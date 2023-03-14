Notts County 3-1 Eastleigh

Match ends, Notts County 3, Eastleigh 1.
Ruben Rodrigues struck twice to drag Notts County to within a point of National League leaders Wrexham after a hard-fought victory over Eastleigh.
With the Magpies trailing at the break to Danny Whitehall's penalty, the Portuguese levelled and then fired his side in front before Macaulay Langstaff cemented a win which piles the pressure on the Welshmen, who have a game in hand.
Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell had to save from Rodrigues and Jodi Jones early on with County counterpart Tiernan Brooks thwarting Whitehall as both sides enjoyed chances.
However, Whitehall was not to be denied 12 minutes before the break when he sent Brooks the wrong way from the spot to put the visitors ahead.
The home side forced their way back into on the hour when Rodrigues struck from Langstaff's lay-off after Aaron Nemane had burst into space and fed him.
Rodrigues stabbed County in front 14 minutes from time, before Langstaff rounded off the win with a late header.
Line-ups
Notts County
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Brooks
- 5Rawlinson
- 9Langstaff
- 18Palmer
- 11Nemane
- 10JonesSubstituted forVincentat 77'minutes
- 15BaldwinSubstituted forBajramiat 55'minutes
- 20Rodrigues
- 23Chicksen
- 24BostockSubstituted forAustinat 60'minutes
- 25Lemonheigh-Evans
Substitutes
- 4Cameron
- 6O'Brien
- 8Austin
- 16Bajrami
- 17Vincent
Eastleigh
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McDonnell
- 3KellyBooked at 71mins
- 5Martin
- 9Whitehall
- 7Carter
- 6MaghomaSubstituted forScrimshawat 82'minutes
- 8Cissé
- 12Langston
- 16McKiernanBooked at 15mins
- 21RutherfordSubstituted forBraggat 84'minutes
- 33McDonaghSubstituted forHillat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Hill
- 22Tshaka
- 24Bragg
- 29Stock
- 30Scrimshaw
- Referee:
- Scott Simpson
- Attendance:
- 6,058
Full Time
Second Half ends, Notts County 3, Eastleigh 1.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 3, Eastleigh 1. Macaulay Langstaff (Notts County).
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Thomas Bragg replaces Oscar Rutherford.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Jake Scrimshaw replaces Christian Maghoma.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Frank Vincent replaces Jodi Jones.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 2, Eastleigh 1. Rúben Rodrigues (Notts County).
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Ryan Hill replaces Gerry McDonagh.
Booking
Michael Kelly (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Sam Austin replaces John Bostock.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 1, Eastleigh 1. Rúben Rodrigues (Notts County).
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Geraldo Bajrami replaces Aden Baldwin.
Second Half
Second Half begins Notts County 0, Eastleigh 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Notts County 0, Eastleigh 1.
Goal! Notts County 0, Eastleigh 1. Daniel Whitehall (Eastleigh) converts the penalty with a.
Booking
JJ McKiernan (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Gerry McDonagh (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.