Sean McConville: Accrington Stanley winger fined and banned by FA
Accrington Stanley's Sean McConville has been suspended for two matches and fined £750 for using insulting and abusive language to a match official.
The winger, 33, admitted the offence and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed the sanctions after a subsequent hearing.
It happened in the tunnel after Stanley's 2-0 Papa Johns Trophy semi-final defeat by Bolton Wanderers.
McConville was sent off early in the tie for a tackle on Connor Bradley.
The red card was the sixth of McConville's career and this is the second ban handed to a Stanley player in the last 12 days, after Tommy Leigh's three-match suspension for violent conduct against Shrewsbury.