York City 1-2 Altrincham

Match ends, York City 1, Altrincham 2.
Altrincham claimed a second 2-1 win at York in the space of four days as they followed up their FA Trophy success with victory in the National League.
City had already gone close through Maz Kouhyar's curling effort when Altrincham took a seventh-minute lead from Manchester United youngster Joe Hugill's close-range finish.
York responded and Olly Dyson forced two decent saves from goalkeeper Oliver Byrne with headers before the break.
The second half started in the same vein as Byrne denied Dyson once again.
Home substitute Shaqai Forde forced another stop from the keeper with a shot on the turn in the 68th minute and equalised five minutes later, lashing the ball into the bottom corner.
Altrincham substitute Tyrese Sinclair dragged an effort wide with his first touch, but they did grab a winner with seven minutes remaining when James Jones headed in a cross from the right.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
York
Formation 4-4-2
- 18Whitley
- 2Fallowfield
- 3Crookes
- 16Hancox
- 8Dyson
- 4KouogunSubstituted forHurstat 84'minutes
- 11Kouhyar
- 19PybusBooked at 81mins
- 23JamesSubstituted forFordeat 65'minutes
- 27Duku
- 28Duckworth
Substitutes
- 6McLaughlin
- 7Hurst
- 9Forde
- 24Ellis
- 25Campbell
Altrincham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Byrne
- 2Jones
- 4Marriott
- 10OsborneSubstituted forPerrittat 87'minutes
- 6Baines
- 5FergusonBooked at 57mins
- 8Lundstram
- 26JonesBooked at 43mins
- 28Oyedele
- 29LinneySubstituted forHulmeat 65'minutes
- 39HugillSubstituted forSinclairat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Hulme
- 11Cashman
- 18Pringle
- 30Perritt
- 35Sinclair
- Referee:
- Jamie O'Connor
- Attendance:
- 3,644
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, York City 1, Altrincham 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Harry Perritt replaces Elliot Osborne.
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Alex Hurst replaces Maxim Kouogun.
Goal!
Goal! York City 1, Altrincham 2. James Jones (Altrincham).
Booking
Dan Pybus (York City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Tyrese Sinclair replaces Joe Hugill.
Goal!
Goal! York City 1, Altrincham 1. Shaqai Forde (York City).
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Shaqai Forde replaces Luke James.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Jordan Hulme replaces Regan Linney.
Booking
Kyle Ferguson (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Second Half
Second Half begins York City 0, Altrincham 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, York City 0, Altrincham 1.
Booking
James Jones (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! York City 0, Altrincham 1. Joe Hugill (Altrincham).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.