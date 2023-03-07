Close menu

Slaven Bilic: Watford sack head coach after five months in charge

Watford have sacked head coach Slaven Bilic after just over five months in charge of the Championship club.

The 54-year-old replaced Rob Edwards, who himself only lasted 11 games himself at Vicarage Road, in September.

Watford have won just one of their past eight matches and are four points outside the play-offs following Saturday's goalless draw with Preston.

The Hornets are now looking for their ninth full-time manager since Javi Gracia left in September 2019.

"We are all ambitious to succeed this season, so something new is needed quickly while the opportunity of promotion is still real," technical director Ben Manga told the club website.external-link

"With the January transfer window over, to change coach is the only option available to re-energise for the final games ahead."

Since Gracia was sacked just four months after taking the club to the 2019 FA Cup final, Quique Sanchez Flores, Nigel Pearson, Vladimir Ivic, Xisco Munoz, Claudio Ranieri, Roy Hodgson, Edwards and now Bilic have all had spells in charge.

Of those, Munoz led the club to promotion to the Premier League in 2021, but he was sacked six months later to make way for Ranieri.

The Italian, who guided Leicester City to the Premier League title in 2016, himself only lasted three months before Hodgson was brought in.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

34 comments

  • Comment posted by Fast Eddie , today at 17:06

    After more foreign managers than the British have had PMs of late, surely it’s time for a quality up and coming home grown manager

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 17:06

    Not the best job security.

  • Comment posted by Melbourne1872, today at 17:06

    Watford are just a meme these days. But you'd be an idiot not to take the job, because you know fine well if you sign a 24 month contract you're going to get 19 months free money out of the idiotic owners.

  • Comment posted by Long Wang, today at 17:05

    Joke club

  • Comment posted by Whizzo, today at 17:05

    What do they expect? A 100% win ratio?

  • Comment posted by Victor, today at 17:05

    Absolutely crazy. I'm not a Watford fan but where do they expect to get with no stability whatsoever. They're only 7 points off 4th place!

  • Comment posted by Brian Storey, today at 17:05

    I'm sure I've commented on this sacking before...

  • Comment posted by david, today at 17:05

    Why do Managers waste their time with this club.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:05

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by abert69, today at 17:05

    Watford managers.The gift that just keeps on giving!

  • Comment posted by spennie, today at 17:05

    You can only hope they slide down the table...

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:04

    Breaking news. Watford have decided not to appoint a manager as they think whats the point when they will be sacked within three months

  • Comment posted by goldenvision, today at 17:04

    I think I am next in line...

  • Comment posted by uvanator, today at 17:04

    Was he not already sacked?

  • Comment posted by syt356sgsd, today at 17:04

    they love to sack managers at Watford

  • Comment posted by Mason2016, today at 17:04

    Another Watford special! They might as well advertise down the local job centre.

  • Comment posted by discowafers, today at 17:04

    Ha - who's next to be sacked?

  • Comment posted by Kingsman, today at 17:04

    You don't know what you're doing...

  • Comment posted by penhow, today at 17:04

    A lettuce has a longer shelf life than a Watford manager

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:04

    The Jury returned at the weekend and recommended this !

