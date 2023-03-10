Last updated on .From the section Irish

The match was called off after a pitch inspection on Friday afternoon

Friday night's Irish Premiership encounter between Glentoran and Glenavon at the Oval has been postponed due to snow.

After a pitch inspection at the east Belfast ground, the game has been rescheduled for Saturday at 15:00 GMT.

The match between the sixth and eighth-placed sides was the only one scheduled for Friday evening.

There are two other Irish Premiership games taking place on Saturday and one on Monday evening.

Dungannon Swifts host Carrick Rangers and Portadown travel to Newry City on Saturday, while Crusaders face Cliftonville in the north Belfast derby at Seaview on Monday night.