National League
Notts CountyNotts County3EastleighEastleigh1

Notts County 3-1 Eastleigh

Last updated on .From the section National League

Ruben Rodrigues struck twice to drag Notts County to within a point of National League leaders Wrexham after a hard-fought victory over Eastleigh.

With the Magpies trailing at the break to Danny Whitehall's penalty, the Portuguese levelled and then fired his side in front before Macaulay Langstaff cemented a win which piles the pressure on the Welshmen, who have a game in hand.

Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell had to save from Rodrigues and Jodi Jones early on with County counterpart Tiernan Brooks thwarting Whitehall as both sides enjoyed chances.

However, Whitehall was not to be denied 12 minutes before the break when he sent Brooks the wrong way from the spot to put the visitors ahead.

The home side forced their way back into on the hour when Rodrigues struck from Langstaff's lay-off after Aaron Nemane had burst into space and fed him.

Rodrigues stabbed County in front 14 minutes from time, before Langstaff rounded off the win with a late header.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Brooks
  • 5Rawlinson
  • 9Langstaff
  • 18Palmer
  • 11Nemane
  • 10JonesSubstituted forVincentat 77'minutes
  • 15BaldwinSubstituted forBajramiat 55'minutes
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 23Chicksen
  • 24BostockSubstituted forAustinat 60'minutes
  • 25Lemonheigh-Evans

Substitutes

  • 4Cameron
  • 6O'Brien
  • 8Austin
  • 16Bajrami
  • 17Vincent

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 3KellyBooked at 71mins
  • 5Martin
  • 9Whitehall
  • 7Carter
  • 6MaghomaSubstituted forScrimshawat 82'minutes
  • 8Cissé
  • 12Langston
  • 16McKiernanBooked at 15mins
  • 21RutherfordSubstituted forBraggat 84'minutes
  • 33McDonaghSubstituted forHillat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Hill
  • 22Tshaka
  • 24Bragg
  • 29Stock
  • 30Scrimshaw
Referee:
Scott Simpson
Attendance:
6,058

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Notts County 3, Eastleigh 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Notts County 3, Eastleigh 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Notts County 3, Eastleigh 1. Macaulay Langstaff (Notts County).

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Eastleigh. Thomas Bragg replaces Oscar Rutherford.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Eastleigh. Jake Scrimshaw replaces Christian Maghoma.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Frank Vincent replaces Jodi Jones.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Notts County 2, Eastleigh 1. Rúben Rodrigues (Notts County).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Eastleigh. Ryan Hill replaces Gerry McDonagh.

  9. Booking

    Michael Kelly (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Sam Austin replaces John Bostock.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Notts County 1, Eastleigh 1. Rúben Rodrigues (Notts County).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Geraldo Bajrami replaces Aden Baldwin.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Notts County 0, Eastleigh 1.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Notts County 0, Eastleigh 1.

  15. Post update

    Goal! Notts County 0, Eastleigh 1. Daniel Whitehall (Eastleigh) converts the penalty with a.

  16. Booking

    JJ McKiernan (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Booking

    Gerry McDonagh (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

