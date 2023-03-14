Close menu
National League
YorkYork City1AltrinchamAltrincham2

York City 1-2 Altrincham

Altrincham claimed a second 2-1 win at York in the space of four days as they followed up their FA Trophy success with victory in the National League.

City had already gone close through Maz Kouhyar's curling effort when Altrincham took a seventh-minute lead from Manchester United youngster Joe Hugill's close-range finish.

York responded and Olly Dyson forced two decent saves from goalkeeper Oliver Byrne with headers before the break.

The second half started in the same vein as Byrne denied Dyson once again.

Home substitute Shaqai Forde forced another stop from the keeper with a shot on the turn in the 68th minute and equalised five minutes later, lashing the ball into the bottom corner.

Altrincham substitute Tyrese Sinclair dragged an effort wide with his first touch, but they did grab a winner with seven minutes remaining when James Jones headed in a cross from the right.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

York

Formation 4-4-2

  • 18Whitley
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 3Crookes
  • 16Hancox
  • 8Dyson
  • 4KouogunSubstituted forHurstat 84'minutes
  • 11Kouhyar
  • 19PybusBooked at 81mins
  • 23JamesSubstituted forFordeat 65'minutes
  • 27Duku
  • 28Duckworth

Substitutes

  • 6McLaughlin
  • 7Hurst
  • 9Forde
  • 24Ellis
  • 25Campbell

Altrincham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Byrne
  • 2Jones
  • 4Marriott
  • 10OsborneSubstituted forPerrittat 87'minutes
  • 6Baines
  • 5FergusonBooked at 57mins
  • 8Lundstram
  • 26JonesBooked at 43mins
  • 28Oyedele
  • 29LinneySubstituted forHulmeat 65'minutes
  • 39HugillSubstituted forSinclairat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Hulme
  • 11Cashman
  • 18Pringle
  • 30Perritt
  • 35Sinclair
Referee:
Jamie O'Connor
Attendance:
3,644

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, York City 1, Altrincham 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, York City 1, Altrincham 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Altrincham. Harry Perritt replaces Elliot Osborne.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, York City. Alex Hurst replaces Maxim Kouogun.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! York City 1, Altrincham 2. James Jones (Altrincham).

  6. Booking

    Dan Pybus (York City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Altrincham. Tyrese Sinclair replaces Joe Hugill.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! York City 1, Altrincham 1. Shaqai Forde (York City).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, York City. Shaqai Forde replaces Luke James.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Altrincham. Jordan Hulme replaces Regan Linney.

  11. Booking

    Kyle Ferguson (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins York City 0, Altrincham 1.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, York City 0, Altrincham 1.

  14. Booking

    James Jones (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! York City 0, Altrincham 1. Joe Hugill (Altrincham).

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham37287295346191
2Notts County38279296356190
3Woking37208962382468
4Chesterfield371981064442065
5Barnet36195126860862
6Boreham Wood361613744301461
7Eastleigh38186144541460
8Wealdstone371510124855-755
9Southend36158134436853
10Bromley361313105045552
11Solihull Moors37149145653351
12Dag & Red36156155360-751
13Altrincham371310145666-1049
14Oldham36128164752-544
15Maidenhead United38128184152-1144
16Halifax36119163442-842
17Aldershot37117195062-1240
18York37109184449-539
19Yeovil36716133141-1037
20Dorking36107195181-3037
21Gateshead34713144152-1133
22Torquay3679204266-2430
23Scunthorpe3779214270-2830
24Maidstone United3759233979-4024
View full National League table

