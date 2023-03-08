Manchester United v Real Betis

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marcel Sabitzer is yet to play in Europe for Manchester United

Manchester United will be without midfielder Marcel Sabitzer and striker Anthony Martial for Thursday's Europa League last 16 first leg against Real Betis.

Sabitzer came off the bench in Sunday's 7-0 defeat at Liverpool but has been ruled out of the European tie.

Martial has been out for over a month and is back in training but not yet ready to return to first-team action.

Midfielders Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are long-term absentees.

"For the rest, everyone is available and we are ready for the game," said United boss Erik ten Hag.

Real Betis are without star forward Nabil Fekir, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Manuel Pellegrini's side, who are fifth in La Liga, topped their Europa League group, while United reached the last 16 by beating Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate in the play-off round.