Last updated on .From the section Football

Ahmed Al-Saleh made his Syria debut in 2008

The Syrian Football Association has banned former national captain Ahmed Al-Saleh for life after he "kicked, insulted and spat on" a referee.

The 33-year-old Al-Jaish defender lashed out at the official after being shown a red card in a top-flight game against Al-Wathba on Friday.

Al-Saleh had to be restrained by players from both sides.

The SFA disciplinary committee also fined Al-Saleh and Al-Jaish, who cannot appeal against the punishments.

The SFA said Al-Saleh continued insulting the referee in the dressing room after the match.