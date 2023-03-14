Last updated on .From the section Championship

Jerry Yates fired Blackpool into a third-minute lead with a penalty

Blackpool boosted their hopes of escaping relegation from the Championship as they recorded their biggest win of the season by thrashing QPR.

The Seasiders raced into a 3-0 lead inside 15 minutes as Jerry Yates, Andy Lyons and Curtis Nelson found the net.

Jordan Thorniley added a fourth and although Chris Martin pulled a goal back for the visitors, Lyons headed in his second of the night to make it 5-1.

Kenny Dougall struck a late sixth as Blackpool moved within three points of safety.

With the Tangerines tasting victory just once in their previous 19 games, manager Mick McCarthy made six changes to his line-up and the shake-up paid instant dividends as they sped out of the blocks.

Rob Dickie handled a shot from close range after Rangers failed to clear a cross and referee Jeremy Simpson signalled a penalty, which Yates smashed past Seny Dieng for his 10th goal of the season.

Blackpool doubled their lead when CJ Hamilton wriggled free on the left and cut the ball back for Lyons to tuck into the far corner - and it was 3-0 when Dieng spilled a free-kick and Nelson rifled in his first goal for the club.

Martin went close to reducing the deficit when his effort was cleared off the line by James Husband, but instead Blackpool stretched their lead further as Thorniley rose unchallenged to head in from a corner.

There was a faint glimmer of light for Rangers just before the interval when Lyndon Dykes delivered a cross for Martin to head home - but that hope was extinguished within three minutes of the restart.

The visitors were undone by another corner from the right and this time Lyons nodded past Dieng to complete his first double as a Tangerines player.

Morgan Rogers almost compounded the Hoops' misery soon afterwards as he cut inside and beat Dieng again with a rasping drive that bounced back off the post.

Sam Field went close to responding with a header that sailed just wide, but Dougall sealed a memorable victory with two minutes remaining as he controlled Chris Maxwell's clearance and fired home.