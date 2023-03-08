Last updated on .From the section European Football

Tottenham are out of all the cup competitions they entered this season

Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League campaign ended in bitterly disappointing fashion as they failed to overturn a first-leg deficit in the last 16 against AC Milan.

Spurs paid the price for another passive start that allowed Milan to settle into their task - the misery complete when defender Cristian Romero was sent off late on after receiving a second yellow card for a wild challenge on Theo Hernandez.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg tested AC Milan keeper Mike Maignan with a powerful second-half shot and Harry Kane headed wide, but Spurs failed to mount sustained pressure on the Italian defence.

A late Kane header was brilliantly kept out by Maignan before Divock Origi struck the post for the visitors as Spurs went out tamely, their season now resting on the battle for a top-four place in the Premier League.

Spurs simply not good enough

Spurs fans reacted angrily as their Champions League campaign came to a conclusion and their discontent was understandable after such a dismal performance.

The lack of urgency that has marked so much of their season has never been more stark than in the first 45 minutes when Spurs played as if they were barely aware they needed to score to keep their ambitions alive.

Manager Antonio Conte returned to the technical area after recuperating from gallbladder surgery but this did not spare him the wrath of the Spurs support mystified by such a conservative approach.

He was not helped by Romero's red card for a late, reckless tackle on Hernandez, having already received a first-half caution for a clumsy challenge to prevent Rafael Leao breaking clear.

Kane almost rescued Spurs and sent the game into extra time with that late header, but for most of the night he was starved of meaningful service in a side largely devoid of creativity.

What this means for Conte's long-term future remains to be seen, with growing uncertainty surrounding his position and his contract up at the end of the season.

Spurs now have only that top-four place to fight for, and on this form you would not back them to achieve it. They have scrambled through much of this season despite indifferent form but there was to be no reprieve here - and they did not deserve one.

Tomori top class for Milan

Fikayo Tomori has slipped out of the England reckoning, but his calm and measured performance was a timely reminder of the qualities he can offer should manager Gareth Southgate require them.

The 25-year-old former Chelsea defender has matured in Serie A and was a rock in the Milan defence here - strong in the air, showing impeccable timing with his tackles and calm on the ground.

Spurs hardly subjected Milan to intense scrutiny, but when needed Tomori was excellent and a key figure as they reached the quarter-finals.

Milan were also well-served by keeper Maignan, faultless throughout and producing a moment of brilliance to keep out Kane in the closing seconds.

Spurs can have no complaints over the two legs, with Milan probably surprised by the absence of intensity in front of a home crowd waiting for the opportunity to roar their side on.

Player of the match Bennacer Ismaël Bennacer with an average of 7.41

AC Milan AC Milan AC Milan Tottenham Hotspur Avg Squad number 20 Player name Forster Average rating 5.23 Squad number 10 Player name Kane Average rating 4.67 Squad number 4 Player name Skipp Average rating 4.63 Squad number 5 Player name Højbjerg Average rating 4.49 Squad number 12 Player name Emerson Royal Average rating 4.39 Squad number 7 Player name Son Heung-min Average rating 4.33 Squad number 21 Player name Kulusevski Average rating 4.31 Squad number 23 Player name Porro Average rating 4.30 Squad number 33 Player name Davies Average rating 4.23 Squad number 34 Player name Lenglet Average rating 4.02 Squad number 17 Player name Romero Average rating 3.87 Squad number 14 Player name Perisic Average rating 3.79 Squad number 6 Player name D Sánchez Average rating 3.22 Squad number 9 Player name Richarlison Average rating 2.94 AC Milan Avg Squad number 4 Player name Bennacer Average rating 7.41 Squad number 9 Player name Giroud Average rating 7.34 Squad number 27 Player name Origi Average rating 7.34 Squad number 19 Player name Hernández Average rating 7.28 Squad number 23 Player name Tomori Average rating 7.25 Squad number 17 Player name Rafael Leão Average rating 7.25 Squad number 10 Player name Díaz Average rating 7.21 Squad number 8 Player name Tonali Average rating 6.88 Squad number 56 Player name Saelemaekers Average rating 6.87 Squad number 16 Player name Maignan Average rating 6.78 Squad number 28 Player name Thiaw Average rating 6.74 Squad number 12 Player name Rebic Average rating 6.71 Squad number 20 Player name Kalulu Average rating 6.69 Squad number 30 Player name Junior Messias Average rating 6.65 Squad number 33 Player name Krunic Average rating 6.60

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Tottenham Formation 3-4-2-1 20 Forster 17 Romero 34 Lenglet 33 Davies 12 Emerson Royal 4 Skipp 5 Højbjerg 14 Perisic 21 Kulusevski 7 Son Heung-min 10 Kane 20 Forster

17 Romero Booked at 78mins

34 Lenglet Booked at 21mins

33 Davies

12 Emerson Royal Substituted for Richarlison at 70' minutes

4 Skipp Booked at 90mins

5 Højbjerg

14 Perisic Substituted for Porro at 53' minutes

21 Kulusevski Substituted for D Sánchez at 83' minutes

7 Son Heung-min

10 Kane Substitutes 6 D Sánchez

9 Richarlison

16 Danjuma

23 Porro

25 Tanganga

27 Lucas Moura

29 Sarr

40 Austin

41 Whiteman

45 Devine AC Milan Formation 3-4-2-1 16 Maignan 20 Kalulu 28 Thiaw 23 Tomori 30 Messias 33 Krunic 8 Tonali 19 Hernández 10 Díaz 17 Rafael Leão 9 Giroud 16 Maignan

20 Kalulu

28 Thiaw Booked at 90mins

23 Tomori

30 Messias Substituted for Saelemaekers at 56' minutes

33 Krunic

8 Tonali

19 Hernández

10 Díaz Substituted for Bennacer at 81' minutes

17 Rafael Leão Substituted for Rebic at 89' minutes

9 Giroud Substituted for Origi at 81' minutes Substitutes 2 Calabria

4 Bennacer

5 Ballo-Touré

12 Rebic

24 Kjaer

25 Florenzi

27 Origi

32 Pobega

46 Gabbia

56 Saelemaekers

83 Mirante

