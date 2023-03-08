Close menu
Champions League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur0AC MilanAC Milan0

Tottenham 0-0 AC Milan (0-1 agg): Spurs out of Champions League after shutout

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments1333

Tottenham's Harry Kane watches a header fly wide against AC Milan
Tottenham are out of all the cup competitions they entered this season

Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League campaign ended in bitterly disappointing fashion as they failed to overturn a first-leg deficit in the last 16 against AC Milan.

Spurs paid the price for another passive start that allowed Milan to settle into their task - the misery complete when defender Cristian Romero was sent off late on after receiving a second yellow card for a wild challenge on Theo Hernandez.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg tested AC Milan keeper Mike Maignan with a powerful second-half shot and Harry Kane headed wide, but Spurs failed to mount sustained pressure on the Italian defence.

A late Kane header was brilliantly kept out by Maignan before Divock Origi struck the post for the visitors as Spurs went out tamely, their season now resting on the battle for a top-four place in the Premier League.

Spurs simply not good enough

Spurs fans reacted angrily as their Champions League campaign came to a conclusion and their discontent was understandable after such a dismal performance.

The lack of urgency that has marked so much of their season has never been more stark than in the first 45 minutes when Spurs played as if they were barely aware they needed to score to keep their ambitions alive.

Manager Antonio Conte returned to the technical area after recuperating from gallbladder surgery but this did not spare him the wrath of the Spurs support mystified by such a conservative approach.

He was not helped by Romero's red card for a late, reckless tackle on Hernandez, having already received a first-half caution for a clumsy challenge to prevent Rafael Leao breaking clear.

Kane almost rescued Spurs and sent the game into extra time with that late header, but for most of the night he was starved of meaningful service in a side largely devoid of creativity.

What this means for Conte's long-term future remains to be seen, with growing uncertainty surrounding his position and his contract up at the end of the season.

Spurs now have only that top-four place to fight for, and on this form you would not back them to achieve it. They have scrambled through much of this season despite indifferent form but there was to be no reprieve here - and they did not deserve one.

Tomori top class for Milan

Fikayo Tomori has slipped out of the England reckoning, but his calm and measured performance was a timely reminder of the qualities he can offer should manager Gareth Southgate require them.

The 25-year-old former Chelsea defender has matured in Serie A and was a rock in the Milan defence here - strong in the air, showing impeccable timing with his tackles and calm on the ground.

Spurs hardly subjected Milan to intense scrutiny, but when needed Tomori was excellent and a key figure as they reached the quarter-finals.

Milan were also well-served by keeper Maignan, faultless throughout and producing a moment of brilliance to keep out Kane in the closing seconds.

Spurs can have no complaints over the two legs, with Milan probably surprised by the absence of intensity in front of a home crowd waiting for the opportunity to roar their side on.

Player of the match

BennacerIsmaël Bennacer

with an average of 7.41

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number20Player nameForster
    Average rating

    5.23

  2. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    4.67

  3. Squad number4Player nameSkipp
    Average rating

    4.63

  4. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    4.49

  5. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    4.39

  6. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-min
    Average rating

    4.33

  7. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    4.31

  8. Squad number23Player namePorro
    Average rating

    4.30

  9. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    4.23

  10. Squad number34Player nameLenglet
    Average rating

    4.02

  11. Squad number17Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    3.87

  12. Squad number14Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    3.79

  13. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    3.22

  14. Squad number9Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    2.94

AC Milan

  1. Squad number4Player nameBennacer
    Average rating

    7.41

  2. Squad number9Player nameGiroud
    Average rating

    7.34

  3. Squad number27Player nameOrigi
    Average rating

    7.34

  4. Squad number19Player nameHernández
    Average rating

    7.28

  5. Squad number23Player nameTomori
    Average rating

    7.25

  6. Squad number17Player nameRafael Leão
    Average rating

    7.25

  7. Squad number10Player nameDíaz
    Average rating

    7.21

  8. Squad number8Player nameTonali
    Average rating

    6.88

  9. Squad number56Player nameSaelemaekers
    Average rating

    6.87

  10. Squad number16Player nameMaignan
    Average rating

    6.78

  11. Squad number28Player nameThiaw
    Average rating

    6.74

  12. Squad number12Player nameRebic
    Average rating

    6.71

  13. Squad number20Player nameKalulu
    Average rating

    6.69

  14. Squad number30Player nameJunior Messias
    Average rating

    6.65

  15. Squad number33Player nameKrunic
    Average rating

    6.60

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 20Forster
  • 17RomeroBooked at 78mins
  • 34LengletBooked at 21mins
  • 33Davies
  • 12Emerson RoyalSubstituted forRicharlisonat 70'minutes
  • 4SkippBooked at 90mins
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forPorroat 53'minutes
  • 21KulusevskiSubstituted forD Sánchezat 83'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-min
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 6D Sánchez
  • 9Richarlison
  • 16Danjuma
  • 23Porro
  • 25Tanganga
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 29Sarr
  • 40Austin
  • 41Whiteman
  • 45Devine

AC Milan

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 20Kalulu
  • 28ThiawBooked at 90mins
  • 23Tomori
  • 30MessiasSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 56'minutes
  • 33Krunic
  • 8Tonali
  • 19Hernández
  • 10DíazSubstituted forBennacerat 81'minutes
  • 17Rafael LeãoSubstituted forRebicat 89'minutes
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forOrigiat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Calabria
  • 4Bennacer
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 12Rebic
  • 24Kjaer
  • 25Florenzi
  • 27Origi
  • 32Pobega
  • 46Gabbia
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 83Mirante
  • 90De Ketelaere
Referee:
Clément Turpin
Attendance:
61,602

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home9
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home18
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, AC Milan 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, AC Milan 0.

  3. Booking

    Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur).

  5. Post update

    Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Malick Thiaw (AC Milan).

  8. Post update

    Divock Origi (AC Milan) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Theo Hernández following a fast break.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.

  10. Booking

    Malick Thiaw (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Malick Thiaw (AC Milan).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur).

  14. Post update

    Ante Rebic (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Divock Origi (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Saelemaekers.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Ante Rebic replaces Rafael Leão.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur).

  18. Post update

    Rafael Leão (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pierre Kalulu.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafael Leão.

Comments

Join the conversation

1334 comments

  • Comment posted by hunkydory, today at 22:07

    What really is the point of Tottenham?

    • Reply posted by Gunner, today at 22:10

      Gunner replied:
      So we have a team to laugh at, and most fans a team to dislike
      Nasty lot, of fans

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:07

    Now come on folks, did you really expect a team that lost to Championship side, Sheffield Utd, and then lost to relegation threatened side, Wolves, to beat one of Italy’s elite teams?

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:12

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      After their performances against Sheffield Utd and Wolves, did anyone honestly expect Spurs to beat AC Milan?

  • Comment posted by JohnnyHornchurch, today at 22:07

    Poor Conte only just had his wig rethatched and now that soaking

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 22:09

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Gore tex

  • Comment posted by alex1817, today at 22:08

    You’re 1-0 down on aggregate, you’re down to 10 men and 10 minutes from full time….

    …. and you bring a defender on for a forward!?!?!

    Only 2 shots on target in a must score game!

    Pahahaha

    • Reply posted by YET ANOTHER FRUITLESS SEASON FOR SPURS HAHAHA, today at 22:15

      YET ANOTHER FRUITLESS SEASON FOR SPURS HAHAHA replied:
      And that’s why we all love playing Spurs 😂

  • Comment posted by Greenheys23, today at 22:13

    The Champions League yet we have a team that has not won the top flight in this country for 62 years appearing in it ?

    • Reply posted by macrat, today at 22:39

      macrat replied:
      IMHO a "true" champions league victory is only when you have won your domestic league to qualify. It should go back to its name and be a tournament of champions only.

  • Comment posted by Potted, today at 22:17

    This fruit and vegetable shortage is getting serious......news is there ain't any spuds in Europe now.......

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 22:33

      AJ replied:
      a familiar story at white hart lane

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 22:09

    Harry Kane still has ZERO Medals to his Name 🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 22:14

      Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine replied:
      Zero winners medal, he has quite a collection of losers medals

  • Comment posted by Nevermind, today at 22:08

    Please, please Conte... stay

    • Reply posted by Shillings575, today at 22:10

      Shillings575 replied:
      LMAO. Guessing you're not a Spurs fan

  • Comment posted by goonerjake, today at 22:07

    Spineless. Heartless. Gutless. Abject surrender. Season over. Conte out.

    Don’t downvote the messenger. This was your own fan Darren

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 22:12

      cb replied:
      Sadly the ony consistency is that we play the same poor system, that does absolutely nothing for any of our best players... Conte is so overrated and they sacked Poch for all this...!?

  • Comment posted by Wormhole, today at 22:07

    🐤
    🏀

    So SPURSY!
    The Tiny Tots won't be winning the quadruple this season, will they Lillywhite?
    Serial BOTTLERS!

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 22:07

    Tottenham Hotspur lacking quality. Questionable Stone age tactics by the manager.
    It was a typical Italian match in the end. Cagey.
    You feel it's the chop chop for Conte. If Levy wants to cough up that is. He did it with Mourinho. Through gritted teeth 😬

  • Comment posted by Red83, today at 22:07

    no effort , no intensity , no desire from spurs …awful

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 22:13

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Very Dier!!

  • Comment posted by Alex A, today at 22:07

    Spurs had no fire in their belly. Conte has lost the team.

    • Reply posted by Eat_The_Rich, today at 22:15

      Eat_The_Rich replied:
      He has to go, his position is untenable now.

  • Comment posted by time to dump lineker, today at 22:09

    Out of the FA Cup last week, out of the CL now, likely to be out of the PL top 4 next week. It's all going spursy.

    • Reply posted by markyp1965, today at 22:12

      markyp1965 replied:
      But, they won the Transfer Window….

  • Comment posted by bensondog, today at 22:10

    death.... taxes ...romero red card and kane to go missing in yet another big game

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 22:22

      AJ replied:
      Awful performance, there biggest night to shine and they don't even turn up,

      Feel sorry for Spurs fans, They deserve a refund, it was embarrassing and the player are simply not good enough.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 22:08

    Wow, going out like that must hurt spurs fans. Absolutely gutless. Must be Harry's last CL game in a Spurs shirt???

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:19

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Arsenal fans please calm down, some of us are trying to sleep.

  • Comment posted by The Changingman, today at 22:10

    Hilarious - and booed off again at the end! That's 15 years and almost 5500 days without a trophy. Romero is typical of your level. Mourinho and Conte both serial winners....until they go to Spurs.

    Carry on putting on your Beyonce gigs!

    • Reply posted by Eat_The_Rich, today at 22:16

      Eat_The_Rich replied:
      Mourinho was past his best and Conte was a serial winner in Italy which is a second rate league these days.

  • Comment posted by adradley, today at 22:08

    I honestly can’t believe what I’ve just seen. Truly shocking performance. Big chance missed there. Nowhere near good enough.
    Whoever gets Milan in the next round will go through.

    • Reply posted by dia6olo, today at 22:11

      dia6olo replied:
      That's what spurs thought LOL