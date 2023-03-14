Notts County 3-1 Eastleigh

Last updated on .From the section National League

Ruben Rodrigues struck twice to drag Notts County to within a point of National League leaders Wrexham after a hard-fought victory over Eastleigh.

With the Magpies trailing at the break to Danny Whitehall's penalty, the Portuguese levelled and then fired his side in front before Macaulay Langstaff cemented a win which piles the pressure on the Welshmen, who have a game in hand.

Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell had to save from Rodrigues and Jodi Jones early on with County counterpart Tiernan Brooks thwarting Whitehall as both sides enjoyed chances.

However, Whitehall was not to be denied 12 minutes before the break when he sent Brooks the wrong way from the spot to put the visitors ahead.

The home side forced their way back into on the hour when Rodrigues struck from Langstaff's lay-off after Aaron Nemane had burst into space and fed him.

Rodrigues stabbed County in front 14 minutes from time, before Langstaff rounded off the win with a late header.

