abner Average rating 5.17 Squad number 9 Player name Iglesias Average rating 5.12 Squad number 18 Player name Guardado Average rating 5.11 Squad number 11 Player name Luiz Henrique Average rating 5.11 Squad number 10 Player name Canales Average rating 5.08 Squad number 24 Player name Ruibal Average rating 4.99 Squad number 12 Player name Willian José Average rating 4.90

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 20 Dalot 19 Varane 6 Li Martínez 23 Shaw 18 Casemiro 17 Fred 21 Antony 8 Bruno Fernandes 10 Rashford 27 Weghorst 1 de Gea

20 Dalot Substituted for Wan-Bissaka at 45' minutes

19 Varane

6 Li Martínez

23 Shaw Substituted for Malacia at 65' minutes

18 Casemiro

17 Fred Substituted for McTominay at 82' minutes

21 Antony Substituted for Pellistri at 82' minutes

8 Bruno Fernandes Booked at 68mins

10 Rashford Substituted for Sancho at 65' minutes

27 Weghorst Booked at 56mins Substitutes 2 Lindelöf

5 Maguire

12 Malacia

22 Heaton

25 Sancho

28 Pellistri

29 Wan-Bissaka

31 Butland

36 Elanga

39 McTominay

49 Garnacho

73 Mainoo Real Betis Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Bravo 23 Sabaly 16 Pezzella 19 Ramos Marchi 20 da Silva Santos 5 Rodríguez 14 William Carvalho 11 Rosa da Silva 17 Sánchez Rodríguez 7 Juanmi 21 Pérez 1 Bravo

23 Sabaly

16 Pezzella

19 Ramos Marchi

20 da Silva Santos

5 Rodríguez Substituted for Guardado at 65' minutes

14 William Carvalho

11 Rosa da Silva Substituted for Ruibal at 59' minutes

17 Sánchez Rodríguez Substituted for Canales at 59' minutes

7 Juanmi Substituted for Da Silva at 80' minutes

21 Pérez Substituted for Iglesias at 65' minutes Substitutes 3 González

6 Ruiz

9 Iglesias

10 Canales

12 Da Silva

13 Dantas da Silva

18 Guardado

24 Ruibal

25 Martín Fernández

28 Sánchez Rodríguez

33 Miranda

37 Pérez Guerrero Referee: Daniel Siebert Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester United 4, Real Betis 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester United 4, Real Betis 1. Post update Offside, Manchester United. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Jadon Sancho is caught offside. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Claudio Bravo. Post update Attempt saved. Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes. Post update Attempt missed. Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Luiz Felipe. Post update Hand ball by Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United). Post update Attempt missed. Casemiro (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes. Post update Foul by Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United). Post update Luiz Felipe (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Wout Weghorst (Manchester United). Post update Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Attempt saved. Aitor Ruibal (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Abner with a cross. Post update Offside, Manchester United. Raphaël Varane tries a through ball, but Facundo Pellistri is caught offside. goal Goal! Goal! Manchester United 4, Real Betis 1. Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner. Post update Attempt saved. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Facundo Pellistri. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Facundo Pellistri replaces Antony. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Scott McTominay replaces Fred. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward