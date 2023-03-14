Close menu
Championship
BlackpoolBlackpool6QPRQueens Park Rangers1

Blackpool 6-1 QPR: Tangerines thrash Hoops to boost Championship survival hopes

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments59

Blackpool's Jerry Yates scores from the spot
Jerry Yates fired Blackpool into a third-minute lead with a penalty

Blackpool boosted their hopes of escaping relegation from the Championship as they recorded their biggest win of the season by thrashing QPR.

The Seasiders raced into a 3-0 lead inside 15 minutes as Jerry Yates, Andy Lyons and Curtis Nelson found the net.

Jordan Thorniley added a fourth and although Chris Martin pulled a goal back for the visitors, Lyons headed in his second of the night to make it 5-1.

Kenny Dougall struck a late sixth as Blackpool moved within three points of safety.

With the Tangerines tasting victory just once in their previous 19 games, manager Mick McCarthy made six changes to his line-up and the shake-up paid instant dividends as they sped out of the blocks.

Rob Dickie handled a shot from close range after Rangers failed to clear a cross and referee Jeremy Simpson signalled a penalty, which Yates smashed past Seny Dieng for his 10th goal of the season.

Blackpool doubled their lead when CJ Hamilton wriggled free on the left and cut the ball back for Lyons to tuck into the far corner - and it was 3-0 when Dieng spilled a free-kick and Nelson rifled in his first goal for the club.

Martin went close to reducing the deficit when his effort was cleared off the line by James Husband, but instead Blackpool stretched their lead further as Thorniley rose unchallenged to head in from a corner.

There was a faint glimmer of light for Rangers just before the interval when Lyndon Dykes delivered a cross for Martin to head home - but that hope was extinguished within three minutes of the restart.

The visitors were undone by another corner from the right and this time Lyons nodded past Dieng to complete his first double as a Tangerines player.

Morgan Rogers almost compounded the Hoops' misery soon afterwards as he cut inside and beat Dieng again with a rasping drive that bounced back off the post.

Sam Field went close to responding with a header that sailed just wide, but Dougall sealed a memorable victory with two minutes remaining as he controlled Chris Maxwell's clearance and fired home.

Line-ups

Blackpool

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Maxwell
  • 31Nelson
  • 34Thorniley
  • 3Husband
  • 2Connolly
  • 24Lyons
  • 28PatinoSubstituted forAndersonat 83'minutes
  • 8FioriniSubstituted forDougallat 70'minutes
  • 22Hamilton
  • 9YatesBooked at 65minsSubstituted forCareyat 70'minutes
  • 25RogersSubstituted forThompsonat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Anderson
  • 11Bowler
  • 12Dougall
  • 16Carey
  • 23Thompson
  • 26Poveda-Ocampo
  • 32Grimshaw

QPR

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Dieng
  • 4DickieBooked at 87mins
  • 3DunneBooked at 45mins
  • 15Field
  • 17DozzellSubstituted forJohansenat 57'minutes
  • 29Drewe
  • 47IroegbunamSubstituted forAmosat 57'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 18LoweSubstituted forArmstrongat 68'minutes
  • 2Kakay
  • 9DykesSubstituted forAdomahat 67'minutes
  • 14MartinSubstituted forRichardsat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Johansen
  • 8Amos
  • 13Archer
  • 20Richards
  • 28Gubbins
  • 30Armstrong
  • 37Adomah
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson
Attendance:
10,051

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home16
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Blackpool 6, Queens Park Rangers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Blackpool 6, Queens Park Rangers 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Connolly (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kenneth Dougall with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Jimmy Dunne.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sinclair Armstrong (Queens Park Rangers).

  6. Post update

    Jordan Thorniley (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Blackpool 6, Queens Park Rangers 1. Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  8. Booking

    Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers).

  10. Post update

    Sonny Carey (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Husband with a cross.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackpool. Dominic Thompson replaces Morgan Rogers.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackpool. Keshi Anderson replaces Charlie Patino.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers).

  15. Post update

    Charlie Patino (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Stefan Johansen with a cross following a set piece situation.

  17. Post update

    Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Curtis Nelson.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Taylor Richards (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Johansen.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

60 comments

  • Comment posted by twoleftfeet, today at 22:19

    Blackpool 6. Has anyone ever seen that in recent times. I remember Blackpool -nil as a familiar phrase.

  • Comment posted by batty boy, today at 22:16

    Late push for the playoffs….. you r’s

  • Comment posted by gerrard4ever, today at 22:16

    Wow how far have QPR fallen, to loose yes any team can, but to loose 6-1 to a team in the relegation zone is simply not acceptable, at any level,

  • Comment posted by A Carr-Driver, today at 22:14

    Ferdinand OUT !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Udders, today at 22:13

    Well done Blackpool from a Huddersfield fan.
    Showing some spirit which is more than I can say for us

    • Reply posted by damian, today at 22:17

      damian replied:
      But Neil says he can't fault the lads........

  • Comment posted by AndrewG23, today at 22:13

    QPR are acceptable to lose. They are a weak team who should be relegated to League 1.

  • Comment posted by Magic, today at 22:11

    Hope our new manager learnt a lot about our players, how to use them, there not so good positions , championship team tactics, perhaps use of wingers out wide, like Albert and perhaps Armstrong so we can stretch defences, i have never seen us hoof the ball so much. Sam field was good against Watford in a back three, but do we not need him much more centre midfield. Come on you rrrr,s go go again.

  • Comment posted by terry phillips, today at 22:11

    Still think Blackpool will go down 👎

    • Reply posted by damian, today at 22:14

      damian replied:
      Still know you're a nobber.

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 22:10

    Well done blackpool condolences to tony he would have loved that score.

  • Comment posted by NatalieCarb, today at 22:06

    Free Gary Linekar

    • Reply posted by HadMySay, today at 22:10

      HadMySay replied:
      Wanna free Gary Lineker too?

  • Comment posted by alan, today at 22:06

    Who ever is in charge of getting new managers in should be lined up against the wall and boom 💥

    • Reply posted by Boxinghagler1980, today at 22:08

      Boxinghagler1980 replied:
      Take it your on about the hapless Ainsworth,it's looking grim .

  • Comment posted by terry phillips, today at 22:06

    Blackpool must be on drugs never scored that many in there lives

  • Comment posted by 4ever in our shadow , today at 22:05

    Bristol City fan here.
    Thank god we didn’t play you tonight 😳🤣🤣
    Proper championship result that!!
    Not one person on the planet would have expected that result!!
    Fair play 😎

    • Reply posted by Mig, today at 22:12

      Mig replied:
      Don’t worry your getting smashed tomorrow COYH

  • Comment posted by damian, today at 22:05

    Well done Pool - great display against a team that, basically, got our old manager sacked. QPR fired Critchley, talk about looking a gift horse in the mouth, now they've got Ainsworth who's just probably seen the worst display ever under his managerialship. Maybe one day the Hoops will stop blaming managers and look higher up. They could easily have lost by 9 goals tonight.

    • Reply posted by PaulRW, today at 22:10

      PaulRW replied:
      To be fair, most of us have long called for Ferdinand to go.

  • Comment posted by GC, today at 22:05

    Pool fans don't wanna hear it, but if Mick & TC had been there since the start of the season, they'd be top 10 now.

    • Reply posted by HadMySay, today at 22:11

      HadMySay replied:
      🤣

  • Comment posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 22:03

    QPR are so weak. Perhaps they should go down to League 1.

  • Comment posted by PaulRW, today at 22:03

    A risible set-up, hapless defending and a Manager that doesn't have the experience or knowledge to change it. Motivation counts for nothing without ability.

  • Comment posted by 3EyedCraven, today at 22:03

    Our only hope is the season runs out before the teams below us can catch up, but then what hope is there for next season? We are in an absolute mess & unfortunately it appears relegation is inevitable sooner rather than later. These owners have ruined QPR

  • Comment posted by Cp66, today at 22:03

    Well done Blackpool

  • Comment posted by Stat Man, today at 22:03

    Big result that...hope you guys stay up so we can continue facing each other in the league - Preston fan.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley362311271284380
2Sheff Utd36207956322467
3Middlesbrough371971165422364
4Luton361612844341060
5Millwall37179114839960
6Blackburn36184144141058
7Norwich361671351401155
8West Brom36159124638854
9Coventry371412114336754
10Watford371412114439554
11Preston371411123439-553
12Sunderland361410125143852
13Bristol City361212124543248
14Stoke37138164845347
15Hull361210144149-846
16Reading36135183855-1744
17Swansea371110164957-843
18Birmingham37119174150-942
19QPR37119173858-2042
20Rotherham37913154151-1040
21Cardiff36108182740-1338
22Blackpool37811183954-1535
23Wigan37712183258-2633
24Huddersfield3688203052-2232
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport