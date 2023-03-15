Close menu
Championship
SunderlandSunderland20:00Sheff UtdSheffield United
Venue: Stadium of Light, England

Sunderland v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 32Hume
  • 5Ballard
  • 6Batth
  • 13O'Nien
  • 24Neil
  • 25Michut
  • 10Roberts
  • 17Ba
  • 20Clarke
  • 28Gelhardt

Substitutes

  • 11Gooch
  • 12Bass
  • 19Bennette
  • 21Pritchard
  • 22Lihadji
  • 39Ekwah
  • 45Anderson

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 12Egan
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 19Robinson
  • 2Baldock
  • 8Berge
  • 22Doyle
  • 28McAtee
  • 13Lowe
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 36Jebbison

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 4Fleck
  • 6Basham
  • 9McBurnie
  • 10Sharp
  • 16Norwood
  • 20Bogle
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley362311271284380
2Sheff Utd36207956322467
3Middlesbrough371971165422364
4Luton361612844341060
5Millwall37179114839960
6Blackburn36184144141058
7Norwich361671351401155
8West Brom36159124638854
9Coventry371412114336754
10Watford371412114439554
11Preston371411123439-553
12Sunderland361410125143852
13Bristol City361212124543248
14Stoke37138164845347
15Hull361210144149-846
16Reading36135183855-1744
17Swansea371110164957-843
18Birmingham37119174150-942
19QPR37119173858-2042
20Rotherham37913154151-1040
21Cardiff36108182740-1338
22Blackpool37811183954-1535
23Wigan37712183258-2633
24Huddersfield3688203052-2232
View full Championship table

