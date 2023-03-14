Maidenhead United 1-1 Aldershot Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Maidenhead and Aldershot shared the spoils as both sides scored inside the opening 10 minutes of their National League meeting.

It took the Magpies just two minutes to take the lead when Emile Acquah scored a tap-in from close range.

The Shots were awarded a penalty following a foul in the box and Jake Hutchinson made no mistake from the spot, sending goalkeeper Alexis Andre Jr the wrong way to level in the sixth minute.

Luca Ashby-Hammond then made a good save from Ashley Nathaniel-George's curling shot in the second half before Joe Partington's long-range effort was saved.

Nathaniel-George then had another effort rebound off the bar in the final stages of the game, but both sides settled for a point each.

Match report supplied by PA Media.