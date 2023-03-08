Matt Bloomfield hopes to emulate predecessor Gareth Ainsworth by guiding Wycombe to promotion

Matt Bloomfield hopes his first win as Wycombe boss will add fuel to their drive for a place in this season's League One play-offs.

Bloomfield played 558 games in midfield for the Chairboys and returned from Colchester as head coach last month.

They are four points outside the top six following Tuesday's 2-0 win over Fleetwood, but have a game in hand on Derby, the team immediately above them.

"To get the first win means the world to me, genuinely," Bloomfield said.

"I feel really proud and lucky to be manager of this football club.

"I want to make sure I do the best I possibly can. It didn't come in the first or second game, so it's nice to get that one done.

"What it does do is serve as energy and fuel [for the players] - I'm really energised to be here, I really want to do well at this job and that winning feeling is amazing," he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

Wycombe were beaten 2-0 by play-off rivals Shrewsbury in Bloomfield's first game in charge and drew 1-1 at home to Exeter on Saturday.

But goals by Chris Forino and Sam Vokes were enough to see off Fleetwood as Wycombe now prepare a run of three away games in their next four.

Wales international Vokes contributed 17 goals as they reached last season's play-offs, but the 33-year-old's strike against the Lancashire club was only his sixth of the current campaign.

"I think he showed all his class, Vokesy, the way he led the line, brought others into play, his timing of press, presenting a face for others to play into," said Bloomfield.

"He more than deserved his goal, he could have had another one and beneath it all he's a really good person who is desperate to do well for this football club.

"He's got a hunger and desire to keep playing and we're all so pleased to have him here at Wycombe."