Close menu

Champions League: Eintracht Frankfurt fans banned from Napoli last-16 tie

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Fan support during Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt first leg meeting on 21 Feb.
Uefa charged Eintracht Frankfurt with racist behaviour, lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects and acts of damage following a Champions Lie tie in Marseille in September

Eintracht Frankfurt fans have been banned from their Champions last-16 second-leg tie against Napoli after incidents in the first leg.

The first leg in Frankfurt on 21 February had been categorised as high risk by police and there were some clashes between fans before the match.

Eintracht said the decision was made by Italy's interior ministry.

Earlier this season, Eintracht, the Europa League holders, were fined after trouble at a match in Marseille.

Napoli are leading 2-0 from the first leg. The second leg at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples takes place on Wednesday, 15 March.

Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport