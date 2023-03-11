Last updated on .From the section Irish

The match was postponed after a pitch inspection on Friday afternoon

Saturday's rescheduled Irish Premiership game between Glentoran and Glenavon goes ahead after the Oval pitch passed a morning inspection.

The game was rearranged for Saturday afternoon with a 15:00 GMT kick-off after being postponed because of the snowy and icy conditions on Friday.

A further night of sub-zero temperatures necessitated a further inspection of the playing surface.

The match pits the sixth and eighth-placed sides in the Irish Premiership.

There are two other Irish Premiership games taking place on Saturday and one on Monday evening.

Dungannon Swifts host Carrick Rangers and Portadown travel to Newry City on Saturday, while Crusaders face Cliftonville in the north Belfast derby at Seaview on Monday night.