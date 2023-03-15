Cardiff City v West Bromwich Albion

CardiffCardiff City19:45West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Line-ups
Cardiff
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Allsop
- 38Ng
- 2Romeo
- 5McGuinness
- 25Philogene
- 19Sawyers
- 10Ojo
- 6Wintle
- 11O'Dowda
- 39Davies
- 9Etete
Substitutes
- 8Ralls
- 12Sang
- 27Colwill
- 28Luthra
- 29M Harris
- 35Rinomhota
- 48Kaba
West Brom
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 33Griffiths
- 6Ajayi
- 4O'Shea
- 15Pieters
- 3Townsend
- 14Molumby
- 35Yokuslu
- 17J Wallace
- 19Swift
- 22Albrighton
- 12Dike
Substitutes
- 1Button
- 2Furlong
- 7Rogic
- 8Livermore
- 20Reach
- 21Thomas-Asante
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- Referee:
- Leigh Doughty