Championship
WatfordWatford3BirminghamBirmingham City0

Watford 3-0 Birmingham City: Hornets reignite Championship play-off hopes with comfortable win over Blues

Chris Wilder celebrates Watford's first goal against Birmingham
The win over Birmingham crowned Watford boss Chris Wilder's first home game in charge

Watford gave new manager Chris Wilder a perfect first night at Vicarage Road with a comfortable win over Birmingham City.

The Hornets scored twice in the first half through Imran Louza and Keinan Davis before Britt Assombalonga added a third after the interval.

The win, only Watford's second in their past 10 games, moved them up to 10th in the Championship table, four points off the play-offs.

Birmingham's defeat was their fifth in their past seven games and leaves them 18th, seven points above the relegation places.

Although they arrived on the back of a win against Rotherham, Blues' lack of forward power was obvious, with club captain Troy Deeney watching from the sidelines with an Achilles injury as his team-mates struggled against his former club.

Watford had not scored for three games and their run since the turn of the year had seen them slide down the table, resulting in another change of manager.

But their start to the match in new boss Wilder's first home game in charge could not have gone better,

Davis found Ken Sema free on the left and he drilled in a low cross for Louza to turn home from the edge of the six-yard box after just five minutes.

Ten minutes later they were two up, Ryan Porteous breaking up play before finding Louza and the midfielder then turned provider for Davis, who found the roof of the net with a tight-angled shot.

The buzzing Hornets could have had a third before the interval when Jeremy Ngakia's rocket struck the outside of the post with Blues goalkeeper John Ruddy helpless.

Birmingham brought on Scott Hogan and George Hall for Reda Khadra and Tahith Chong but the one-way traffic continued, with Ruddy having to save from Joao Pedro within two minutes of the restart.

The visitors threatened to change that when Jordan Graham crossed from the left and found Auston Trusty free inside the box, but the American blasted high and wide from close range.

Watford's third came after 74 minutes against the run of play as Mario Gaspar found Ismael Kone, whose low cross was bundled over the line by Assombalonga for his first Hornets goal.

Hornets boss Chris Wilder told BBC Three Countries Radio:

"Everything feels good in the world when you get a win and especially in the manner we got this one. We were excellent, especially in the first half.

"At the start of the second half I imagine [Birmingham] will be disappointed they didn't get back in the game but what I will say is that although we were two up at half-time, it could have been three or four.

"It's important that we take the momentum from this game into the next game on Saturday."

Birmingham manager John Eustace:

"It was a really disappointing first 20 minutes - we were far too passive.

"The attitude of the boys in the second half was better and much more like us - there were a couple of chances we really should have been taking.

"It's been a problem all season - we need to be more clinical in the final third - but the most pleasing thing is that we never give up.

"If we had taken some of those chances the result might have been different. And from a defensive point of view we looked much better."

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Bachmann
  • 22Porteous
  • 15Cathcart
  • 44Hoedt
  • 2NgakiaSubstituted forM Gasparat 66'minutes
  • 11KonéSubstituted forMorrisat 90+2'minutes
  • 25Bacuna
  • 6Louza
  • 12Sema
  • 10João PedroSubstituted forAsprillaat 81'minutes
  • 7DavisBooked at 52minsSubstituted forAssombalongaat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3M Gaspar
  • 18Asprilla
  • 21Araújo
  • 26Hamer
  • 27Kabasele
  • 34Assombalonga
  • 42Morris

Birmingham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 26LongBooked at 66mins
  • 12DeanBooked at 80minsSubstituted forRobertsat 80'minutes
  • 5Trusty
  • 2Colin
  • 18ChongSubstituted forHallat 45'minutes
  • 31Bielik
  • 6MejbriSubstituted forJamesat 81'minutes
  • 11Graham
  • 10JutkiewiczBooked at 61minsSubstituted forChangat 80'minutes
  • 17KhadraSubstituted forHoganat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 4Roberts
  • 9Hogan
  • 19James
  • 23Longelo
  • 35Hall
  • 42Chang
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
18,403

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamBirmingham
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home20
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Watford 3, Birmingham City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Watford 3, Birmingham City 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordan James (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by George Hall.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. James Morris replaces Ismaël Koné.

  5. Post update

    Imrân Louza (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Graham (Birmingham City).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. George Hall (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Hogan.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Maxime Colin with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Porteous (Watford).

  10. Post update

    George Hall (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Wesley Hoedt (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Scott Hogan (Birmingham City).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Auston Trusty.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Yáser Asprilla replaces João Pedro.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City. Jordan James replaces Hannibal Mejbri.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City. Marc Roberts replaces Harlee Dean.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City. Alfie Chang replaces Lukas Jutkiewicz.

  18. Booking

    Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Britt Assombalonga (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Harlee Dean (Birmingham City).

Comments

Join the conversation

55 comments

  • Comment posted by Socks, today at 02:17

    Probably a couple of wins from safety. 50% possession and 6 shots on target away from home isn't too dire. KRO

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 01:55

    Once again, we gift a victory for a team who has been out of form. We may as well be called Santa Claus FC, because we are the most generous team around. The consistent inconsistency is consistently annoying!

  • Comment posted by Marco, today at 01:32

    Great game by Kieran Davis !! Up the Villa !

  • Comment posted by jimthejackal, today at 00:48

    A win is a win, and a clean sheet too! Come on you 'Orns!

  • Comment posted by Fight The Power, at 23:37 14 Mar

    Remember going to a Watford game years ago, there's a memory of walking thru some allotments to get to it - Watford fans may confirm? It was a family club - it had that feeling and quite probably the massive disconnect that the fan base has with the club is due to these owners who have turned it into a circus. Shocking indictment of the modern game - greed and money over any form of virtue.

    • Reply posted by Torus, at 23:48 14 Mar

      Torus replied:
      You are right, always has been a family club. I remember well the family terrace where all the kids would stand at the front half and the parents behind.
      It is still the case that elderly women in the town will stop supporters who are on their way home after a match to ask the score - a real community feel.

  • Comment posted by Watford Dave, at 23:26 14 Mar

    And welcome & good luck to Chris Wilder, I’m sure he knows what he’s taken on,

  • Comment posted by Watford Dave, at 23:26 14 Mar

    Good win, interesting formation that worked well.
    Brum defended poorly but attacked well, they had a good spell and were unlucky not to have pulled one back early in second half.
    We were due some good fortune though.
    COYHs!

  • Comment posted by Apollo 11, at 23:24 14 Mar

    Blues are garbage

  • Comment posted by david, at 23:10 14 Mar

    come on blues .beat QPR NEXT IDONT WANT TO LOSE AGAIN

  • Comment posted by BruceWayne, at 23:08 14 Mar

    No Sarr, no cry!
    Hope Wilder has the balls to keep this starting XI again on Saturday, irrespective if Sarr is fit or not. He really was not missed this evening.

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, at 22:57 14 Mar

    The board wanted a 4-0 win
    Wilder will be gone by morning
    Have you thought about that
    Ya know what I mean !

    • Reply posted by SLB, at 23:02 14 Mar

      SLB replied:
      Hilarious, Waylon, how do you do it?

  • Comment posted by Oh Cobblers, at 22:52 14 Mar

    Hopefully the first of many for Wilder. Being a Northampton fan I wish him all the best in his current role and hope to see him managing in the Premier League again.

  • Comment posted by So dew, at 22:45 14 Mar

    Maybe someone needs to tell Wilder that Brum are sitting just above the relegation zone ?

    • Reply posted by Oh Cobblers, at 22:51 14 Mar

      Oh Cobblers replied:
      You can only beat what's in front of you and in fairness to Birmingham they're a difficult team to beat as their relatively high goal difference confirms.

  • Comment posted by rosie, at 22:40 14 Mar

    Congrats to wilder on his first win with Watford. Chrissy Wilder- he’s one of our own. Up the blades

    • Reply posted by Donny Blade, today at 00:18

      Donny Blade replied:
      We always want Chris to do well don't we Rosie. Cos we're all Blades aren't we? UTB

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, at 22:36 14 Mar

    Good to get a win .

    Decent 1st half with some excellent pacy attacking play then had to ride it out 2nd a bit as Birmingham changed formation but generally solid enough.

  • Comment posted by StigisGod, at 22:34 14 Mar

    It's a long, long road.......brothers and sisters. KRO💙

  • Comment posted by korvintage64, at 22:27 14 Mar

    Normal service resumed for Birmingham, donating points to a team that has been struggling. 6 shots on target & not a goal compared to Watford’s 3 goals from 5 shots. Again Blues failing to build on a previous win & I’m sure JE will be ‘disappointed’.

    • Reply posted by twoleftfeet, at 22:33 14 Mar

      twoleftfeet replied:
      Are you suggesting that Blues haven't been struggling? Cloud cuckoo land is looking for new pundits.

  • Comment posted by Jonathan, at 22:19 14 Mar

    It won't last.

  • Comment posted by terry phillips, at 22:18 14 Mar

    Give wilder six weeks before P45
    😂

    • Reply posted by Eamon Mahon, at 22:20 14 Mar

      Eamon Mahon replied:
      Doesn’t have a contract beyond 6 weeks. Up the Blades.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley362311271284380
2Sheff Utd36207956322467
3Middlesbrough371971165422364
4Luton361612844341060
5Millwall37179114839960
6Blackburn36184144141058
7Norwich361671351401155
8West Brom36159124638854
9Coventry371412114336754
10Watford371412114439554
11Preston371411123439-553
12Sunderland361410125143852
13Bristol City361212124543248
14Stoke37138164845347
15Hull361210144149-846
16Reading36135183855-1744
17Swansea371110164957-843
18Birmingham37119174150-942
19QPR37119173858-2042
20Rotherham37913154151-1040
21Cardiff36108182740-1338
22Blackpool37811183954-1535
23Wigan37712183258-2633
24Huddersfield3688203052-2232
View full Championship table

