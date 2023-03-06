Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Watch: Fans shared videos showing pepper spray being deployed and children crying in Paris

Uefa is to refund Liverpool fans who had tickets for the 2022 Champions League final in Paris.

It follows a recent independent report that found Uefa bears "primary responsibility" for the chaotic scenes before the game against Real Madrid.

Fans were penned in and sprayed with tear gas outside Paris' Stade de France as kick-off was delayed by 36 minutes.

Uefa said the refund scheme "covers all of the Liverpool FC ticket allocation for the final, i.e. 19,618 tickets".

"We have taken into account a huge number of views expressed both publicly and privately and we believe we have devised a scheme that is comprehensive and fair," said Uefa general secretary Theodore Theodoridis.

"We value the input from the Liverpool FC supporter organisations Spirit of Shankly and Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association as well as the open and transparent dialogue throughout this period.

"We recognise the negative experiences of those supporters on the day and with this scheme we will refund fans who had bought tickets and who were the most affected by the difficulties in accessing the stadium."

Liverpool were also part of the process of securing refunds for their fans and, as supporters bought tickets from them directly rather than Uefa, the club will administer the process.

Uefa and French authorities initially blamed ticketless fans for the events outside the stadium.

The report, which Uefa commissioned after the 28 May final, said there was "no evidence" to support the "reprehensible" claims.

The report also said "it is remarkable no one lost their life", adding: "The panel has concluded that Uefa, as event owner, bears primary responsibility for failures which almost led to disaster."

