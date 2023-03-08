Last updated on .From the section European Football

Scott Parker replaced former Stoke player Carl Hoefkens as Club Bruges manager in December

Scott Parker has been sacked as Club Bruges manager after less than three months in charge.

Former Bournemouth and Fulham boss Parker won just two of his 12 matches at the Belgian champions.

The 42-year-old Englishman saw his side lose 5-1 to Benfica in their Champions League last 16 second leg on Tuesday, going out 7-1 on aggregate.

"Scott Parker is no longer head coach of Club Bruges," the club said in a short statement on Wednesday.

Parker, who managed Fulham between 2019 and 2021, began the current season in the Premier League with Bournemouth but lost his job four games into the campaign.

The former England international was appointed by Club Bruges on 31 December, with his first game as manager on 8 January.

The 18-time champions are currently fourth in the Belgian top flight, 21 points adrift of leaders Genk.

They had reached the Champions League's knockout stage for the first time in the competition's current format.

Parker led Bournemouth to Premier League promotion last season but his time with the Cherries ended following a 9-0 defeat by Liverpool in August.