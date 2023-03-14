Close menu
Championship
MillwallMillwall2SwanseaSwansea City1

Millwall 2-1 Swansea City: Lions hold on to beat struggling Swans

By Gareth VincentBBC Sport Wales

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments45

Charlie Cresswell celebrates his fifth goal of the season with his Millwall team-mates
Charlie Cresswell (second left) celebrates his fifth goal of the season with his Millwall team-mates

Millwall cemented their place in the Championship play-off places as they held on to beat Swansea City.

Charlie Cresswell's deflected shot put Millwall ahead before an error from goalkeeper Andy Fisher saw Andreas Voglsammer double the Lions' lead.

Ryan Manning quickly pulled a goal back for Swansea, who controlled much of the game but were made to pay - yet again - for defensive frailties.

The win sees Millwall climb to fifth, five points clear of seventh place.

Swansea are eight points above the bottom three in 17th having taken only one point from their last six league fixtures.

Alarm bells are ringing for Russell Martin's team, who deserved something at the Den but have now won only three of their last 21 second-tier games.

While Swansea's slump continues, Millwall are celebrating back-to-back victories for the first time since October.

Gary Rowett had urged his players to "embrace and enjoy" their promotion push going into this game, yet they cannot have savoured a match in which they were dominated for long spells.

Yet the result was all that mattered for Millwall, particularly with the end of the season coming into view.

The visitors' control brought an early sight of goal for Olivier Ntcham, whose crisp drive from outside the box was gathered at the second attempt by Millwall goalkeeper George Long.

Opposite number Fisher then pushed Ryan Leonard's long-range effort round the post, before Voglsammer headed across the face of goal from Zian Flemming's cross.

Swansea's control of the ball brought the best chance of the half just before half-time, but Ntcham volleyed wastefully wide after Long had pushed Luke Cundle's centre into his path.

Millwall's set-pieces had been a problem for Swansea in the first period - and three minutes after the restart, Martin's rearguard buckled.

Leonard's long throw did the damage, with players from both sides fighting over the loose ball before Cresswell's poked effort ricocheted into the net.

If Fisher was blameless there, he was at fault - not for the first time in recent weeks - as Millwall quickly added a second.

Andreas Voglsammer scores Millwall's second goal
Andreas Voglsammer scores Millwall's second goal

George Honeyman's flick found Voglsammer in space just outside the box, and the German claimed his second goal in as many games as his low shot squirmed through Fisher and inside the post.

Having been exposed defensively once more, Swansea - who were watched by American co-owner Steve Kaplan - responded, with Matt Grimes driving goalwards from distance and Manning's instinctive flick giving them hope.

Swansea might yet have levelled as substitute Morgan Whittaker's drive was well saved and Joel Piroe's effort on the rebound was blocked by Cresswell.

Whittaker then saw another sweet strike parried to safety by Long, before Manning flashed a shot wide of the upright.

With that, Millwall's job was done.

Line-ups

Millwall

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Long
  • 2McNamaraBooked at 50mins
  • 15Cresswell
  • 5Cooper
  • 3M Wallace
  • 18Leonard
  • 23SavilleSubstituted forShackletonat 76'minutes
  • 39Honeyman
  • 10FlemmingSubstituted forHutchinsonat 88'minutes
  • 21VoglsammerSubstituted forWatmoreat 75'minutes
  • 9BradshawSubstituted forBurkeat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Hutchinson
  • 7Burke
  • 11Malone
  • 16Shackleton
  • 19Watmore
  • 33Bialkowski
  • 50Esse

Swansea

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fisher
  • 6DarlingBooked at 42minsSubstituted forNaughtonat 84'minutes
  • 5Cabango
  • 23Wood
  • 3ManningBooked at 90mins
  • 18CundleSubstituted forCongreveat 88'minutes
  • 8Grimes
  • 10Ntcham
  • 17Piroe
  • 28WalshSubstituted forPatersonat 64'minutes
  • 20CullenSubstituted forWhittakerat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Paterson
  • 19Whittaker
  • 26Naughton
  • 27Söndergaard
  • 29Sorinola
  • 38Smith
  • 45Congreve
Referee:
David Webb
Attendance:
12,470

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamSwansea
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home9
Away19
Shots on Target
Home3
Away11
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Millwall 2, Swansea City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Millwall 2, Swansea City 1.

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Oliver Burke (Millwall).

  5. Booking

    Ryan Manning (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Manning (Swansea City).

  7. Post update

    George Honeyman (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Congreve (Swansea City).

  9. Post update

    Murray Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Matt Grimes (Swansea City).

  11. Post update

    Duncan Watmore (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nathan Wood.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matt Grimes (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Cabango.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Swansea City. Cameron Congreve replaces Luke Cundle.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Millwall. Shaun Hutchinson replaces Zian Flemming.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Manning (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luke Cundle.

  17. Post update

    Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Leonard (Millwall).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Morgan Whittaker (Swansea City).

  20. Post update

    Ryan Leonard (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

45 comments

  • Comment posted by Swans21, today at 22:17

    The one possible bright spot is that if Swansea are relegated, maybe the idiot yank owners will lose interest and sell back to people who care. As long as they stay around, there is no hope of progress.

    Note to bbc censors: I’m an American, consider that before removing my comment(s) criticizing my own nationality. Smh…

  • Comment posted by AndrewG23, today at 22:13

    Perhaps Millwall are a team who love to get promoted to the Premier League. West Ham must be getting worried.

  • Comment posted by bushwacker, today at 22:10

    Keep the faith Swans. You played well.
    Hope you pick up. And stay up. Wall

  • Comment posted by me, today at 22:05

    The foundation of a team is defence. And the goalkeeper is the most important defender. If he has weaknesses, that spreads like a virus. I keep reading about 'passing for passing's sake' but there's nothing wrong with that. Rule number 1 of football - the other team can't score if they haven't got the ball. Russell Martin has one task, above all else - for God's sake, get a decent keeper.

  • Comment posted by SA, today at 22:04

    The Swans under Martin must give away more soft goals than any Swansea team in history. We have defenders and midfielders who cannot do basic Sunday league defensive work. Added to that a GK who is awful.

    Teams know they actually don’t have to do anything except get the ball near out box to score against us.

  • Comment posted by Gareth, today at 22:04

    Notice one of the useless owners finally turns up to watch a match, away from Swansea
    Says it all, useless, gutless, clowns 🤡

  • Comment posted by bushwacker, today at 22:03

    Well done the Wall. Blimey.
    We had 18% of ball at times! Never sen that before. Great win
    Keep the faith. 👊 ✊️ 🤛 😃 😊 😀

  • Comment posted by aquarian1, today at 22:03

    Nice one.Huge 3 points.Closing in on well deserved play off place automatic looks unlikely but perhaps blades boro and norwich all bottle it for us.

  • Comment posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 22:03

    Millwall are so dominate that they want to reach to the playoffs.

  • Comment posted by 1f9t7m3 32 mins, today at 22:03

    Only 12 k lol

    • Reply posted by Kymran78, today at 22:13

      Kymran78 replied:
      Dck

  • Comment posted by Esteban, today at 22:02

    Same old, same old. 76% possession, 19 shots, 11 on target. 1 goal, and 2 parks-football type goals conceded, so 0 points again. League 1 here we come.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 22:00

    With love & peace from a Chelsea fan. Great rewsult & Millwall go marching on. Hudderfield next, so really should pick up 3pts there, then 2 really important must win games against playoff rivals, away to WBA & then home to Luton. If you win those the dream can become a reality. COME ON YOU LIONS. You can do it & I really hope & I mean that you do. I so want to see you in the Prem.

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 22:00

    Another 3 points against a difficult team to break down. Keep it going again on Saturday then a well earned 2 weeks off to recharge the batteries for a final push #COYL

  • Comment posted by Kingfisher, today at 21:59

    Well done Lions. Keep up the winning. Proud of you.

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 21:59

    THANK YOU MILLWALL
    Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by Murph, today at 21:55

    3 wins out of 23 simply isn't good enough, surely Martin needs to go.

    He's simply not up to it, not sure if he's up to it in League One which is where he is taking us.

  • Comment posted by perry, today at 21:53

    Great result Wall . Tough watch at times and we looked tired but this type of game is one where we would have got beat or been pegged back so not just 3 points but hopefully confidence to push on till the end of the season . Can’t believe I am am saying this but playoffs and prem.

  • Comment posted by None Of The Above, today at 21:50

    Will someone get rid of both the yanks & manager before Swansea drops out

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 21:49

    Noooooooooo

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley362311271284380
2Sheff Utd36207956322467
3Middlesbrough371971165422364
4Luton361612844341060
5Millwall37179114839960
6Blackburn36184144141058
7Norwich361671351401155
8West Brom36159124638854
9Coventry371412114336754
10Watford371412114439554
11Preston371411123439-553
12Sunderland361410125143852
13Bristol City361212124543248
14Stoke37138164845347
15Hull361210144149-846
16Reading36135183855-1744
17Swansea371110164957-843
18Birmingham37119174150-942
19QPR37119173858-2042
20Rotherham37913154151-1040
21Cardiff36108182740-1338
22Blackpool37811183954-1535
23Wigan37712183258-2633
24Huddersfield3688203052-2232
View full Championship table

