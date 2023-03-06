Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Ethan Ampadu (left) and Brennan Johnson (right) are English-born players who were spotted by Wales as youngsters and are now senior internationals

Former national talent identification manager Gus Williams is to return to the Football Association of Wales [FAW] just eight months after leaving for Blackburn Rovers.

Williams spent more than two decades at the FAW before becoming Blackburn's head of player recruitment last July.

But he is to rejoin the FAW in April as national talent pathway manager.

"Gus has been a huge part of our success," said FAW chief executive Noel Mooney.

"And he will once again be central to our future successes.

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome Gus back to the FAW where he will continue his journey to find Wales the best possible players."

The FAW say Williams will aim to "widen the player talent pool" in Wales. He was credited with finding a number of young, Welsh-qualified players during his first stint with the FAW.