Europa League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
Man UtdManchester United4Real BetisReal Betis1

Manchester United 4-1 Real Betis: Erik ten Hag's side take command in Europa League last-16 first-leg tie

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments640

Marcus Rashford scores
Marcus Rashford has scored five goals in the Europa League this term

Manchester United responded to their Anfield humiliation in the best manner possible as they overwhelmed Real Betis at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst were all on the scoresheet as United put themselves in a strong position to reach the last eight when the tie is decided in Seville next week.

No-one will claim one win alone will banish the memory of Sunday's record 7-0 annihilation by rivals Liverpool in the Premier League.

However, the backing manager Erik ten Hag and his players received from the home supporters suggested recrimination from the stands will not be long lasting.

And Fernandes, condemned by many critics for his display at the weekend, had the satisfaction of not only keeping the captain's armband but heading home Luke Shaw's corner from close range after 58 minutes.

The Portuguese ran away to celebrate with his hands to his ears as the United fans chanted 'Bruno, Bruno' in his honour.

Ten Hag's delight after 'unacceptable' Anfield debacle

In his programme notes, Ten Hag described the Anfield debacle as 'unacceptable' and said he had left his players in no doubt such performances would not be tolerated.

And, in a move that smacked of the Dutchman applying collective responsibility for the loss rather than singling out individuals for blame, he named an unchanged line-up.

For half an hour, all went well.

The hosts dominated as Rashford drove home his 26th goal of a magnificent season in the sixth minute after Fernandes' cross had been diverted into his path.

Further chances were created - the issue was none of them went in.

Former Manchester City keeper Claudio Bravo twice denied Rashford, Fernandes had a shot blocked and Weghorst's near-post effort was deflected wide even though he didn't get a corner.

Betis' form in La Liga, where they are fifth, suggested they were not as poor as it appeared and Ayoze Perez proved it when he drilled home a low shot from the angle of the penalty area.

Had the on-loan Leicester City forward got a second after he was set up by Juanmi - gifted possession by David de Gea, who rolled a pass straight to him from inside his six-yard box - anxiety might have spread through home ranks.

As it was, Perez's deflected shot bounced back off a post and United survived - although question marks remain over keeper De Gea, whose contract expires in the summer.

Pellistri shows potential in late show

Even Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini, who barely said anything noteworthy to the media during his three years as Manchester City boss, couldn't resist a pre-match dig at United after their seven-goal defeat at Liverpool.

As the weeks pass, it will be interesting to see if any individual does pay a price for what unfolded in what many view as the Premier League's greatest rivalry.

For now though, it can be claimed normal service has resumed.

Antony's superb curling shot restored the home side's advantage seven minutes after the restart and Weghorst found the net with a first-time strike eight minutes from time.

The key element of that late effort though was the contribution of Facundo Pellistri.

Good enough to play all three games for Uruguay in Qatar at the World Cup, the 21-year-old was only making his fifth United appearance, all off the bench.

But Pellistri's role in Weghorst's second United goal suggests he will be called upon more often as the campaign reaches its crucial phase.

Ignoring the safety-first option of a pass back to halfway, he took off on a run past the Betis defence to the byeline where he sent a cross back to Scott McTominay, whose effort was blocked and bounced kindly for Weghorst to finish.

Player of the match

RashfordMarcus Rashford

with an average of 7.70

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20DalotSubstituted forWan-Bissakaat 45'minutes
  • 19Varane
  • 6Li Martínez
  • 23ShawSubstituted forMalaciaat 65'minutes
  • 18Casemiro
  • 17FredSubstituted forMcTominayat 82'minutes
  • 21AntonySubstituted forPellistriat 82'minutes
  • 8Bruno FernandesBooked at 68mins
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forSanchoat 65'minutes
  • 27WeghorstBooked at 56mins

Substitutes

  • 2Lindelöf
  • 5Maguire
  • 12Malacia
  • 22Heaton
  • 25Sancho
  • 28Pellistri
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 31Butland
  • 36Elanga
  • 39McTominay
  • 49Garnacho
  • 73Mainoo

Real Betis

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bravo
  • 23Sabaly
  • 16Pezzella
  • 19Ramos Marchi
  • 20da Silva Santos
  • 5RodríguezSubstituted forGuardadoat 65'minutes
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 11Rosa da SilvaSubstituted forRuibalat 59'minutes
  • 17Sánchez RodríguezSubstituted forCanalesat 59'minutes
  • 7JuanmiSubstituted forDa Silvaat 80'minutes
  • 21PérezSubstituted forIglesiasat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3González
  • 6Ruiz
  • 9Iglesias
  • 10Canales
  • 12Da Silva
  • 13Dantas da Silva
  • 18Guardado
  • 24Ruibal
  • 25Martín Fernández
  • 28Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 33Miranda
  • 37Pérez Guerrero
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamReal Betis
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home25
Away6
Shots on Target
Home13
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away6

Comments

Join the conversation

647 comments

  • Comment posted by koiahoy, today at 22:01

    Wout Weghorst probably won’t be here next season, but it’s safe to say he’ll remain in the hearts of most United fans.

    • Reply posted by Smooks, today at 22:07

      Smooks replied:
      🤣

  • Comment posted by The Doogy Rev, today at 22:00

    Pleased for Weghorst, he always puts in a shift.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:02

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Where was he against Liverpool

  • Comment posted by butchwilkins, today at 22:02

    Better than Sunday thats for sure!!!

    So pleased for Weghorst and to see a winger (Pellistri) go outside a full back was great.
    Stevie Coppell-esque!!!

    See if we can finish the job now.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:09

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Nice bounce back win by Man Utd from ‘the game’ that Man Utd and all Man Utd fans are now forever forbidden to mention.

  • Comment posted by Victor Meldrew - the Crimson Avenger, today at 22:02

    Good response! I think the effect of the weekend’s result will prove to have a far more positive outcome for United than for Liverpool.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:09

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      How do you work that one out😆

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 22:05

    Still in Europe, already have silverware and still in the FA Cup.

    If you said to me at the start of the season it would cost you a 7-0 thrashing by Liverpool but the scousers win nothing I'd have snatched your hand off.

    • Reply posted by helen, today at 22:09

      helen replied:
      You’re missing the point. It’s not just the 7-0 scoreline it’s the humiliation and the absolute hammering that you received yesterday. Your biggest rival thumped you big time. You’re in denial, wake up and smell the coffee, your’e not back, you’re no where near being back, your light years away. This result will be in Manure fans heads for another 100 years or more. Dry those salty tears 😂

  • Comment posted by County15, today at 22:01

    Never in Wout. 👍

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:10

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Well done to the Warhorse on getting Utd fourth goal, he deserves it after all his efforts.

  • Comment posted by ClassAct, today at 22:03

    United back with a bang!! Sunday never happened.
    What does happen is the flukey scousers going out of Europe next week😂

    • Reply posted by thegreatestsportfan, today at 22:05

      thegreatestsportfan replied:
      SEVEN

  • Comment posted by shaneomacf, today at 22:08

    Weghorst passed up so many chances tonight, definitely needs to sharpen up on his finishing. But he got the goal his all round performance deserved and great to see his passion for the club in his celebrations.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 22:23

      AJ replied:
      Congratulations Man Utd - Well done, a top result..

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 22:02

    Bruno has had a rough week. No better way to shut up the haters by scoring goals.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:08

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The Liverpool game showed what he is really like

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 22:01

    Comfortable win for Manchester United after that Sunday evening nightmare.
    The over paid Anthony put in a decent performance of sorts. Need more of them from him.
    It was good to see Fernandes concentrating more on his football. Wout Weghorst was concentrating on scoring instead of touching bad things, and what a superb strike from the most lethal striker in Europe at the moment, Marcus Rashford.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:14

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Man United needed redemption. And never got it

  • Comment posted by captainellie, today at 22:04

    Never in wout , was the bounce back well done united , had to pick the same team , allowing them to make amends

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 22:08

      finnharpsman replied:
      Yes, part of the difference is they were in the correct positions today.

  • Comment posted by 1 in 33, today at 22:02

    What a top player Bruno is 👏👏👏

    • Reply posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 22:04

      IsKiRoJo69 replied:
      🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by GJM, today at 22:00

    Shouldn't really moan when you win 4-1 but let's be honest, it should have been 7 or 8.

    Betis don't look like a top 4-6 team, bar 10-15 minutes in the first half they were very, very poor.

    • Reply posted by EmergencyExit, today at 22:04

      EmergencyExit replied:
      Not easy trying to score 7 😉

  • Comment posted by Baz, today at 22:02

    Good response from united 👏👏 Well played 👍

    • Reply posted by Smooks, today at 22:17

      Smooks replied:
      🤣

  • Comment posted by captainellie, today at 22:02

    How a wout that then

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 22:14

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Manu comeback?
      Errrr - Not really,
      If Liverpool were to play this Real Betis team, they’ll score a dozen.
      While slurping on 7UP

  • Comment posted by Adam West, today at 22:35

    Not a Utd supporter but that not-in-the-script hammering at the weekend happens to many clubs during the course of the season and it gave the Fenway disciples on here something to celebrate in an otherwise woeful season.
    Clearly, they have not downed tools like so many on here predicted, or hoped, they would.
    Good match and a fine result.

  • Comment posted by carer, today at 22:03

    A great response and all back on track. Only as good as your last game as the saying goes.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:07

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Well when you put it like that😆

  • Comment posted by Rainman, today at 22:08

    Well done, Man Utd! Great result & you made Arsenal’s draw look mediocre in comparison.
    Well done, Bruno, you answered all your critics this evening as well!