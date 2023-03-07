Last updated on .From the section Swindon

In October 2020 Tom Brewitt admitted to deliberately injuring a team-mate while at Liverpool

Swindon Town have signed free-agent central defender Tom Brewitt until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old former Liverpool academy player has most recently played for Hartford Athletic in the United States' USL Championship.

His last spell in England came in 2020 when he played 27 times for then League Two side Morecambe, following previous spells at AFC Fylde and Middlesbrough.

He helped Fylde win the FA Trophy final at Wembley in May 2019.

"Tom has come in and trained really well over the past few weeks and settled brilliantly into the group," Swindon head coach Jody Morris told the League Two club's website. external-link

"He's got a lot to offer and certainly strengthens us in the defensive areas. I'm really looking forward to working with him over the coming months and seeing what he can bring to the squad."

