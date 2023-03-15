Sunderland v Sheffield United

SunderlandSunderland20:00Sheff UtdSheffield United
Line-ups
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Patterson
- 32Hume
- 5Ballard
- 6Batth
- 13O'Nien
- 24Neil
- 25Michut
- 10Roberts
- 17Ba
- 20Clarke
- 28Gelhardt
Substitutes
- 11Gooch
- 12Bass
- 19Bennette
- 21Pritchard
- 22Lihadji
- 39Ekwah
- 45Anderson
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Foderingham
- 12Egan
- 15Ahmedhodzic
- 19Robinson
- 2Baldock
- 8Berge
- 22Doyle
- 28McAtee
- 13Lowe
- 29Ndiaye
- 36Jebbison
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 4Fleck
- 6Basham
- 9McBurnie
- 10Sharp
- 16Norwood
- 20Bogle
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Match report to follow.