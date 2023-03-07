Close menu

Sean McConville: Accrington Stanley winger fined and banned by FA

Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Sean McConville is sent off against Bolton
McConville's sending off was the sixth of his career

Accrington Stanley's Sean McConville has been suspended for two matches and fined £750 for using insulting and abusive language to a match official.

The winger, 33, admitted the offence and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed the sanctions after a subsequent hearing.

It happened in the tunnel after Stanley's 2-0 Papa Johns Trophy semi-final defeat by Bolton Wanderers.

McConville was sent off early in the tie for a tackle on Connor Bradley.

The red card was the sixth of McConville's career and this is the second ban handed to a Stanley player in the last 12 days, after Tommy Leigh's three-match suspension for violent conduct against Shrewsbury.

