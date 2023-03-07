Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Ali Koiki has made 24 appearances for Northampton Town this season

Defender Ali Koiki has become the third Northampton Town player in a week to be ruled out for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old left-back hurt his hamstring in Saturday's win against Crawley Town.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady confirmed that Koiki joins Ben Fox and Tyler Magloire, who were both ruled out last week, on the sidelines for the remainder of the League Two campaign.

"It's real unfortunate that Ali's season is done as well," Brady said.

Brady said it is "heartbreaking" to lose the trio, but hopes the rest of the squad can make up for the setbacks by continuing to challenge for automatic promotion.

The Cobblers are fourth in the table and only one point adrift of the automatic promotion places.

"It'll galvanise us to make sure that we keep fighting on for the group," Brady told BBC Radio Northampton.

"Overall it's frustrating but it could be a nice story against all odds that we kick on and we keep going with the front runners and keep sticking with them."