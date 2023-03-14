Sutton United 0-1 Grimsby Town

Match ends, Sutton United 0, Grimsby Town 1.
Grimsby showed little sign of having one eye on the weekend's FA Cup quarter-final with an impressive 1-0 victory at Sutton.
Michee Efete scored the only goal of the game at Gander Green Lane to put a spanner in the works of Sutton's play-off hopes.
The visitors started much the better of the two sides and an early Kieran Green shot swerved just the wrong side of the post.
And the goal their fast start deserved came 11 minutes before half-time, as Ryan Taylor's header was played through by George Lloyd for Efete to slide the ball past the advancing Jack Rose.
Sutton's best effort came early in the second half when Matt Dennis showed strength and skill to beat two defenders but saw his shot diverted wide by goalkeeper Max Crocombe's foot.
Apart from that, Sutton found it difficult to make headway against a resolute defence.
Grimsby might have scored again when Green headed wide from a left-wing corner, but the one goal was enough to send the Mariners in to Sunday's last-eight clash at Brighton in good spirits.
Line-ups
Sutton United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Rose
- 22KizziBooked at 90mins
- 5Goodliffe
- 4RoweBooked at 90mins
- 24MilsomBooked at 12mins
- 16Ajiboye
- 10BeautymanBooked at 79mins
- 8Smith
- 11Randall-HurrenSubstituted forWilsonat 74'minutes
- 35DennisSubstituted forBoldewijnat 75'minutes
- 33AngolSubstituted forKouassiat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Hart
- 7Boldewijn
- 13House
- 14Dundas
- 15Eastmond
- 25Wilson
- 27Kouassi
Grimsby
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Crocombe
- 26Smith
- 6Waterfall
- 31Maher
- 2Efete
- 4GreenSubstituted forHolohanat 74'minutes
- 17Morris
- 22AmosBooked at 38minsSubstituted forEmmanuelat 90+1'minutes
- 15CliftonBooked at 66mins
- 9Lloyd
- 29Taylor
Substitutes
- 7Emmanuel
- 8Holohan
- 10McAtee
- 11Khan
- 18O'Neill
- 20Orsi
- 30Khouri
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 2,751
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sutton United 0, Grimsby Town 1.
Booking
Joe Kizzi (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joe Kizzi (Sutton United).
Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Coby Rowe (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
Alistair Smith (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by George Lloyd (Grimsby Town).
Post update
Offside, Sutton United. Enzio Boldewijn tries a through ball, but Coby Rowe is caught offside.
Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Andy Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Joshua Emmanuel replaces Danny Amos.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Danny Amos (Grimsby Town).
Post update
Attempt saved. Donovan Wilson (Sutton United) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Coby Rowe.
Post update
Foul by Donovan Wilson (Sutton United).
Post update
Bryn Morris (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Ryan Taylor (Grimsby Town).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Niall Maher (Grimsby Town).
