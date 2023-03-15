Close menu
Championship
CardiffCardiff City19:45West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Wales

Cardiff City v West Bromwich Albion

From the section Championship

Line-ups

Cardiff

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Allsop
  • 38Ng
  • 2Romeo
  • 5McGuinness
  • 25Philogene
  • 19Sawyers
  • 10Ojo
  • 6Wintle
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 39Davies
  • 9Etete

Substitutes

  • 8Ralls
  • 12Sang
  • 27Colwill
  • 28Luthra
  • 29M Harris
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 48Kaba

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Griffiths
  • 6Ajayi
  • 4O'Shea
  • 15Pieters
  • 3Townsend
  • 14Molumby
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 17J Wallace
  • 19Swift
  • 22Albrighton
  • 12Dike

Substitutes

  • 1Button
  • 2Furlong
  • 7Rogic
  • 8Livermore
  • 20Reach
  • 21Thomas-Asante
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley362311271284380
2Sheff Utd36207956322467
3Middlesbrough371971165422364
4Luton361612844341060
5Millwall37179114839960
6Blackburn36184144141058
7Norwich361671351401155
8West Brom36159124638854
9Coventry371412114336754
10Watford371412114439554
11Preston371411123439-553
12Sunderland361410125143852
13Bristol City361212124543248
14Stoke37138164845347
15Hull361210144149-846
16Reading36135183855-1744
17Swansea371110164957-843
18Birmingham37119174150-942
19QPR37119173858-2042
20Rotherham37913154151-1040
21Cardiff36108182740-1338
22Blackpool37811183954-1535
23Wigan37712183258-2633
24Huddersfield3688203052-2232
View full Championship table

