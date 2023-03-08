Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Iliman Ndiaye was closely watched by Reading's defence during the game but did manage to score

Sheffield United striker Iliman Ndiaye "took a whack" in Tuesday's Championship win over Reading, to leave head coach Paul Heckingbottom hoping it is not a longer-term injury issue.

The 23-year-old was United's hero with the winner in Berkshire, tucking in an Oli McBurnie cut-back on the hour.

However, Ndiaye had to be withdrawn on 67 minutes after picking up a knock, prompting concern for the Blades camp.

"Iliman looks like a contact injury," Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"[Reading boss Paul Ince] 'Incey' picked a physical team today and we could see they had the height to try to defend our set-plays and also to lock up the space and be resolute and tough to beat.

"With that comes a physicality and Iliman's taken a whack there. Hopefully it settles down."

While the potential loss of Ndiaye, and a training ground hamstring injury to Ben Osborn are blows to the Blades cause, the win ensured they opened up a seven-point gap on the chasing pack.

Although they would need a remarkable run in to catch Burnley at the top a place above, Sheffield United have a buffer, and celebrated as such after Tuesday's game.

"It shows how much we want to win, and it shows how much it means to everyone," Heckingbottom added.

"Now we're in a position where everyone knows where they stand. It's seven points and 11 games left, we're all on an equal footing now."