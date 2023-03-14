Close menu
Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough1StokeStoke City1

Middlesbrough 1-1 Stoke City: Boro close gap to Championship's top two with draw against Potters

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom celebrates his goal against Stoke
Chuba Akpom remained five goals in front of Coventry's Viktor Gyokeres in the race for the Championship's Golden Boot

Middlesbrough held on for a draw against Stoke City to close the gap to the automatic promotion spots to three points.

While a share of the spoils meant Boro stretched their unbeaten home run to 10 Championship games, second-placed Sheffield United can extend their cushion over third to six points if they beat Sunderland on Wednesday.

Chuba Akpom, the division's leading scorer, took his tally to 23 for the season with a cool first-half finish, having earlier curled an effort onto the bar from the edge of the area.

Ki-Jana Hoever's fine finish under the legs of Boro goalkeeper Zack Steffen restored parity before the break and set up a tense second half at Riverside Stadium between two in-form sides.

In a thrilling finish, Steffen denied both Jacob Brown and William Smallbone in quick succession, while Paddy McNair sent an inviting opportunity for a dramatic late Boro winner wastefully wide late on.

The draw, which ended Boro's seven-game winning run in the league at home, leaves Stoke in 14th spot and 11 points off the play-off spots with nine games remaining.

Akpom was quick to test Stoke's resistance as Michael Carrick's Boro looked to move to within a point of Sheffield United, and flashed an early effort wide after latching onto a stray backpass from Ben Wilmot.

While Hoever threatened on the counter at the other end soon after, Akpom was relentless in his efforts to be the player to score the 1,000th goal at the Riverside since the ground opened in 1995.

After crashing a fierce effort off the bar, the striker started and finished a fast-flowing move for the opener.

He began by catching Ben Pearson in possession in the middle of the park, allowing Boro to break forward in numbers, before finally linking up with Riley McGree to sweep home from inside the area.

Potters keeper Jack Bonham kept out a deflected shot from McGree and a header from Aaron Ramsey before Stoke piled pressure on in search of an equaliser.

Boro stopper Steffen kept Tyrese Campbell out but was nutmegged by the in-form Hoever after the full-back found room to exploit on the right.

Both sides went in search of second-half winners, with both goalkeepers proving decisive.

McGree tested Bonham with a free-kick, while Brown had a glancing header kept out by Steffen and Smallbone - who sent an earlier half-volley wide - was also well foiled by the home keeper.

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Steffen
  • 14Smith
  • 17McNair
  • 26Lenihan
  • 3Giles
  • 16HowsonSubstituted forBarlaserat 66'minutes
  • 30Hackney
  • 8McGree
  • 29Akpom
  • 11A RamseySubstituted forFinchat 87'minutes
  • 10ArcherSubstituted forForssat 66'minutesBooked at 70mins

Substitutes

  • 4Mowatt
  • 6Fry
  • 7Barlaser
  • 21Forss
  • 23Roberts
  • 27Bola
  • 31Finch

Stoke

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Bonham
  • 17Hoever
  • 5TuanzebeBooked at 58minsSubstituted forFoxat 66'minutes
  • 16Wilmot
  • 20Sterling
  • 22PearsonBooked at 75minsSubstituted forThompsonat 82'minutes
  • 28Laurent
  • 9BrownBooked at 29mins
  • 18Smallbone
  • 10CampbellBooked at 90mins
  • 11GayleSubstituted forBakerat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Fox
  • 8Baker
  • 15Thompson
  • 32Taylor
  • 34Fielding
  • 47Reddin
  • 49Holland-Wilkinson
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
24,779

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamStoke
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home9
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, Stoke City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, Stoke City 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Tommy Smith.

  4. Post update

    Josh Laurent (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ben Wilmot (Stoke City).

  7. Post update

    Sonny Finch (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Booking

    Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City).

  10. Post update

    Zack Steffen (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hayden Hackney.

  12. Post update

    Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Forss (Middlesbrough).

  14. Post update

    Lewis Baker (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Barlaser (Middlesbrough).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Morgan Fox.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Middlesbrough. Sonny Finch replaces Aaron Ramsey.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Chuba Akpom with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Stoke City. Lewis Baker replaces Dwight Gayle.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Thompson (Stoke City).

  • Comment posted by jmc, today at 23:40

    I have said it before, Alex Neil is just finding his feet , 2 wins and a draw against 3 good teams in there last 3 games with an easier home win against Norwich still to come tells me he has found them. Next season will see him entirely focused on promotion

  • Comment posted by TheMightyBoro, today at 23:19

    Tough game that tonight. Stoke a very good outfit and pressed aggressively and tactically in midfield.

    They grew into the game and we faded. Would’ve been a good one to win and we could regret them two points come May.

    But being honest it just nice we’re evening thinking about automatics after the start we had!

  • Comment posted by Super Chubo Akpon, today at 23:02

    Well, not the result we were looking for but Dem autos are still ours to lose. Fact. No doubt Dem Blunts will bottle it again tomorrow night so that's another point we've reeled in on em. Class. Now let's make sure we get aht a this division because I've heard Darren More has got SWFC playing some scintillating football. Fancy them to go all the way next year tbh.
    From another Middlesbrough fan

    • Reply posted by the murray river, today at 23:05

      the murray river replied:
      Hmmm? Evening Richard Hawley...

  • Comment posted by Dem Boro, today at 22:54

    Gutted that we couldn't get the win but let's be reyt the autos are definitely on nah Dem Blunts have bottled it. As long as our best player Akpon keeps scoring that second spot will be ours am tellin thi nah. As for Sheffield Wednesday they're looking unbelievable at the minute. 20 odd games unbeaten I heard. WOW. Hopefully we don't have to play them next season.
    From a Middlesbrough fan.

    • Reply posted by Thunder Lips, today at 22:59

      Thunder Lips replied:
      Anyone care to translate this into English for me please?
      Many thanks in advance. Boro fan.

  • Comment posted by 0atcake, today at 22:41

    The ref was very poor , Stoke took on a very good team and were unlucky not to come away with the three points ..

    • Reply posted by Neil, today at 22:50

      Neil replied:
      Behave, the ref did good, he’s a Sheff United fan

  • Comment posted by rosie, today at 22:34

    Well done Stoke, you played a blinder in the second half. It’s tight at the top. Cmon you blades. Three points an absolute must tmw.

    • Reply posted by SportsEnthusiast, today at 22:39

      SportsEnthusiast replied:
      Not a prayer Rosie, not a prayer.

  • Comment posted by Dobinghattrick, today at 22:31

    Stoke acquitted themselves extremely well with a highly competitive performance. Alex Neil has made huge strides with this squad, that must be rebuilt in the close season as loan and out of contract players leave.

  • Comment posted by Howard, today at 22:27

    Stoke we’re good tonight, the skinny bald fella looked a class act. Boro can’t win ‘em all. Fancy the mackems to beat Sheffield United tomorrow. Take the point and move on. UTB

    • Reply posted by SportsEnthusiast, today at 22:32

      SportsEnthusiast replied:
      Sunderland will be up for it tomorrow, make no mistake. They still have the top six on their radar.

  • Comment posted by Garys missing brain, today at 22:27

    Ironic that Boro now relying on the hated Mackems helping them out tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by Smogboy, today at 22:29

      Smogboy replied:
      we are Sunlin! :) #utb

  • Comment posted by Dwtaylor, today at 22:27

    Clarets win the next 2 games ,and the match after that ( Boro away ,and we’re up ),if not it might take a couple more games UTC

  • Comment posted by SportsEnthusiast, today at 22:25

    There'll always very bumps in the road here and there, but I fancy Boro to be promoted in early, rather than late, May this year.

    • Reply posted by SportsEnthusiast, today at 23:16

      SportsEnthusiast replied:
      Thanks so much predictive text, don't know where I would be without you!!🙄😤😤😤

  • Comment posted by Peter Head, today at 22:23

    So much elbow I kept looking for Guy Garvey...

  • Comment posted by Erebus, today at 22:22

    Stats don't show that Middlesbrough had 12 men on the pitch. Awful homer of a ref. Stoke should have had a penalty. Home side got a bit mardy toward the end. Stoke beginning to look like a decent side.

    • Reply posted by Matt, today at 22:34

      Matt replied:
      Stoke committed plenty of fouls that went unpunished, and generally put it about all evening with the ref barely taking action. Decisions went both ways. Possibly a penalty, but Stoke players and manager whingeing all night long at the officials got exactly what they deserved.

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 22:22

    Brough and Norwich are bottling it

    • Reply posted by Maxtheschnauzer, today at 22:34

      Maxtheschnauzer replied:
      Don't know of any team called brough It's Boro

  • Comment posted by terry phillips, today at 22:22

    Boro starting to slip up

    • Reply posted by john, today at 22:58

      john replied:
      😂😂😂😂😂🤡

  • Comment posted by Richard , today at 22:21

    Another top performance the team is now jelling with the changes Alex has made.
    iIt's too late for this season but we're definitely moving forward as a club at last.
    Fancy Middlesborough to win play offs!

    • Reply posted by Mojo13, today at 22:26

      Mojo13 replied:
      We're moving forward through loans. All it proves is Alex's ideas work, it'll take a full successful transfer period to see if he can do it under the budget

  • Comment posted by whenskiesrgrey, today at 22:20

    There’ll always be banana skins along the way, so park this one, move on and focus. Stoke did look good though second half with a few ricochets that went their way, but they did their homework too and snuffed out our flowing rhythm, so at the end of the day, happy for not losing. #UTB

  • Comment posted by john, today at 22:20

    Still a long way to go and given Sheffield united’s form, probably a good point for Boro. Stoke played very well and extended their recent good form. Tactically carrick might have to look at a few things but generally he hasn’t got much wrong. Still think boro can get automatic promotion

  • Comment posted by DTA, today at 22:19

    It's been a long time since Stoke played this aggressively, and had the players to back it up. If we hold on to some of these loan players and make some smart signings, next season could be very interesting.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley362311271284380
2Sheff Utd36207956322467
3Middlesbrough371971165422364
4Luton361612844341060
5Millwall37179114839960
6Blackburn36184144141058
7Norwich361671351401155
8West Brom36159124638854
9Coventry371412114336754
10Watford371412114439554
11Preston371411123439-553
12Sunderland361410125143852
13Bristol City361212124543248
14Stoke37138164845347
15Hull361210144149-846
16Reading36135183855-1744
17Swansea371110164957-843
18Birmingham37119174150-942
19QPR37119173858-2042
20Rotherham37913154151-1040
21Cardiff36108182740-1338
22Blackpool37811183954-1535
23Wigan37712183258-2633
24Huddersfield3688203052-2232
