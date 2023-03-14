Match ends, Watford 3, Birmingham City 0.
Watford gave new manager Chris Wilder a perfect first night at Vicarage Road with a comfortable win over Birmingham City.
The Hornets scored twice in the first half through Imran Louza and Keinan Davis before Britt Assombalonga added a third after the interval.
The win, only Watford's second in their past 10 games, moved them up to 10th in the Championship table, four points off the play-offs.
Birmingham's defeat was their fifth in their past seven games and leaves them 18th, seven points above the relegation places.
Although they arrived on the back of a win against Rotherham, Blues' lack of forward power was obvious, with club captain Troy Deeney watching from the sidelines with an Achilles injury as his team-mates struggled against his former club.
Watford had not scored for three games and their run since the turn of the year had seen them slide down the table, resulting in another change of manager.
But their start to the match in new boss Wilder's first home game in charge could not have gone better,
Davis found Ken Sema free on the left and he drilled in a low cross for Louza to turn home from the edge of the six-yard box after just five minutes.
Ten minutes later they were two up, Ryan Porteous breaking up play before finding Louza and the midfielder then turned provider for Davis, who found the roof of the net with a tight-angled shot.
The buzzing Hornets could have had a third before the interval when Jeremy Ngakia's rocket struck the outside of the post with Blues goalkeeper John Ruddy helpless.
Birmingham brought on Scott Hogan and George Hall for Reda Khadra and Tahith Chong but the one-way traffic continued, with Ruddy having to save from Joao Pedro within two minutes of the restart.
The visitors threatened to change that when Jordan Graham crossed from the left and found Auston Trusty free inside the box, but the American blasted high and wide from close range.
Watford's third came after 74 minutes against the run of play as Mario Gaspar found Ismael Kone, whose low cross was bundled over the line by Assombalonga for his first Hornets goal.
Hornets boss Chris Wilder told BBC Three Countries Radio:
"Everything feels good in the world when you get a win and especially in the manner we got this one. We were excellent, especially in the first half.
"At the start of the second half I imagine [Birmingham] will be disappointed they didn't get back in the game but what I will say is that although we were two up at half-time, it could have been three or four.
"It's important that we take the momentum from this game into the next game on Saturday."
Birmingham manager John Eustace:
"It was a really disappointing first 20 minutes - we were far too passive.
"The attitude of the boys in the second half was better and much more like us - there were a couple of chances we really should have been taking.
"It's been a problem all season - we need to be more clinical in the final third - but the most pleasing thing is that we never give up.
"If we had taken some of those chances the result might have been different. And from a defensive point of view we looked much better."
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Bachmann
- 22Porteous
- 15Cathcart
- 44Hoedt
- 2NgakiaSubstituted forM Gasparat 66'minutes
- 11KonéSubstituted forMorrisat 90+2'minutes
- 25Bacuna
- 6Louza
- 12Sema
- 10João PedroSubstituted forAsprillaat 81'minutes
- 7DavisBooked at 52minsSubstituted forAssombalongaat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 3M Gaspar
- 18Asprilla
- 21Araújo
- 26Hamer
- 27Kabasele
- 34Assombalonga
- 42Morris
Birmingham
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Ruddy
- 26LongBooked at 66mins
- 12DeanBooked at 80minsSubstituted forRobertsat 80'minutes
- 5Trusty
- 2Colin
- 18ChongSubstituted forHallat 45'minutes
- 31Bielik
- 6MejbriSubstituted forJamesat 81'minutes
- 11Graham
- 10JutkiewiczBooked at 61minsSubstituted forChangat 80'minutes
- 17KhadraSubstituted forHoganat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 4Roberts
- 9Hogan
- 19James
- 23Longelo
- 35Hall
- 42Chang
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 18,403
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Watford 3, Birmingham City 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jordan James (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by George Hall.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. James Morris replaces Ismaël Koné.
Post update
Imrân Louza (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Graham (Birmingham City).
Post update
Attempt saved. George Hall (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Hogan.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Maxime Colin with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Porteous (Watford).
Post update
George Hall (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Wesley Hoedt (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Hogan (Birmingham City).
Post update
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Auston Trusty.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Yáser Asprilla replaces João Pedro.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Jordan James replaces Hannibal Mejbri.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Marc Roberts replaces Harlee Dean.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Alfie Chang replaces Lukas Jutkiewicz.
Booking
Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Britt Assombalonga (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Harlee Dean (Birmingham City).
Brum defended poorly but attacked well, they had a good spell and were unlucky not to have pulled one back early in second half.
We were due some good fortune though.
COYHs!
Hope Wilder has the balls to keep this starting XI again on Saturday, irrespective if Sarr is fit or not. He really was not missed this evening.
Wilder will be gone by morning
Have you thought about that
Ya know what I mean !
Decent 1st half with some excellent pacy attacking play then had to ride it out 2nd a bit as Birmingham changed formation but generally solid enough.
😂