Slaven Bilic: Watford sack head coach after five months in charge

Watford have sacked head coach Slaven Bilic after just over five months in charge of the Championship club.

The 54-year-old replaced Rob Edwards, who himself only lasted 11 games himself at Vicarage Road, in September.

Watford have won just one of their past eight matches and are four points outside the play-offs following Saturday's goalless draw with Preston.

The Hornets are now looking for their ninth full-time manager since Javi Gracia left in September 2019.

"We are all ambitious to succeed this season, so something new is needed quickly while the opportunity of promotion is still real," technical director Ben Manga told the club website.external-link

"With the January transfer window over, to change coach is the only option available to re-energise for the final games ahead."

Since Gracia was sacked just four months after taking the club to the 2019 FA Cup final, Quique Sanchez Flores, Nigel Pearson, Vladimir Ivic, Xisco Munoz, Claudio Ranieri, Roy Hodgson, Edwards and now Bilic have all had spells in charge.

Of those, Munoz led the club to promotion to the Premier League in 2021, but he was sacked six months later to make way for Ranieri.

The Italian, who guided Leicester City to the Premier League title in 2016, himself only lasted three months before Hodgson was brought in.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, today at 17:10

    I can't walk down the street without bumping into 2 X Watford managers!

  • Comment posted by Jonny, today at 17:10

    Has it ever occurred to Watford they might do better if they stopped sacking their manager every 5 minutes?

  • Comment posted by 3bzqzces, today at 17:10

    Feel for the fans, so who is in next....maybe postman pat, fireman sam, who knows...personally i would bring in bob the builder...because as we know...he can fix it.

  • Comment posted by Pork bellies i knew it, today at 17:10

    Thats ok .. he can have another go at the Happy Hammers in a couple of weeks time !!!

  • Comment posted by Loud n Proud UK, today at 17:10

  • Comment posted by tv, today at 17:09

    what a joke of a club. laughing stock.

  • Comment posted by Tony Morleys Magic Wand, today at 17:09

    The paper used in Watford managerial contracts is responsible for an estimated 95% of global deforestation.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 17:09

    Ah, yes. The circus that is Watford wanted to make the headlines yet again. We will have more Watford managers than people under their ownership.

  • Comment posted by Big Dave, today at 17:09

    Let's get the 'Sam Alladyce has been seen getting out of a taxi' jokes out of the way....
    THE WATFORD OWNER HAS NOT GOT A CLUE.

  • Comment posted by dougie, today at 17:08

    Watford season ticket holder... What an absolute circus.

    Turgid football under Bilic (aside from 4-0 crushing of Luton), but no one can get a tune out of these losers assembled on the cheap.

    2 seasons with 3 managers. Said they'd back Edwards "come hell or high water" - got 10 games, now flying at that lot up the M1.

    Elton, come and save us from the joke of a club we have become.

  • Comment posted by Noodlebug, today at 17:08

    Most clubs have a "Player of the Season" award, Watford fans are the only ones who get to vote for "Manager of the Season."

  • Comment posted by julzyboy, today at 17:08

    Only Steven Gerrard can save their season now. Ideal for them. Joke club and a joke of a manager

  • Comment posted by larry, today at 17:08

    Tinpot

  • Comment posted by belfast red the boy, today at 17:08

    You wouldn't make it up!

  • Comment posted by troyston, today at 17:07

    This club is such a joke

  • Comment posted by Mullet, today at 17:07

    Watford expecting to win the Grand National with a 3 legged donkey.....Board Of Directors need a wake up call.

    Small club with matching ambition.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:07

  • Comment posted by Mish, today at 17:07

  • Comment posted by mykebyke, today at 17:07

    Why does this have a hys bbc? There far more reasons to open other sections up with more interesting stories!

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 17:07

    Death and taxes......Liverpool home win against United and Sam smith being anoying are just some of the common events along side Watford having 3 managers a season.

    Owners are a joke.

    Invest very little, expect an awful lot on the hardest league to get out of in the world.

