Maidenhead United 1-1 Aldershot Town

Maidenhead and Aldershot shared the spoils as both sides scored inside the opening 10 minutes of their National League meeting.
It took the Magpies just two minutes to take the lead when Emile Acquah scored a tap-in from close range.
The Shots were awarded a penalty following a foul in the box and Jake Hutchinson made no mistake from the spot, sending goalkeeper Alexis Andre Jr the wrong way to level in the sixth minute.
Luca Ashby-Hammond then made a good save from Ashley Nathaniel-George's curling shot in the second half before Joe Partington's long-range effort was saved.
Nathaniel-George then had another effort rebound off the bar in the final stages of the game, but both sides settled for a point each.
Line-ups
Maidenhead United
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Andre
- 2Asare
- 4De Havilland
- 14Acquah
- 8Nathaniel-GeorgeBooked at 49mins
- 7Barratt
- 10Ferdinand
- 15Odutayo
- 17Smith
- 24MasseyBooked at 83mins
- 27Adams
Substitutes
- 3Beckwith
- 9McCoulsky
- 18Leathers
- 19Upward
- 21Eweka
Aldershot
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashby-Hammond
- 2Kenlock
- 4Partington
- 17HutchinsonSubstituted forBarhamat 58'minutes
- 7Amaluzor
- 5CordnerBooked at 89mins
- 16Jordan
- 18Ochieng
- 19Pendlebury
- 22MnogaBooked at 62minsSubstituted forKlassat 90+4'minutes
- 23GloverSubstituted forFrostat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- Barham
- 8Frost
- 10McQuoid
- 15Anderson
- 20Klass
- Referee:
- Aaron Jackson
- Attendance:
- 1,143
Full Time
Second Half ends, Maidenhead United 1, Aldershot Town 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Michael Klass replaces Haji Mnoga.
Booking
Tyler Cordner (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Tyler Frost replaces Ryan Glover.
Booking
Alan Massey (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Haji Mnoga (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Jack Barham replaces Jake Hutchinson.
Booking
Ashley Nathaniel-George (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Maidenhead United 1, Aldershot Town 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Maidenhead United 1, Aldershot Town 1.
Goal! Maidenhead United 1, Aldershot Town 1. Jake Hutchinson (Aldershot Town) converts the penalty with a.
Goal!
Goal! Maidenhead United 1, Aldershot Town 0. Emile Acquah (Maidenhead United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.