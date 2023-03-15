Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

FA Cup quarter-finals live on the BBC Dates: 18-19 March Coverage: Saturday - Manchester City v Burnley (17:45 GMT) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Sunday - Brighton & Hove Albion v Grimsby Town (14:15) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

The FA Cup quarter-finals take place this weekend with eight clubs - including four from outside the Premier League - competing for a place in the semi-finals at Wembley.

League Two Grimsby Town are taking more than 4,500 fans to Brighton as the lowest-ranked club remaining look to claim another Premier League scalp after knocking out Southampton in the last round.

Championship leaders Burnley will be backed by about 7,800 supporters when Vincent Kompany, who won four Premier League titles, four League Cups and two FA Cups during 11 years at Manchester City, returns to Etihad Stadium.

Twelve-time winners Manchester United have to get past Fulham if they are to keep alive hopes of a domestic cup double after their Carabao Cup triumph last month.

At least one team from outside the Premier League will play at Wembley in the semi-finals on 22-23 April as Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers meet at Bramall Lane.

If ties are level after 90 minutes, extra time and penalties will decide who advances.

Man City are best team in the world - Vincent Kompany

FA Cup quarter-finals (all times GMT)

Saturday

Manchester City v Burnley, 17:45 - live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app.

Sunday

Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers, 12:00 - live on ITV1, ITVX.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Grimsby Town, 14:15 - live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app.

Manchester United v Fulham, 16:30 - live on ITV1, ITVX.

How to follow on the BBC

Gary Lineker will present coverage of both live games on BBC One. He will be joined by Alan Shearer and Micah Richards at Etihad Stadium, and Shearer and Glenn Murray at Brighton.

BBC Radio 5 Live will have commentary on Sunday's tie between Sheffield United and Blackburn, with Alistair Bruce-Ball and Michael Brown at Bramall Lane. BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra will have commentary on the same day of Brighton v Grimsby with Conor McNamara and Stephen Kelly.

The BBC Sport website will have live text and highlights from all four ties.