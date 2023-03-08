Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Technical director Ricky Martin arrived in November from West Ham to work with Stoke first team boss Alex Neil

Stoke City Women are to turn semi-professional next season, get paid - and come under the remit of Potters technical director Ricky Martin.

"The women's team will now come under my leadership," said Martin.

"Since I joined, it's one area I felt needed a bit more focus - and to come under the umbrella of the whole club."

The Potters women currently play in the third tier of English women's football, the National League Northern Premier, in which they are sixth out of 12.

Martin left his job as West Ham United academy boss to become technical director at Stoke in November.

"They will become part of what I already look after at the training ground at Clayton Wood," said Martin.

"With it being International Women's Day, we thought what a great day to announce the team going semi-professional and coming under my guidance.

"We're making the announcement now in preparation for next season. We want the men's and women's teams to come back next season with all the resources required to get success."

Stoke chairman John Coates has agreed to increase the amount of money pumped into the women's side with an ultimate aim of reaching the top tier, the FA Women's Super League.

"The women's team will start getting paid," said Martin. "Like any organisation we don't want to set limitations, so our aspirations are to get to the Championship and, once we achieve that, the WSL is the next level.

"It's about taking baby steps, doing things the right way and getting the Girls Academy the support of expertise within the game and enabling them to develop and nurture their talent.

Stoke train at Clayton Wood, on the south side of the city, close to the M6

"When I worked at West Ham, I was influential in moving them across from one of the club's training grounds to the main West Ham training ground at Chadwell Heath - and they had their own dedicated space.

"What I don't want is for the women's team - or any of the girls teams - to feel like they're a visitor. I want them to feel like it's their home."

Stoke's women's team were formed in 2001 - and they won promotion in their first season in West Midlands League Division One.

They were then promoted from the West Midlands Premier to the Midland Women's Combination in 2009 before going up again to their current level in 2013.

Stoke's men's side currently sit 16th in the Championship under Alex Neil, who left Sunderland to become the Potters' manager in August 2022.

Ricky Martin was talking to BBC Radio Stoke's Matt Sandoz