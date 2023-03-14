Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, Stoke City 1.
Middlesbrough held on for a draw against Stoke City to close the gap to the automatic promotion spots to three points.
While a share of the spoils meant Boro stretched their unbeaten home run to 10 Championship games, second-placed Sheffield United can extend their cushion over third to six points if they beat Sunderland on Wednesday.
Chuba Akpom, the division's leading scorer, took his tally to 23 for the season with a cool first-half finish, having earlier curled an effort onto the bar from the edge of the area.
Ki-Jana Hoever's fine finish under the legs of Boro goalkeeper Zack Steffen restored parity before the break and set up a tense second half at Riverside Stadium between two in-form sides.
In a thrilling finish, Steffen denied both Jacob Brown and William Smallbone in quick succession, while Paddy McNair sent an inviting opportunity for a dramatic late Boro winner wastefully wide late on.
The draw, which ended Boro's seven-game winning run in the league at home, leaves Stoke in 14th spot and 11 points off the play-off spots with nine games remaining.
Akpom was quick to test Stoke's resistance as Michael Carrick's Boro looked to move to within a point of Sheffield United, and flashed an early effort wide after latching onto a stray backpass from Ben Wilmot.
While Hoever threatened on the counter at the other end soon after, Akpom was relentless in his efforts to be the player to score the 1,000th goal at the Riverside since the ground opened in 1995.
After crashing a fierce effort off the bar, the striker started and finished a fast-flowing move for the opener.
He began by catching Ben Pearson in possession in the middle of the park, allowing Boro to break forward in numbers, before finally linking up with Riley McGree to sweep home from inside the area.
Potters keeper Jack Bonham kept out a deflected shot from McGree and a header from Aaron Ramsey before Stoke piled pressure on in search of an equaliser.
Boro stopper Steffen kept Tyrese Campbell out but was nutmegged by the in-form Hoever after the full-back found room to exploit on the right.
Both sides went in search of second-half winners, with both goalkeepers proving decisive.
McGree tested Bonham with a free-kick, while Brown had a glancing header kept out by Steffen and Smallbone - who sent an earlier half-volley wide - was also well foiled by the home keeper.
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Steffen
- 14Smith
- 17McNair
- 26Lenihan
- 3Giles
- 16HowsonSubstituted forBarlaserat 66'minutes
- 30Hackney
- 8McGree
- 29Akpom
- 11A RamseySubstituted forFinchat 87'minutes
- 10ArcherSubstituted forForssat 66'minutesBooked at 70mins
Substitutes
- 4Mowatt
- 6Fry
- 7Barlaser
- 21Forss
- 23Roberts
- 27Bola
- 31Finch
Stoke
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Bonham
- 17Hoever
- 5TuanzebeBooked at 58minsSubstituted forFoxat 66'minutes
- 16Wilmot
- 20Sterling
- 22PearsonBooked at 75minsSubstituted forThompsonat 82'minutes
- 28Laurent
- 9BrownBooked at 29mins
- 18Smallbone
- 10CampbellBooked at 90mins
- 11GayleSubstituted forBakerat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Fox
- 8Baker
- 15Thompson
- 32Taylor
- 34Fielding
- 47Reddin
- 49Holland-Wilkinson
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 24,779
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, Stoke City 1.
Post update
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Tommy Smith.
Post update
Josh Laurent (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Foul by Ben Wilmot (Stoke City).
Post update
Sonny Finch (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City).
Post update
Zack Steffen (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hayden Hackney.
Post update
Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Marcus Forss (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Lewis Baker (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Barlaser (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Morgan Fox.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Sonny Finch replaces Aaron Ramsey.
Post update
Attempt missed. Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Chuba Akpom with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Lewis Baker replaces Dwight Gayle.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Thompson (Stoke City).
They grew into the game and we faded. Would’ve been a good one to win and we could regret them two points come May.
But being honest it just nice we’re evening thinking about automatics after the start we had!
From another Middlesbrough fan
From a Middlesbrough fan.
iIt's too late for this season but we're definitely moving forward as a club at last.
Fancy Middlesborough to win play offs!