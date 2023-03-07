Leicester City lose £92m in 2021-22 accounts

Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Brendan Rodgers became Leicester manager in February 2019 and led the club to FA Cup success in May 2021

Leicester City have announced pre-tax losses of £92m for the year up to 31 May, 2022 - an increase of £61m compared to the previous year.

The Foxes say the decision not to sell a first-team player in summer 2021 while continuing to recruit was the reason behind the larger deficit.

Leicester spent about £70m on players including Boubakary Soumare and Patson Daka.

They £70m sale of Wesley Fofana to Chelsea in August 2022 is not included.

Revenue dropped slightly from £226m to £214m, which the club say is mainly due to accounting differences compared to the 2020-21 campaign that was impacted by Covid-19.

Leicester finished eighth in the Premier League in 2021-22 and reached the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

Chief executive Susan Whelan said the club will be able to invest in the squad this summer, but raising funds through player trading will "continue to feature prominently in our strategy" in order to remain compliant with financial regulations.

The likes of Ben Chilwell, Harry Maguire, Riyad Mahrez, N'Golo Kante and now Fofana have been sold for considerable profit in recent years.

"This approach has served us well in the past, bolstering our capability to keep investing in the growth of the club and forming a cornerstone of the most successful era in Leicester City's history," said Whelan.

Only defender Wout Faes and goalkeeper Alex Smithies were brought in summer, with manager Brendan Rodgers saying the club had to balance the books.

In January they signed defender Harry Souttar from Stoke City, left-back Victor Kristiansen from Copenhagen and brought in Brazilian winger Tete from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk on loan.

Despite those new signings the club has continued to struggled for form and slipped to within two points of the Premier League relegation zone after Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Southampton, where some fans called for manager Rodgers to be sacked

Last month chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha cleared the club's outstanding £194m debt to parent company King Power International by converting it into equity.

It is the second time a debt-to-equity transfer has been completed under the Srivaddhanaprabha family's ownership since their takeover of the club in 2010.