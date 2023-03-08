Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Ryan Edmondson was helped off the field with his arm supported in a makeshift sling after getting injured in a 2-1 defeat by Northampton Town

Striker Ryan Edmondson will benefit from a run out for a young Carlisle United side against Workington as he recovers from a dislocated shoulder, says assistant boss Gavin Skelton.

The 21-year-old has been out since December with the injury but lasted an hour of Tuesday's Cumberland Cup tie.

Former Leeds forward Edmondson scored on the night, as the Cumbrians lost 4-2 to exit at the quarter-final stage.

"He's ahead of schedule," Skelton told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"In terms of when he'll be back with the first team I'm not sure about that, but he held up well.

"Strikers like scoring goals, and he's got fitness into him - he's trained but you can't replicate match minutes against a good Workington side with a good crowd and a big pitch.

"He'll be benefiting from that, as will Ben Barclay."

More players on their way to fitness

Barclay, who has struggled with ankle and calf injuries, played an hour in addition to Edmondson, who had scored five goals in 15 games for Paul Simpson's side during the first half of the campaign.

Another long-term absentee to see action at Borough Park was midfielder Josh Dixon, who has had three separate cruciate ligament injuries and has not made a first-team appearance since the beginning of last season.

The 22-year-old previously spent time on loan to Workington, which made his return even more poignant on a familiar ground.

"He's come through fine," Skelton said. "He did himself credit, and he'll be pleased, not from a fitness point of view but a mental side of it and hopefully he can push on and get more minutes."