The Irish Cup semi-finals which see Larne facing Ballymena United and Crusaders up against Dungannon Swifts will be live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Larne's game against Ballymena United will take place at Seaview on Friday 31 March with a 19:45 BST kick-off.

The Crusaders v Dungannon contest will take place the following day at Mourneview Park with a 12:15 start.

Crusaders are the holders having beaten Ballymena in last season's final.

Dungannon stunned title challengers Cliftonville in the quarter-finals while Crusaders battled past Glentoran.

Irish Premiership leaders Larne defeated Championship side H&W Welders to reach the semi-finals while Ballymena United defeated Ballyclare Comrades in extra-time.