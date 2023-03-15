Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Kieran Tierney is being linked with a move

Newcastle United are interested in Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney but the Gunners would be looking for between £35m to £40m for the 25-year-old Scotland international. (Caught Offside) external-link

Manager Steve Clarke is confident Angus Gunn can win over any naysayers among the Scotland supporter, with the goalkeeper having previously represented England at age grade level. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin urges teammate Ryan Kent to stay at the club beyond the end of his contract this summer. (Record) external-link

Kent was "the only guy" Raskin knew of at Rangers when the Belgian was a youngster. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Falkirk's on-loan Rangers winger Kai Kennedy initially thought the Bairns had been drawn to face his parent club in the Scottish Cup semi-finals, which would have made him ineligible, before realising he would in fact be up against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.(Record) external-link

Celtic midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi, who is on loan at Avispa Fukuoka, has been ruled out for three months with a broken ankle. (Sun) external-link

Rod Stewart has dedicated the song 'You're In My Heart' to Celtic's Australian manager Ange Postecoglou at a concert in Melbourne. (Mail) external-link

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Theo Snelders suggests the club should delay appointing a new manager to see if interim boss Barry Robson can seal a top-six Scottish Premiership finish. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Dunfermline manager James McPake reveals he had to re-learn how to walk after his 22nd operation. (Sun) external-link

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin praises the resurgence of goalkeeper Mark Birighitti and explains the club decided not to pursue a move for USA international stopper Bill Hamid. (Record) external-link

Peter Pawlett is expected to return for Dundee United against St Mirren after six weeks out. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Lee Carsley could leave his post as England Under-21 manager after this summer's European Championships and former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard could be considered to replace him. (Mirror) external-link