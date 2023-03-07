Last updated on .From the section Football

Lorne Bickley has scored 30 league goals this season for Jersey Bulls but is set to miss three games

Jersey Bulls had top scorer Lorne Bickley sent off as their promotion hopes took a blow with a 2-2 draw at relegation-threatened Horley Town.

Jake Roberts' 10th-minute penalty gave Horley the lead before he converted a second spot-kick 14 minutes later.

Bickley levelled in the 44th minute before being given a straight red card along with the Horley skipper after a stoppage-time clash.

Jonny Le Quesne equalised five minutes after half-time to seal a point.

The draw sees Bulls go third in Combined Counties League Premier Division South.

They are now nine points off leaders Raynes Park Vale and three off second-placed Badshot Lea having played an extra game.