Match ends, Manchester United 4, Real Betis 1.
Manchester United responded to their Anfield humiliation in the best manner possible as they overwhelmed Real Betis at Old Trafford.
Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst were all on the scoresheet as United put themselves in a strong position to reach the last eight when the tie is decided in Seville next week.
No-one will claim one win alone will banish the memory of Sunday's record 7-0 annihilation by rivals Liverpool in the Premier League.
However, the backing manager Erik ten Hag and his players received from the home supporters suggested recrimination from the stands will not be long lasting.
And Fernandes, condemned by many critics for his display at the weekend, had the satisfaction of not only keeping the captain's armband but heading home Luke Shaw's corner from close range after 58 minutes.
The Portuguese ran away to celebrate with his hands to his ears as the United fans chanted 'Bruno, Bruno' in his honour.
Ten Hag's delight after 'unacceptable' Anfield debacle
In his programme notes, Ten Hag described the Anfield debacle as 'unacceptable' and said he had left his players in no doubt such performances would not be tolerated.
And, in a move that smacked of the Dutchman applying collective responsibility for the loss rather than singling out individuals for blame, he named an unchanged line-up.
For half an hour, all went well.
The hosts dominated as Rashford drove home his 26th goal of a magnificent season in the sixth minute after Fernandes' cross had been diverted into his path.
Further chances were created - the issue was none of them went in.
Former Manchester City keeper Claudio Bravo twice denied Rashford, Fernandes had a shot blocked and Weghorst's near-post effort was deflected wide even though he didn't get a corner.
Betis' form in La Liga, where they are fifth, suggested they were not as poor as it appeared and Ayoze Perez proved it when he drilled home a low shot from the angle of the penalty area.
Had the on-loan Leicester City forward got a second after he was set up by Juanmi - gifted possession by David de Gea, who rolled a pass straight to him from inside his six-yard box - anxiety might have spread through home ranks.
As it was, Perez's deflected shot bounced back off a post and United survived - although question marks remain over keeper De Gea, whose contract expires in the summer.
Pellistri shows potential in late show
Even Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini, who barely said anything noteworthy to the media during his three years as Manchester City boss, couldn't resist a pre-match dig at United after their seven-goal defeat at Liverpool.
As the weeks pass, it will be interesting to see if any individual does pay a price for what unfolded in what many view as the Premier League's greatest rivalry.
For now though, it can be claimed normal service has resumed.
Antony's superb curling shot restored the home side's advantage seven minutes after the restart and Weghorst found the net with a first-time strike eight minutes from time.
The key element of that late effort though was the contribution of Facundo Pellistri.
Good enough to play all three games for Uruguay in Qatar at the World Cup, the 21-year-old was only making his fifth United appearance, all off the bench.
But Pellistri's role in Weghorst's second United goal suggests he will be called upon more often as the campaign reaches its crucial phase.
Ignoring the safety-first option of a pass back to halfway, he took off on a run past the Betis defence to the byeline where he sent a cross back to Scott McTominay, whose effort was blocked and bounced kindly for Weghorst to finish.
Player of the match
RashfordMarcus Rashford
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number28Player namePellistriAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number18Player nameCasemiroAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number27Player nameWeghorstAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number6Player nameLi MartínezAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number8Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number19Player nameVaraneAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number23Player nameShawAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number21Player nameAntonyAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number12Player nameMalaciaAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
6.35
Real Betis
Avg
- Squad number21Player nameAyoze PérezAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number1Player nameBravoAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number14Player nameWilliam CarvalhoAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number17Player nameJoaquínAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number5Player nameRodríguezAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number23Player nameSabalyAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number16Player namePezzellaAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number7Player nameJuanmiAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number19Player nameLuiz FelipeAverage rating
5.23
- Squad number20Player nameAbnerAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number9Player nameIglesiasAverage rating
5.12
- Squad number18Player nameGuardadoAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number11Player nameLuiz HenriqueAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number10Player nameCanalesAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number24Player nameRuibalAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number12Player nameWillian JoséAverage rating
4.90
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 20DalotSubstituted forWan-Bissakaat 45'minutes
- 19Varane
- 6Li Martínez
- 23ShawSubstituted forMalaciaat 65'minutes
- 18Casemiro
- 17FredSubstituted forMcTominayat 82'minutes
- 21AntonySubstituted forPellistriat 82'minutes
- 8Bruno FernandesBooked at 68mins
- 10RashfordSubstituted forSanchoat 65'minutes
- 27WeghorstBooked at 56mins
Substitutes
- 2Lindelöf
- 5Maguire
- 12Malacia
- 22Heaton
- 25Sancho
- 28Pellistri
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 31Butland
- 36Elanga
- 39McTominay
- 49Garnacho
- 73Mainoo
Real Betis
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bravo
- 23Sabaly
- 16Pezzella
- 19Ramos Marchi
- 20da Silva Santos
- 5RodríguezSubstituted forGuardadoat 65'minutes
- 14William Carvalho
- 11Rosa da SilvaSubstituted forRuibalat 59'minutes
- 17Sánchez RodríguezSubstituted forCanalesat 59'minutes
- 7JuanmiSubstituted forDa Silvaat 80'minutes
- 21PérezSubstituted forIglesiasat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 3González
- 6Ruiz
- 9Iglesias
- 10Canales
- 12Da Silva
- 13Dantas da Silva
- 18Guardado
- 24Ruibal
- 25Martín Fernández
- 28Sánchez Rodríguez
- 33Miranda
- 37Pérez Guerrero
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 4, Real Betis 1.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Jadon Sancho is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Claudio Bravo.
Post update
Attempt saved. Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Luiz Felipe.
Post update
Hand ball by Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Post update
Foul by Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United).
Post update
Luiz Felipe (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Wout Weghorst (Manchester United).
Post update
Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aitor Ruibal (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Abner with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United. Raphaël Varane tries a through ball, but Facundo Pellistri is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 4, Real Betis 1. Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Facundo Pellistri.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Facundo Pellistri replaces Antony.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Scott McTominay replaces Fred.
So pleased for Weghorst and to see a winger (Pellistri) go outside a full back was great.
Stevie Coppell-esque!!!
See if we can finish the job now.
If you said to me at the start of the season it would cost you a 7-0 thrashing by Liverpool but the scousers win nothing I'd have snatched your hand off.
What does happen is the flukey scousers going out of Europe next week😂
The over paid Anthony put in a decent performance of sorts. Need more of them from him.
It was good to see Fernandes concentrating more on his football. Wout Weghorst was concentrating on scoring instead of touching bad things, and what a superb strike from the most lethal striker in Europe at the moment, Marcus Rashford.
Betis don't look like a top 4-6 team, bar 10-15 minutes in the first half they were very, very poor.
Clearly, they have not downed tools like so many on here predicted, or hoped, they would.
Good match and a fine result.
Well done, Bruno, you answered all your critics this evening as well!