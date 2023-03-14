Close menu
National League
Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United1AldershotAldershot Town1

Maidenhead United 1-1 Aldershot Town

Maidenhead and Aldershot shared the spoils as both sides scored inside the opening 10 minutes of their National League meeting.

It took the Magpies just two minutes to take the lead when Emile Acquah scored a tap-in from close range.

The Shots were awarded a penalty following a foul in the box and Jake Hutchinson made no mistake from the spot, sending goalkeeper Alexis Andre Jr the wrong way to level in the sixth minute.

Luca Ashby-Hammond then made a good save from Ashley Nathaniel-George's curling shot in the second half before Joe Partington's long-range effort was saved.

Nathaniel-George then had another effort rebound off the bar in the final stages of the game, but both sides settled for a point each.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Andre
  • 2Asare
  • 4De Havilland
  • 14Acquah
  • 8Nathaniel-GeorgeBooked at 49mins
  • 7Barratt
  • 10Ferdinand
  • 15Odutayo
  • 17Smith
  • 24MasseyBooked at 83mins
  • 27Adams

Substitutes

  • 3Beckwith
  • 9McCoulsky
  • 18Leathers
  • 19Upward
  • 21Eweka

Aldershot

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashby-Hammond
  • 2Kenlock
  • 4Partington
  • 17HutchinsonSubstituted forBarhamat 58'minutes
  • 7Amaluzor
  • 5CordnerBooked at 89mins
  • 16Jordan
  • 18Ochieng
  • 19Pendlebury
  • 22MnogaBooked at 62minsSubstituted forKlassat 90+4'minutes
  • 23GloverSubstituted forFrostat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • Barham
  • 8Frost
  • 10McQuoid
  • 15Anderson
  • 20Klass
Referee:
Aaron Jackson
Attendance:
1,143

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Maidenhead United 1, Aldershot Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Maidenhead United 1, Aldershot Town 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Aldershot Town. Michael Klass replaces Haji Mnoga.

  4. Booking

    Tyler Cordner (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Aldershot Town. Tyler Frost replaces Ryan Glover.

  6. Booking

    Alan Massey (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Booking

    Haji Mnoga (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Aldershot Town. Jack Barham replaces Jake Hutchinson.

  9. Booking

    Ashley Nathaniel-George (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Second Half

    Second Half begins Maidenhead United 1, Aldershot Town 1.

  11. Half Time

    First Half ends, Maidenhead United 1, Aldershot Town 1.

  12. Post update

    Goal! Maidenhead United 1, Aldershot Town 1. Jake Hutchinson (Aldershot Town) converts the penalty with a.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Maidenhead United 1, Aldershot Town 0. Emile Acquah (Maidenhead United).

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham37287295346191
2Notts County38279296356190
3Woking37208962382468
4Chesterfield371981064442065
5Barnet36195126860862
6Boreham Wood361613744301461
7Eastleigh38186144541460
8Wealdstone371510124855-755
9Southend36158134436853
10Bromley361313105045552
11Solihull Moors37149145653351
12Dag & Red36156155360-751
13Altrincham371310145666-1049
14Oldham36128164752-544
15Maidenhead United38128184152-1144
16Halifax36119163442-842
17Aldershot37117195062-1240
18York37109184449-539
19Yeovil36716133141-1037
20Dorking36107195181-3037
21Gateshead34713144152-1133
22Torquay3679204266-2430
23Scunthorpe3779214270-2830
24Maidstone United3759233979-4024
