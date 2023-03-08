Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Leanne Ross will continue as Glasgow City head coach after 11 games as interim boss

Leanne Ross has been appointed Glasgow City head coach on a permanent basis after an interim spell in charge.

Former City and Scotland midfielder Ross, 41, has won 10 of her 11 games since taking over from Eileen Gleeson.

Ross' side are six points clear at the top of the SWPL and face Glasgow Women on Sunday.

"It is an honour for me to be offered the head coach position at Glasgow City, particularly at this early stage in my coaching career," she said.

"Having spent 14 happy and successful years here as a player, it is no secret just how much this club means to me.

"Glasgow City has a proud and successful history, of which I played my part, and now as head coach, I am excited to see what I can contribute to the next chapter.

"I will continue to drive the high standards and promote the values of the club in order continue the excellent work and progress our ambitions on and off the pitch.

"I am grateful to the players, staff, fans and the board for the support they have shown whilst I held the interim position and I now look forward to repaying their belief in me as I get started in the head coach role."

Ross won 27 trophies as a Glasgow player and will continue to work as part of the Scotland women coaching staff.

And Glasgow City CEO Laura Montgomery added: "Leanne is an intelligent, meticulous, extremely hard working and diligent coach, but most importantly she is a born leader and winner.

"She got the very best out of our team as captain and she is most definitely showing signs of a very promising young coach who is getting the best out of the team as head coach."