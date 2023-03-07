Jersey Bulls' top scorer Lorne Bickley is sent off in 2-2 Horley Town draw
Jersey Bulls had top scorer Lorne Bickley sent off as their promotion hopes took a blow with a 2-2 draw at relegation-threatened Horley Town.
Jake Roberts' 10th-minute penalty gave Horley the lead before he converted a second spot-kick 14 minutes later.
Bickley levelled in the 44th minute before being given a straight red card along with the Horley skipper after a stoppage-time clash.
Jonny Le Quesne equalised five minutes after half-time to seal a point.
The draw sees Bulls go third in Combined Counties League Premier Division South.
They are now nine points off leaders Raynes Park Vale and three off second-placed Badshot Lea having played an extra game.