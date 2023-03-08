Close menu

Iliman Ndiaye: Sheffield United hope striker's knock not a longer-term issue

Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Iliman Ndiaye under pressure from Scott Dann
Iliman Ndiaye was closely watched by Reading's defence during the game but did manage to score

Sheffield United striker Iliman Ndiaye "took a whack" in Tuesday's Championship win over Reading, to leave head coach Paul Heckingbottom hoping it is not a longer-term injury issue.

The 23-year-old was United's hero with the winner in Berkshire, tucking in an Oli McBurnie cut-back on the hour.

However, Ndiaye had to be withdrawn on 67 minutes after picking up a knock, prompting concern for the Blades camp.

"Iliman looks like a contact injury," Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"[Reading boss Paul Ince] 'Incey' picked a physical team today and we could see they had the height to try to defend our set-plays and also to lock up the space and be resolute and tough to beat.

"With that comes a physicality and Iliman's taken a whack there. Hopefully it settles down."

While the potential loss of Ndiaye, and a training ground hamstring injury to Ben Osborn are blows to the Blades cause, the win ensured they opened up a seven-point gap on the chasing pack.

Although they would need a remarkable run in to catch Burnley at the top a place above, Sheffield United have a buffer, and celebrated as such after Tuesday's game.

"It shows how much we want to win, and it shows how much it means to everyone," Heckingbottom added.

"Now we're in a position where everyone knows where they stand. It's seven points and 11 games left, we're all on an equal footing now."

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport